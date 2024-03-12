About Cookies on This Site

SM5J 系列 - 32 吋電子顯示屏

功能

圖庫

規格

支援

SM5J 系列 - 32 吋電子顯示屏

32SM5J-B

SM5J 系列 - 32 吋電子顯示屏

(1)
Front view with infill image

LG webOS 標準電子顯示屏

三文治店的職員正在將三文治交給顧客。顯示餐單板的 SM5J 系列裝在職員上方，列載三文治餐單及早午餐推廣優惠。

*此頁面的所有圖像僅供參考，或與實際產品有所不同。
圖像顯示透過易用的 GUI 可以同時完成多項任務。

webOS 6.0 超卓效能

webOS 6.0 智能顯示平台的 SoC 及網絡引擎 (web engine) 均經過升級，適用於 SM5J 系列，以便流暢地執行多項任務。另外，LG WebOS 智能顯示平台簡單易用的 GUI 提升用家的便利性，並為 SI 或/和開發人員提供了簡單的應用程式開發工具，例如 SDK、SCAP、應用程式範本。

圖像顯示可以透過 USB 插件連接各種外部感測器和顯示屏，從而提供簡單的增值解決方案。

連接多個感應器

透過 LG webOS 智能顯示平台，利用 USB 簡單連接及支援外部感測器，提供額外商業方案，例如 GPIO、NFC/RFID、感溫器等。

*外部感測器需額外購買，並且需要測試是否與 webOS 平台兼容。

圖像顯示在 Control Manager 頁面上設置的內容和顯示屏上顯示的內容相同。這表明 SM5J 系列可以透過 Control Manager 使用手機和手提電腦等設備在其他地點進行遠程控制和監視。

行動裝置及網絡監控

透過內置網絡監控方案 Control Manager，即時監控不同位置的多部 SM5J 系列顯示器，適用於互聯網裝置，讓用家快速地應對緊急情況。

*行動裝置需要連接顯示屏 IP 地址，並且一次只能控制一個顯示屏。
**Control Manager 專為 Google Chrome 56 及以上版本而設。

會議室內設有 SM5J，當中具備其中一個影音控制系統，有助使用者控制 SM5J 系列的影音。

兼容影音控制系統

SM5J 系列支持 Crestron Connected®，更能高效兼容專業影音控制功能，達到無縫整合及自動操控*，提高管理效率。

*網絡控制

智能顯示平台

"優惠券或銷售推廣可透過藍牙提供。此外，經 WiFi 無線網絡使用內容鏡射功能下，商店牆上安裝的顯示屏就能顯示手持行動裝置上的相同內容。 SM5J 系列置於牆身，一位女士正在使用個人電腦和手機。圖像顯示顯示屏可以無線連接至這位女士手中的電腦和手機。"

實時推廣

支援 Beacon and Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE)，讓店員即時提供優惠券和資訊。

內容分享

經 Wi-Fi 網絡實現各種裝置之間的內容投影。

無線接入點

SM5J 系列顯示屏就如虛擬路由器，可用作行動裝置的無線接入點。

列印

所有規格

電源

  • 電源供應

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • 電源類型

    內置電源

音效

  • 喇叭（內置）

    是 (10W x 2)

環境狀況

  • 操作溫度

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • 操作濕度

    10 % to 80 %

語言

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic, polski

OPS 兼容性

  • OPS 電源內置

  • OPS 類別兼容

配件

  • 選購

    Stand(ST-322T)

  • 基本

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Phone to RS232C Gender

功能 - 硬件

  • Wi-Fi/BT（內置）

  • 加速（陀螺儀）感應器

  • 自動亮度感應器

  • BLU 感應器

  • 電流感應器

  • 風扇（內置）

  • 濕度感應器

  • 內部記憶體 (eMMC)

    8GB

  • 本機密鑰操作

  • 像素感應器

  • 電源指示燈

  • 近距離感測功能

  • 溫度感應器

面板

  • 背光類型

    直接

  • 長寬比

    16:9

  • 亮度

    400nit (Typ.)

  • 色深（色彩數目）

    10.7 億種顏色

  • 色域

    NTSC 68%

  • 對比度

    1,100:1

  • Dynamic CR

    1,000,000:1

  • 壽命

    50,000 小時（最少）

  • 實際解像度

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • 運作時間（小時/日）

    24/7

  • 面板技術

    IPS

  • 縱向/橫向

    是/是

  • QWP（四分之一波片）

    不適用

  • 更新率

    60Hz

  • 回應時間

    10ms (G to G)

  • 螢幕尺寸（吋）

    32

  • 表面處理（霧度）

    Haze 1%

  • 透明度

    不適用

  • 觀賞角度（水平 x 垂直）

    178º x 178º

特殊功能

  • 傾斜度（朝上）

    不適用

  • 敷形塗層（電源板）

    不適用

  • 陽光直射

    不適用

  • IP 級別

    不適用

  • 覆蓋觸控兼容性

    不適用

  • 電源保護

    不適用

  • 智能校準

    不適用

  • 傾斜度（朝下）

    不適用

認證

  • ERP / 能源之星

    否/是

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE

  • ePEAT（只限美國）

  • 安全

    CB / NRTL

耗電量

  • 智能節能 (70%)

    38.5W

  • BTU（英國熱單位）

    188 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 256 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • 關機

    0.5W

  • 最大

    75W

  • 標準

    55W

軟件兼容性

  • Mobile CMS

  • Connected Care

  • Promota

    是（不適用於歐盟/獨聯體）

  • SuperSign Cloud

  • SuperSign CMS

  • SuperSign Control+

  • SuperSign WB

連接性

  • 音訊輸入

  • 音訊輸出

  • Daisy Chain

  • DP 輸入

  • DP 輸出

  • DVI-D 輸入

  • 外置喇叭輸出

  • HDMI 輸入

    是 (3ea)

  • HDMI 輸入（HDCP 版本）

    2.2

  • HDMI 輸出

  • 紅外線輸入

  • 紅外線輸出

  • RGB 輸入

  • RJ45(LAN) 輸入

    是 (1ea)

  • RJ45(LAN) 輸出

  • RS232C 輸入

  • RS232C 輸出

  • 觸控 USB

  • USB 輸入

    USB2.0 Type A (1ea)

機械規格

  • VESA 標準安裝介面

    200 x 200 mm

  • 邊框色彩

    Black

  • 邊框闊度

    T/R/L: 13mm, B: 18mm

  • 紙箱尺寸（闊 x 高 x 深）

    810 x 510 x 132mm

  • 把手

  • 顯示器尺寸（闊 x 高 x 深）

    729.4 x 428.9 x 55.5mm

  • 顯示器尺寸（連支架）（闊 x 高 x 深）

    729.4 x 481 x 154.2mm

  • 包裝後的重量

    7.4Kg

  • 重量（屏身）

    5.7Kg

  • 重量（屏身+支架）

    6.5Kg

功能 - 軟件

  • 設定數據複製

  • 自動設定 ID

  • 背光同步

  • BEACON

  • 啟動標誌圖像

  • 亮度補償

  • Cisco 認證

  • 控制管理員

  • 已連接 Crestron

  • 外部輸入旋轉

  • 故障處理

  • 無間播放

  • 共同管理

  • HDMI-CEC

  • ISM 方式

  • 本機內容排定

  • 本機網絡同步

  • 網絡準備

  • 無訊號影像

  • 操作系統版本 (webOS)

    webOS 6.0

  • PBP

  • PIP

  • Play Via URL

  • PM 模式

  • Pro:Idiom

  • RS232C 同步

  • 掃描反轉

  • 旋轉螢幕

  • Screen Share

  • SI 伺服器設定

  • 智能節能

  • SNMP

  • 狀態投遞

  • 圖塊模式設定

  • USB Plug & Play

  • Video Tag

    是（4 個影片標籤）

  • 網絡喚醒

  • webRTC

  • 灰階白平衡設定