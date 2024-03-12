About Cookies on This Site

65" UHD IR 觸控數碼顯示屏

功能

圖庫

規格

支援

65" UHD IR 觸控數碼顯示屏

65TR3PJ-B

65" UHD IR 觸控數碼顯示屏

(3)
Front view with infill image

真正互動 相聚一堂

當教師點選 TR3PJ 時，它就會同步顯示在學生的電子設備螢幕上。

* 86 吋
* 所有圖片僅供參考。
** 視訊會議解決方案需要單獨購買。

多點觸控

TR3PJ 系列可同時使用多達 20 點的多點觸控，提供逼真的白板書寫體驗，亦令互相協作變得更輕鬆簡單。

三個小孩同時在 TR3PJ 上繪畫。

學生的手提電腦和老師的手機屏幕共享到顯示器上。

升級 ScreenShare Pro

最新升級的 ScreenShare Pro 可以在一個屏幕上同時顯示最多六個共享屏幕或一個文件，用戶就可以在同一網絡上共享 Chromecast、Airplay 和 Miracast mirroring，增強可用性。

* ScreenShare Pro 是一款基於 Wi-Fi 的軟件，由單獨的應用程式支援。
** 所有裝置應連接在同一網絡內。
一位老師正在上課，顯示屏內容已經與所有學生的手提電腦進行共享。

Air Class

支援同時連接最多 30 名學生，並使用配備網絡瀏覽器的流動裝置提供互動式課程和各種工具，如投票、回答和分享專題研習內容。
顯示屏電源管理功能可以更有效地管理電源。

DPM
(顯示屏電源管理)

啟動 DPM 功能，可設置顯示屏僅在信號輸入時才開啓，更有效地管理電源。
利用 TR3PJ 註釋工具，工程繪圖課程可以使用撤回和重寫功能。

升級註釋工具

註釋工具模式下，「撤回」和「重寫」功能可增強用戶體驗。（註釋工具適用於任何來源。）

* 撤回：後退一步
重寫：向前一步
一個女人在使用網絡瀏覽器搜索資訊。

網頁瀏覽器

TR3PJ 系列支援 Android 操作系統**中的網頁瀏覽器*，用家可以輕鬆快速地搜索網頁，而無需外接到桌面電腦。

* 基於網絡功能
** Android 作業系統已更新至 9.0 版本。
與 Android OS 和免費應用程應集成的晶片系統。

多功能合一

TR3PJ 將 Android 操作系統和免費應用程式融合成一個高性能 SoC，無需額外使用電腦。

安全模式

於安全模式時，禁用 Screen Share Pro 的螢幕鏡像選項，以防止流動裝置和顯示器之間共享屏幕時顯示未經授權的內容。

安全模式用於限制未經授權內容。

內置的 OPS 插槽令用家可以輕鬆連接桌面電腦，使用更多功能。

內置 OPS 卡槽

TR3PJ 系列支援 OPS 插槽，方便用家輕鬆將 OPS 桌面安裝於內部供電的互動數碼屏幕背面。
基於安全性，USB 不能連接顯示屏。

USB Block

USB Block 模式可以保護和防止數據提前被複製到未經授權的設備中，這對於重視安全性的地方是必不可少的。

局部選取

用家可以於螢幕選取所需的區域，裁剪圖像，並將其存儲在內置記憶體，亦可將圖像直接發送到電子郵件或筆記應用程式。

一個女人選取了 TR3PJ 的一部分圖像，並向男人解釋。

三個人聚集在一個會議室中，與屏幕中的其他人進行虛擬會議。

支援藍牙連接

TR3PJ 支援藍牙，以無線方式連接各種設備，例如喇叭、滑鼠、鍵盤等。優化混合工作模式，以便線上、線下會議和課堂可以輕鬆進行。
列印

所有規格

音效

  • 喇叭（內置）

    是 (16W x 2)

環境狀況

  • 操作溫度

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • 操作濕度

    10 % to 90 %

語言

  • OSD

    English, Simplified Chineses, Catalan, Czech, Denmark, Arabic(Egypt), Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Netherlands(Dutch), Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Türkçe, Ukrainian, Traditional Chinese, Hungarian, Latvian, Thai

電源

  • 電源供應

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • 電源類型

    內置電源

配件

  • 選購

  • 基本

    Power Cord 3M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5M*1, HDMI Cable 3M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module

功能 - 硬件

  • Wi-Fi/BT（內置）

  • 自動亮度感應器

  • 內部記憶體 (eMMC)

    32GB

  • 本機密鑰操作

  • 電源指示燈

  • 溫度感應器

OPS 兼容性

  • OPS 電源內置

  • OPS 類別兼容

    是（插槽）

認證

  • ERP / 能源之星

    是/否

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE

  • 安全

    CB / NRTL

面板

  • 背光類型

    直接

  • 長寬比

    16:9

  • 亮度

    390nit (Typ., without Glass)

  • 色深（色彩數目）

    1,670 萬種顏色

  • 色域

    NTSC 72%

  • 對比度

    5,000:1

  • Dynamic CR

  • 壽命

    30,000 小時（最少）

  • 實際解像度

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • 運作時間（小時/日）

    16/7

  • 面板技術

    IPS

  • 縱向/橫向

    否/是

  • 更新率

    60Hz

  • 回應時間

    6.5ms (G to G)

  • 螢幕尺寸（吋）

    65

  • 表面處理（霧度）

    Haze 25%

  • 觀賞角度（水平 x 垂直）

    178º x 178º

專用功能 - 觸控

  • 介面

    USB3.0

  • 準確度（標準）

    ±1mm

  • 可觸控對象大小

    Ø2 mm ↑

  • 多點觸控

    最大20 點

  • 操作系統支援

    Windows 7/8/10/XP/Linux/Mac/Android (Windows XP/Linux/Mac Support one point touch)

  • 防護玻璃厚度

    4mm (Anti-Glare)

  • 防護玻璃傳輸

    0.87

  • 回應時間（Windows 10 PC 上的「Paint」應用程式）

    10ms ↓

連接性

  • 音訊輸入

  • 音訊輸出

  • DP 輸入

  • DP 輸出

  • DVI-D 輸入

  • 外置喇叭輸出

  • HDMI 輸入

    是 (3ea)

  • HDMI 輸入（HDCP 版本）

    2.2/1.4

  • HDMI 輸出

  • 紅外線輸入

  • RGB 輸入

  • RJ45(LAN) 輸入

    是 (1ea)

  • RJ45(LAN) 輸出

  • RS232C 輸入

  • RS232C 輸出

  • 觸控 USB

    USB3.0 Type B (2ea)

  • USB 輸入

    USB3.0 Type A (4ea)、USB2.0 Type A (1ea)、USB Type C (1ea)

專用功能 - 創建板

  • Bluetooth

    藍牙 5.0

  • CPU

    Quad core A73

  • GPU

    Mail G52 Multicore 2

  • LAN

    Gigabit LAN

  • 記憶體 (RAM)

    4GB

  • 作業系統版本(Android)

    Android 9

  • 儲存空間

    32GB

  • Wi-Fi

    802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax

機械規格

  • VESA 標準安裝介面

    600 x 400 mm

  • 邊框色彩

    Black

  • 邊框闊度

    T/R/L/B : 17.7/17.7/17.7/45.7mm

  • 紙箱尺寸（闊 x 高 x 深）

    1628 × 1005 x 208mm

  • 把手

  • 顯示器尺寸（闊 x 高 x 深）

    1489 × 897 × 87.0mm

  • 包裝後的重量

    48.8Kg

  • 重量（屏身）

    40.2Kg

功能 - 軟件

  • 設定數據複製

  • 啟動標誌圖像

  • 已連接 Crestron

  • HDMI-CEC

  • 網絡準備

  • PBP

  • PIP

  • PM 模式

  • Screen Share

  • 智能節能

  • 網絡喚醒

耗電量

  • BTU（英國熱單位）

    648 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1365 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • 關機

    0.5W

  • 最大

    400W

  • 標準

    190W

軟件兼容性

  • Connected Care

特殊功能

  • 敷形塗層（電源板）