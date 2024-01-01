We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32" UltraGear™ Dual-mode OLED gaming-skærm | 4K UHD, Pixel-lyd
Nøglespecifikationer
-
Størrelse [tommer]
32
-
Opløsning
3840 x 2160
-
Paneltype
OLED
-
Billedformatforhold
16:9
-
Farverum (typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5%
-
Lysstyrke (typ.) [cd/m²]
275
-
Krumning
NEJ
-
Opdateringshastighed (maks.) [Hz]
240
-
Responstid
0.03ms (GTG)
-
Display position justeringer
Tilt/Højde/Drejning/Vrid
Alle specifikationer
DISPLAY
-
Størrelse [tommer]
32
-
Billedformatforhold
16:9
-
Paneltype
OLED
-
Overfladebehandling
Anti-Glare, Low-Reflection of the front polarizer
-
Responstid
0.03ms (GTG)
-
Opløsning
3840 x 2160
-
Pixelafstand [mm]
0.1814 x 0.1814
-
Farvedybde (antal farver)
1.07B
-
Betragtningsvinkel (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Lysstyrke (typ.) [cd/m²]
275
-
Kontrastforhold (typ.)
1.5M:1
-
Farverum (typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5%
-
Krumning
NEJ
-
Farverum (min.)
DCI-P3 94%
-
Opdateringshastighed (maks.) [Hz]
240
-
Lysstyrke (min.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Kontrastforhold (min.)
1.2M:1
-
Farvebit
10bit
-
Størrelse [cm]
79.9
FORBINDELSE
-
Lyd in
NEJ
-
D-Sub
NEJ
-
Indbygget KVM
NEJ
-
DVI-D
NEJ
-
HDMI
Ja (2 stk.)
-
Daisy Chain
NEJ
-
DisplayPort
Ja (1 stk.)
-
DP version
1.4 (DSC)
-
Thunderbolt
NEJ
-
USB-C
NEJ
-
Hovedtelefonudgang
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
-
LAN (RJ-45)
NEJ
-
Line out
NEJ
-
Mikrofon ind
NEJ
-
SPDIF ud (Optisk digital lydudgang)
NEJ
-
USB-nedstrømsport
Ja (2 stk./ver3.0)
-
USB-opstrømsport
Ja (1 stk./ver3.0)
-
USB-C (Datatransmission)
NEJ
-
USB-C (Maks. opløsning ved Hz)
NEJ
-
USB-C (Strømforsyning)
NEJ
FUNKTIONER
-
HDR 10
Ja
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
Automatisk lysstyrke
NEJ
-
Farvesvaghed
Ja
-
Smart energibesparelse
Ja
-
Fabriksfarvekalibreret
Ja
-
PIP
NEJ
-
PBP
NEJ
-
Flimmerfri
NEJ
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
Hw-kalibrering
HW Calibration Ready
-
Dynamisk handling synkronisering
Ja
-
Sort stabilisator
Ja
-
Sigtekorn
Ja
-
Andre (funktioner)
VESA DSC Tech, 4-vejs joystick
-
Læsertilstand
Ja
-
FPS-tæller
Ja
-
VRR
Ja
-
Super Resolution+
NEJ
-
Dolby Vision™
NEJ
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR True Black 400
-
Mini-LED-teknologi
NEJ
-
Nano IPS™-teknologi
NEJ
-
Avanceret ægte bred polarisering
NEJ
-
Bevægelsesslør reduktionsteknologi
NEJ
-
Overclocking
NEJ
-
Brugerdefineret nøgle
Ja
-
Automatisk inputskift
Ja
-
RGB LED-belysning
Unity Hexagon Lighting
-
Kamera
NEJ
-
Mikrofon
NEJ
-
HDR-effekt
Ja
MEKANISK
-
Display position justeringer
Tilt/Højde/Drejning/Vrid
-
Rammeløst design
4-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
Vægbeslag [mm]
100 x 100 mm
-
OneClick Stand
Ja
LYD
-
Bluetooth-forbindelse
NEJ
-
DTS Headphone
Ja
-
Maxx Audio
NEJ
-
Rich Bass
NEJ
-
Højttaler
10W x 2
DIMENSIONER/VÆGTE
-
Dimension i emballage (B x H x D) [mm]
973 x 183 x 544
-
Dimension med stand (B x H x D) [mm]
714.1 x 507.0 x 266.0
-
Dimension uden stand (B x H x D) [mm]
714.1 x 411.8 x 65.0
-
Vægt i emballage [kg]
12.8
-
Vægt med stand [kg]
9
-
Vægt uden stand [kg]
5.6
INFO
-
Produktnavn
UltraGear
-
År
2024
STRØM
-
Strømforbrug (Dvaletilstand)
Mindre end 0,5W
-
Strømforbrug (DC off)
Mindre end 0,3W
-
AC-indgang
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
DC-udgang
19.5V, 10.8A
-
Strømforbrug (On-tilstand)
55W
-
Strømforbrug (On-tilstand) (ErP)
32W
-
Strømforbrug (On-tilstand) (KR)
60W
TILBEHØR
-
Adapter
Ja
-
Kalibreringsrapport (Papir)
Ja
-
DisplayPort
Ja
-
DVI-D
NEJ
-
D-Sub
NEJ
-
HDMI
Ja (ver 2.1)
-
HDMI (Farve/Længde)
Black / 1.8m
-
Andre (Tilbehør)
Door, Mouse holder
-
Strømkabel
Ja
-
Fjernbetjening
NEJ
-
Thunderbolt
NEJ
-
USB A til B
Ja
-
USB-C
NEJ
SW-APPLIKATION
-
Dobbelt controller
Ja
-
LG Kalibreringsstudio (True Color Pro)
Ja
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Ja
STANDARD
-
UL (cUL)
Ja
-
CE
Ja
-
KC (for Republikken Korea)
Ja
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
