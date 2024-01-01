Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Stue med et vægmonteret tv. Skærm viser et billede i høj kvalitet af en hval, som springer ud af vandet.

Hvad er god tv-billedkvalitet?

LG har været pionerer indenfor vigtige fremskridt i forbindelse med tv-teknologi og billedkvalitet. Udforsk vores alsidige sortiment af LG OLED-, LG QNED-, LG NanoCell-, 4K- og 8K-tv'er, der alle er fantastiske at se på.

Hvad betyder 4K og 8K?

Dette er opløsningen, som målt ud fra din skærms pixeltæthed. 4K er lig 3840x2160 pixels, mens 8K er lig 7680x4320 pixels.

Sammenligning side om side af et billede af en bjergkæde med et gitter, som repræsenterer antallet af pixels pr. skærmopløsningstype. FHD har det laveste antal pixels, mens 4K og 8K har langt flere detaljer.

Hvad er et 4K-tv? Og hvor god er 4K-opløsning?

4K-tv'er har 8,3 millioner pixels, hvilket er fire gange så meget som et tv med fuld HD. Dette resulterer i, at du får helt utrolige detaljer, selv når du ser tv på større skærme. 4K kommer snart til at erstattet 1080p som den nye standard. UHD (Ultra High Definition) er det samme

som 4K.¹ ² ³ ⁴

Skærmen på et 4K-tv indikerer, at det har 3840 gange 2160 pixels. Indeni den er der en mindre firkant mærket FHD. Den viser forskellen mellem FHD og 4K vedrørende kvalitet og pixeltæthed.

Hvilke typer 4k-indhold findes der?

Nyd et bredt udvalg af 4K-indhold fra populære OTT -platforme, såsom Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, YouTube og meget mere. Fra biograffilm til tv-serier, dokumentarfilm og live sport – 4K-indhold er nu tilgængeligt i hele verden. Selv klassiske film er det muligt at forbedre til noget nær 4K-kvalitet med vores AI Super Upscaling-teknologi.¹ ² ⁴ ⁵

Hvad er AI Super Upscaling i 4K?

LG OLED evo med AI Super Upscaling leverer klarer billeder med flere detaljer ved at bruge den forbedrede NPU-ydeevne i alpha 11 AI Processor. Denne avancerede teknologi udfører en detaljeret analyse af billedet og optimerer kvaliteten for OTT-indhold, så du får en betydeligt bedre oplevelse, når du ser tv.¹ ² ⁴ ⁵

Hvad er et 8K-tv?

8K-tv'er har over 33 millioner pixels. Men på trods af denne høje opløsning, er der ikke blevet udgivet meget 8K-indhold på markedet endnu.

Hvordan vælger du mellem et 4K- og et 8K-tv?

Når du skal vælge mellem et 4K- og et 8K-tv, er det vigtigt at overveje dine personlige behov og det miljø, hvori du ser tv.

 

• 8K-tv'er har en fantastisk opløsning, hvis du ønsker at opleve den højest mulige billedkvalitet. Imidlertid er der ikke nær så meget tilgængeligt 8K-indhold.

 

• 4K-tv'er tilbyder imponerende kvalitet, og – vigtigst af alt – 4K-indhold er langt mere tilgængeligt på OTT- og streaming-platforme, hvilket gør et 4K-tv til det smartere valg på nuværende tidspunkt. Med LG AI Super Upscaling 4K kan selv indhold, der ikke er i 4K, opleves som om, at det er i 4K-kvalitet.² ⁴ ⁵ ⁶

Oplev 4K-tv’er, og find det rigtige
til dig

Sammenlign nemt funktioner side om side for at vælge det bedste tv til dig.² ³

Table Caption
Features OLED M5 OLED G5 QNED85 QNED99
LG OLED M5 produktbillede
OLED M5
LG OLED G5 produktbillede
OLED G5
LG QNED85-produktbillede
QNED85
LG QNED99-produktbillede
QNED99
Skærm LG SIGNATURE OLED (97") LG OLED evo (83", 77", 65") LG OLED evo LG QNED evo LG QNED 8K MiniLED
Størrelse Op til 97" (97", 83", 77", 65") Op til 97" (97", 83", 77", 65", 55", 48") Op til 100” (100, 86, 75, 65, 55, 50”) Op til 86" (86", 75")
Opløsning 4K 4K 4K 8K
Processor αlpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 αlpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 αlpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 αlpha 9 AI Processor Gen4
AI Upscaling AI Super Upscaling i 4K AI Super Upscaling i 4K AI Super Upscaling i 4K AI Super Upscaling i 8K
¹Skærmbillederne er simulerede.

 

²Funktionerne afhænger af model og skærmstørrelse. Se hver produktside for detaljerede specifikationer.

 

³Understøttelse af nogle funktioner kan variere efter region og land.

 

⁴Billedkvaliteten af opskaleret indhold afhænger af kildeopløsningen.

 

⁵Personlige tjenester kan afhænge af tredjepartsprogrammets politikker.

 

⁶LG QNED99 er med 8K.