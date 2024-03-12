SM5J 系列 - 32 吋電子顯示屏

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
webOS 6.0 超卓效能
webOS 6.0 智能顯示平台的 SoC 及網絡引擎 (web engine) 均經過升級，適用於 SM5J 系列，以便流暢地執行多項任務。另外，LG WebOS 智能顯示平台簡單易用的 GUI 提升用家的便利性，並為 SI 或/和開發人員提供了簡單的應用程式開發工具，例如 SDK、SCAP、應用程式範本。