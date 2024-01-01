Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Bjergkæde med rammen fra et tv omkring sig som en kreativ måde at fremhæve en stor tv-skærmstørrelse på. Med mærkatet 100".

Hvad er den rette størrelse tv til dit rum?

Få en mere fordybende oplevelse med ultrastore tv'er fra LG. Nyd indhold fra film, sport og selv spil med den mest livagtige billedkvalitet, som er mulig, på en ultrastor skærm.¹

Større skærme leverer mere
fordybende oplevelser

Med fremskridt indenfor tv-teknologi giver nutidens skærme i høj opløsning dig endda mulighed for at opleve samme fordybende effekt på kortere afstande, uden tab af billedkvalitet.¹

Forskellige stuer med folk, der nyder at se på deres ultrastore tv'er på forskellige måder. I et af rummene ser de sport. I et andet rum ser de en film. I det sidste rum er der et spil på skærmen.

Hvordan finder du den rette størrelse tv?

Vælg den rigtige størrelse på dit ultrastore LG-tv.² ³ ⁴

Instruktionsserie, som viser, hvordan den ideelle tv-størrelse ændres i forhold til den afstand, hvorfra tv'et kan betragtes. Den viser ændringer fra 2,3 m til 3m.

Et 100" tv giver dig mulighed for at se på det med en afstand helt ned til blot 3 m.

Find et tv i den rigtige størrelse. Mål afstanden til tv'et ved at gange dets størrelse i centimeter med 1,2. Med fremskridt indenfor billedteknologi kan selv mindre rum nu få gavn af store tv'er.

The Society of Motion Picture og Television Engineers : Anbefalet biografafstand (40°)

 
Inch rangeRecommended Cinema Distance (40°)
70 ~ 75 inch2.1m ~ 2.3m
76 ~ 85 inch2.3m ~ 2.6m
86 ~ 100 inch2.6m ~ 3.0m

Hvordan måles den afstand, hvorfra tv'et kan betragtes?

• Find ud af, hvad størrelsen på dit tv er, ved at måle skærmens diagonale længde i cm.

• Gang størrelsen på dit tv med 1,2, baseret på en 40 graders synsvinkel, for at finde den rette afstand til dit tv. 

Hvorfor vælge et ultrastort LG-tv?

Få glæde af fordybelse med opskaleret kvalitet

LG TV'er drevet af en alpha AI Processor kan opskalere indhold i lav opløsning og lyd for at give dig billeder og lyd i høj kvalitet på en ultrastor skærm.¹ ³ ⁵ 

Vælg blandt et stort sortiment af ultrastore tv'er

Vi har et alsidigt LG TV-sortiment. Hvert ultrastore tv har et slankt design, som sikrer, at det på trods af sin store skærmstørrelse, stadig passer godt ind i dit rum.¹ ³ ⁵

Forskellige stuer med forskellige ultrastore LG-tv'er monteret på væggen. I hvert af disse særskilte rum er det ultrastore tv parret med en LG Soundbar.

Oplev den perfekte store tv-skærm til dig

Sammenlign nemt funktioner side om side for at vælge det bedste tv til dig.³ ⁵

Table Caption
Features OLED M5 OLED G5 QNED85 QNED92
LG OLED M5 produktbillede
OLED M5
LG OLED G5 produktbillede
OLED G5
LG QNED85-produktbillede
QNED85
LG QNED92-produktbillede
QNED92
Størrelse Op til 97" (97", 83", 77", 65") Op til 97" (97", 83", 77", 65") Op til 100" (100", 86", 75", 65") Op til 85" (85", 75", 65")
Skærm LG SIGNATURE OLED (97") LG OLED evo (83", 77", 65") LG OLED evo LG QNED evo LG QNED evo
Processor αlpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 αlpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 αlpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 αlpha 8 AI Processor Gen2
AI Upscaling AI Super Upscaling i 4K AI Super Upscaling i 4K AI Super Upscaling i 4K AI Super Upscaling i 8K
Se mere Se mere Se mere

Smarte tips til valg af dit tv

Hvad er god tv-billedkvalitet? >

Hvad er det bedste livstils-tv til dig? >

hvordan forbedrer AI-tv'er smart-tv'er? >

Udforsk alle vejledninger til køb af tv >

¹Skærmbillederne er simulerede.

 

*Forholdet mellem TV-størrelse og afstande/vinkler er baseret på menneskelige synsfelter.

 

³Funktionerne afhænger af model og skærmstørrelse. Se hver produktside for detaljerede specifikationer.

 

⁴Anbefalet biografafstand af Electronics review magazine i Nordamerika (RTings.com) og The Society of Motion Picture samt Television Engineers.

 

⁵Understøttelse af denne funktion kan afhænge af region og land.