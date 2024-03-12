55 吋觸控數碼顯示屏

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
TOUCH
-
Touch type
IR (Infrared Rays) Scattering
-
Available object size for touch
Φ6 mm↑ (Single), Φ8 mm↑ (Multi)
-
Scan Time
15 ms ↓
-
Accuracy
2 mm (Over 90% Area)
-
Interface
USB 2.0
-
Protection Glass Thickness
2.8T (Anti-Glare)
-
Protection Glass Transmission
85 ± 5%
-
Operating Systme Support
Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Android (Kernel Version 3.5 Over), Linux(Kernel Version 3.5 Over), Mac OS X (10.9 Over), Chrome (39 or Above)
-
Multi touch point
Max 10 Points
PANEL
-
Screen Size
55"
-
Compatible Products
55SH7(P)E, 55SH7DD/E, 55SM5(K)D/E, 55SL5B/E, 55SL5PE, 55SM3C, 5SE3(K)D/DD/E
-
Orientation
Landscape & Portrait
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
USB
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
32.7 mm
-
Overlay Dimension (W x H x D)
1,278.0 × 748.8 × 29.3 mm
-
Weight (Head)
10.2 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,386.0 × 869.0 × 162.0 mm
-
Packed Weight
13.5 kg
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
USB
-
Max
1.8 W
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Manual (Overlay), Install Accessorie