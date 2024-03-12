UT781H Series

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*Actual UI may differ
*The configuration of jack interfaces can differ by regions.
*Actual in-screen image may Slightly differ.
*TV Smart Control
*Server Based control
*Magic Motion Remote is required (sold seperately)
*SoftAP should be set in the installation menu after the TV is turned on.
*Smart Mirroring may not operate at the same time
All Spec
INFO
-
Category
Pro:Centric Smart
DESIGN
-
Tool Name
UT78
-
Stand Type
1 Pole (Swivel)
-
Front Color
Black
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
43
-
Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Brightness (Typ.)
350 nit
VIDEO
-
AI Picture Pro
-
-
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
YES
-
HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
YES
-
Game Optimizer
-
AUDIO (SOUND)
-
Speaker (Audio Output)
20W
-
AI Sound
-
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
YES (Ready, MMR Required)
-
LG Sound Sync
YES
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital
DTMB
-
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
PAL-I, PAL BG/DK, NTSC-M
-
Teletext (Auto Teletext)
-
HOSPITALITY SOLUTION
-
Pro:Centric Smart
YES
-
webRTC (Real Time Communication)
YES
-
Pro:Centric Cloud
-
-
Pro:Centric Direct
YES
-
Pro:Centric V
YES
-
Pro:Centric Server
YES
-
Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)
YES
-
Pro:Idiom (DRM)
YES
-
Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)
YES
-
Other DRM
-
SMART FUNCTION
-
webOS version
webOS 4.5
-
Web Browser
YES
-
Magic Remote Compatibility
YES (Ready)
-
Multi-View
-
-
AOD
-
-
Mood Display
-
-
Gallery Mode
-
-
Home Office
-
-
Wi-Fi
YES
-
Bluetooth
YES
-
Soft AP
YES
-
Screen Share
YES
-
DIAL
YES
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
YES
-
HDMI-ARC
YES (HDMI2)
-
Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)
YES
-
IoT
YES
HOSPITALITY FEATURE
-
EzManager
YES
-
USB Cloning
YES
-
Enterprise Mode
-
-
Wake on RF
YES
-
WOL
YES
-
SNMP
YES
-
Diagnostics
YES (IP Remote)
-
HTNG-CEC (Version)
YES (1.4)
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
YES (1.4)
-
IR Out
YES (RS-232C, HDMI)
-
Multi IR Code
YES
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
YES
-
Welcome Video
YES
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
YES
-
Insert Image
YES
-
One Channel Map
YES
-
External Speaker Out / Line Out
YES (Ext. Speaker Out)
-
USB Auto playback / playback+
-
-
Instant ON
YES
-
V-Lan Tag
YES
-
Mobile Remote
-
-
Port Block
-
-
Lock mode
YES (Limited)
-
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
YES
-
External Power Out
YES
-
Full Touch Screen
-
-
b-LAN
-
-
Conformal Coating
-
-
Energy Saving mode
-
VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)
-
Pillow Speaker
-
-
Healthcare Headphone Mode
YES
-
Protection Cover (Glass)
-
VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)
-
Vertical Setup
-
-
Fail Over
-
-
Play Via URL
-
-
NTP Server Setting
-
-
CISCO Certi. Compatibility
-
-
Crestron Certi. Compatibility
-
-
DPM (Digital Power Management)
-
-
Time scheduler
-
-
RTC (Real Time Clock)
-
-
NTP sync timer
YES
-
BEACON
YES
-
Video Tag
-
-
Embedded CM (Contents Manager)
-
-
Embedded GM (Group Manager)
-
-
Promota / Mobile CMS
-
SUPERSIGN SW COMPATIBILITY
-
Control / Control Plus
-
-
CMS(Premium)
-
-
Simple Editor
-
-
LG Connected Care
-
CONNECTIVITIES
-
HDMI In
YES (3ea)
-
USB (Ver.)
YES (2ea / 2.0)
-
RF In
YES (1ea)
-
AV In
YES
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video)
YES
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC
-
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
YES
-
PC Audio Input
-
-
External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
YES
-
Audio Line Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
-
-
Headphone Out
YES
-
CI Slot
-
-
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
2 (Ethernet, Aux)
-
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)
YES (D-Sub 9pin)
-
TV link Configuration (Phone jack type)
-
-
LG SVC only (Phone jack type)
-
-
MPI Port (RJ12 jack)
-
-
ECI (RJ12 jack)
-
-
Pillow Speaker interface (6pin)
-
-
Expansion slot (60pin)
-
-
DC Adapter In
-
-
PoC (Power over Coax)
-
-
EXT. IR In
-
MECHANICAL
-
VESA Compatible
200 x 200 mm
-
Kensington Lock
YES
-
Credenza/Security Screw Hole
YES (Need Stand)
-
Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)
YES (Need Stand)
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
962.5 x 619.4 x 303 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
962.5 x 564.6 x 39.9 mm
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
1147 x 660 x 190
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)
10.7/10.7/10.7/16.7 mm
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)
8.4/8.4/8.4/14.4 mm
-
Weight with Stand
14.4 kg
-
Weight without Stand
11.3 kg
-
Weight in Shipping
16.6 kg
POWER SPEC.
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption(Max)
108W
-
Power Consumption(Typ)
87W
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
STANDARD
-
Safety
CB
-
EMC
CE
-
Others
-
STANDARD (EU_OLD LABEL(~`21.3))
-
ErP Class
-
-
On Power Consumption
-
-
Luminance Ratio (%)
-
-
Average Annual Consumption(kWh)
-
STANDARD (EU_NEW LABEL(`21.3~))
-
S
-
-
SDR On mode
-
-
HDR Grade
-
-
HDR On mode
-
ACCESSORIES
-
Remote type
S-Con / MMR (Option)
-
Power Cable
YES (1.5M / Angle Type)
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.