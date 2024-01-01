Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
32" UltraGear™ Dual-mode OLED gaming-skærm | 4K UHD, Pixel-lyd
32GS95UE EU (E).pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Ark med produktinformation

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

32" UltraGear™ Dual-mode OLED gaming-skærm | 4K UHD, Pixel-lyd

32GS95UE EU (E).pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Ark med produktinformation

32" UltraGear™ Dual-mode OLED gaming-skærm | 4K UHD, Pixel-lyd

32GS95UE-B
()
Nøglefunktioner

  • 32" 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) OLED
  • Dual-mode (4K 240 Hz ↔ FHD 480 Hz)
  • Pixel Sound with DTS Virtual:X™
  • 0.03ms (GtG) reaktionstid
  • VESA certified AdaptiveSync / NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible / AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro / VESA ClearMR
  • Unitys sekskantede design
Mere
Udskriv

Nøglespecifikationer

  • Størrelse [tommer]

    32

  • Opløsning

    3840 x 2160

  • Paneltype

    OLED

  • Billedformatforhold

    16:9

  • Farverum (typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5%

  • Lysstyrke (typ.) [cd/m²]

    275

  • Krumning

    NEJ

  • Opdateringshastighed (maks.) [Hz]

    240

  • Responstid

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Display position justeringer

    Tilt/Højde/Drejning/Vrid

Alle specifikationer

DISPLAY

  • Størrelse [tommer]

    32

  • Billedformatforhold

    16:9

  • Paneltype

    OLED

  • Overfladebehandling

    Anti-Glare, Low-Reflection of the front polarizer

  • Responstid

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Opløsning

    3840 x 2160

  • Pixelafstand [mm]

    0.1814 x 0.1814

  • Farvedybde (antal farver)

    1.07B

  • Betragtningsvinkel (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Lysstyrke (typ.) [cd/m²]

    275

  • Kontrastforhold (typ.)

    1.5M:1

  • Farverum (typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5%

  • Krumning

    NEJ

  • Farverum (min.)

    DCI-P3 94%

  • Opdateringshastighed (maks.) [Hz]

    240

  • Lysstyrke (min.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Kontrastforhold (min.)

    1.2M:1

  • Farvebit

    10bit

  • Størrelse [cm]

    79.9

FORBINDELSE

  • Lyd in

    NEJ

  • D-Sub

    NEJ

  • Indbygget KVM

    NEJ

  • DVI-D

    NEJ

  • HDMI

    Ja (2 stk.)

  • Daisy Chain

    NEJ

  • DisplayPort

    Ja (1 stk.)

  • DP version

    1.4 (DSC)

  • Thunderbolt

    NEJ

  • USB-C

    NEJ

  • Hovedtelefonudgang

    4-pole (Sound+Mic)

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    NEJ

  • Line out

    NEJ

  • Mikrofon ind

    NEJ

  • SPDIF ud (Optisk digital lydudgang)

    NEJ

  • USB-nedstrømsport

    Ja (2 stk./ver3.0)

  • USB-opstrømsport

    Ja (1 stk./ver3.0)

  • USB-C (Datatransmission)

    NEJ

  • USB-C (Maks. opløsning ved Hz)

    NEJ

  • USB-C (Strømforsyning)

    NEJ

FUNKTIONER

  • HDR 10

    Ja

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • Automatisk lysstyrke

    NEJ

  • Farvesvaghed

    Ja

  • Smart energibesparelse

    Ja

  • Fabriksfarvekalibreret

    Ja

  • PIP

    NEJ

  • PBP

    NEJ

  • Flimmerfri

    NEJ

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • Hw-kalibrering

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Dynamisk handling synkronisering

    Ja

  • Sort stabilisator

    Ja

  • Sigtekorn

    Ja

  • Andre (funktioner)

    VESA DSC Tech, 4-vejs joystick

  • Læsertilstand

    Ja

  • FPS-tæller

    Ja

  • VRR

    Ja

  • Super Resolution+

    NEJ

  • Dolby Vision™

    NEJ

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR True Black 400

  • Mini-LED-teknologi

    NEJ

  • Nano IPS™-teknologi

    NEJ

  • Avanceret ægte bred polarisering

    NEJ

  • Bevægelsesslør reduktionsteknologi

    NEJ

  • Overclocking

    NEJ

  • Brugerdefineret nøgle

    Ja

  • Automatisk inputskift

    Ja

  • RGB LED-belysning

    Unity Hexagon Lighting

  • Kamera

    NEJ

  • Mikrofon

    NEJ

  • HDR-effekt

    Ja

MEKANISK

  • Display position justeringer

    Tilt/Højde/Drejning/Vrid

  • Rammeløst design

    4-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • Vægbeslag [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

  • OneClick Stand

    Ja

LYD

  • Bluetooth-forbindelse

    NEJ

  • DTS Headphone

    Ja

  • Maxx Audio

    NEJ

  • Rich Bass

    NEJ

  • Højttaler

    10W x 2

DIMENSIONER/VÆGTE

  • Dimension i emballage (B x H x D) [mm]

    973 x 183 x 544

  • Dimension med stand (B x H x D) [mm]

    714.1 x 507.0 x 266.0

  • Dimension uden stand (B x H x D) [mm]

    714.1 x 411.8 x 65.0

  • Vægt i emballage [kg]

    12.8

  • Vægt med stand [kg]

    9

  • Vægt uden stand [kg]

    5.6

INFO

  • Produktnavn

    UltraGear

  • År

    2024

STRØM

  • Strømforbrug (Dvaletilstand)

    Mindre end 0,5W

  • Strømforbrug (DC off)

    Mindre end 0,3W

  • AC-indgang

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • DC-udgang

    19.5V, 10.8A

  • Strømforbrug (On-tilstand)

    55W

  • Strømforbrug (On-tilstand) (ErP)

    32W

  • Strømforbrug (On-tilstand) (KR)

    60W

TILBEHØR

  • Adapter

    Ja

  • Kalibreringsrapport (Papir)

    Ja

  • DisplayPort

    Ja

  • DVI-D

    NEJ

  • D-Sub

    NEJ

  • HDMI

    Ja (ver 2.1)

  • HDMI (Farve/Længde)

    Black / 1.8m

  • Andre (Tilbehør)

    Door, Mouse holder

  • Strømkabel

    Ja

  • Fjernbetjening

    NEJ

  • Thunderbolt

    NEJ

  • USB A til B

    Ja

  • USB-C

    NEJ

SW-APPLIKATION

  • Dobbelt controller

    Ja

  • LG Kalibreringsstudio (True Color Pro)

    Ja

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Ja

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    Ja

  • CE

    Ja

  • KC (for Republikken Korea)

    Ja

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

