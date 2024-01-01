About Cookies on This Site

Dual Vane Cassette

LG DUAL Vane Cassette giver en bredere luftstrøm med to individuelle vinger. Uanset, hvor den er installeret, kan du tilpasse luftstrømmen med fin vinkelkontrol.

Dual Vane Cassette

LG DUAL Vane Cassette giver en bredere luftstrøm med to individuelle vinger. Uanset, hvor den er installeret, kan du tilpasse luftstrømmen med fin vinkelkontrol.

Hvorfor vælge LG DUAL Vane?
Hvorfor vælge LG DUAL Vane?
Hvorfor vælge LG DUAL Vane?

Udover den fine vinkelkontrol kan DUAL Vane Cassette fylde rummet med renere og køligere luft ved hjælp af et valgfrit 5-trins luftrensningssæt.

 

5-step filtration

Luftrensningssæt

Up to 99%*

Fjerner ultrafint støv, bakterier og vira

Certified by

Certificeret af

*Ydeevnen i forbindelse med fjernelse af fint støv blev verificeret af TUV Rheinland i test nr. 60382341 001, baseret på den koreanske eksperimenterende standard SPS-KACA002-132: 2018 til fjernelse af 99,9 % af fint støv på 50 nm og 100 nm. Ydeevnen i forbindelse med fjernelse af bakterier og vira blev verificeret af TUV Rheinland i test nr. 60375745 001 til at fjerne 99,9 % af Staphylococcus epidermidis-bakterien på 60 minutter og 99,4 % af Phi-X174-virus på 30 minutter i et kammer på 60 m3 samt af Intertek i test nr. RT20E-S0054 til at gøre 99 % af bakterier på overflader inaktive.

Luftrensning for et sundere indendørsklima

Luftrensning for et renere indendørsklima

En kraftfuld 5-trins luftrensning hjælper med at fjerne lugte, bakterier og usynligt og fint PM 1.0-støv. Dette filter kan rengøres med vand for semipermanent brug.

*Luftrensningssættet kan købes særskilt.

Trin 1

Pre-Filter

Opfang fint støv.

Trin 2

Støvelektrificering*

Øger partiklens elektrostatiske styrke. Forbedrer filtrets opsamlingseffektivitet.

Trin 3

PM 1.0-filter*

Fjerner op til 99 % af fint til ultrafint støv.

Trin 4

Desodoriseringsfilter

Højeffektiv gasabsorberingsteknologi fjerner ubehagelige lugte og skadelige gasser.

Trin 5

Ionisator/Ion-udledning**

Deaktiverer bakterier og vira, som forårsager madforgiftning og lungebetændelse.

*Ydeevnen i forbindelse med fjernelse af fint støv blev verificeret af TUV Rheinland i test nr. 60382341 001, baseret på den koreanske eksperimenterende standard SPS-KACA002-132: 2018 til fjernelse af 99,9 % af fint støv på 50 nm og 100 nm.
**Ydeevnen i forbindelse med fjernelse af bakterier og vira blev verificeret af TUV Rheinland i test nr. 60375745 001 til at fjerne 99,9 % af Staphylococcus epidermidis-bakterien på 60 minutter og 99,4 % af Phi-X174-virus på 30 minutter i et kammer på 60 m3 samt af Intertek i test nr. RT20E-S0054 til at gøre 99 % af bakterier på overflader inaktive.

Direkte vind

Vind har en rækkevidde på op til 5 m med masser af luftvolumen. (ved 0,5 ms)

Direkte vind1

Kontrollér din bygnings luftkvalitet i realtid (valgfrit)*

Du kan kontrollere og styre bygningens luftkvalitet med Central Controller eller overvåge enheder i realtid med en fjernbetjening, et LED-panel-lys eller en smartphone.

Nem vedligeholdelse

Nem installation

Filteret fastgøres til indendørsenhedens kabinet, så installationen er nemmere.

Vaskbart filter

Mindre hyppig udskiftning af filteret med et semipermanent filter, som er nemt at rengøre.

Tilpasset luftstrømning med innovativ DUAL Vane

LG DUAL Vane Cassette bruger to individuelle vinger til at give ethvert miljø tilpasset luftstrøm.

Dækker bredere områder

Endnu større rækkevidde

Mere alsidig luftstrøm

Tilpasset luftstrøm

Én løsning til ethvert rum. LG DUAL Vane giver optimal luftstrøm.

Indirekte luftstrøm

Forhindrer enhedens luft i at blæse direkte på dig.

Op- og nedsvingning

Opretholder en jævn temperatur i ethvert rum.

Direkte luftstrøm

Rækkevidde på op til 5 meter uden yderligere komponenter.

Krafttilstand

Får temperaturen i dit rum til at nå målet hurtigere.

Styring fra LG ThinQ®

DUAL Vane cassette kan overvåges og styres via kompatible smartphones, så du sparer energi, og sørger for en luftkvalitet, som er passende for miljøet.^

^LG ThinQ®-appen er tilgængelig på kompatible Android- eller iOS-mobiltelefoner. Wifi-dataforbindelse på din telefon og i dit hjem samt produktregistrering med LG ThinQ® er påkrævet. Besøg lg.com/au/lg-thinq for funktioner, systemkompatibilitet og tilgængelighed af tjenester, som kan afhænge af land og model.

Smart sensor

Gulvtemperatursensor (valgfrit tilbehør)

Luftstrømmen øges indtil den ønskede temperatur er nået ved gulvet.

Sensor, der registrerer mennesker (valgfrit tilbehør)

Ved at registrere, hvor folk befinder sig, justerer sensorfunktionen, som registrerer mennesker, luftstrømmen og deaktiveres automatisk, når der ikke er nogen i rummet.

Anmod om at købe

Klik nedenfor, og få flere oplysninger – så kontakter vi dig snart.

Tag din virksomhed til det næste niveau med forretningsløsninger fra LG. Skab et professionelt arbejdsmiljø med LGs højteknologiske klimaanlæg og virksomhedsløsninger inden for skærme til skiltning, kommunikation og reklamering.

Udnyt LG’s evne til at producere elektronik af høj kvalitet til professionelle, og opnå en effektiv og produktiv virksomhed med LGs kontorløsninger. Optimér kommunikationen både internt i virksomheden og til kunder med multifunktionelle skærme og tv fra LG.

LG erhvervsløsninger henvender sig til en bred vifte af brancher. Opdatér nemt og hurtigt oplysninger og informér dine hotelgæster om aftenens menu i restauranten og eventuelle arrangementer. Giv dine kundeservicemedarbejdere et hurtigt overblik over telefonkøerne og hold besøgende opdateret om de seneste tilbud fra din shop.

Opnå et behageligt og sundt arbejdsmiljø med LG air condition. Giv dine medarbejdere et rart indeklima, der gør det nemt at arbejde effektivt og fokuseret. Med en innovativ og kompetent indgangsvinkel har LG skabt erhvervsløsninger af høj kvalitet, der henvender sig til og matcher seriøse virksomheder med store ambitioner.

Skab det store overblik for dine medarbejdere, og oplys dine kunder om dine produkter med tv og skærme til skiltning med LGs virksomhedsløsninger. Giv dine ansatte det optimale arbejdsmiljø med effektiv kommunikation og et sundt indeklima. LG erhvervsløsninger dækker over den nyeste teknologi inden for skærme og kommunikation samt kommercielle klimaanlæg.

Forretningsløsninger fra LG henvender sig både til restauranter, hoteller, kontorer, hospitaler, butikker og mange flere brancher, der ønsker en behagelig, sikker og stilren arbejdsplads samt en succesfuld virksomhed. Gå på opdagelse i de forskellige kontorløsninger eller opdag vores store udvalg af computerprodukter fra LG.

