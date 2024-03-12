UM3DF Series

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
55"
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD, RGB)
-
Brightness(Typ.,cd/m²)
350
-
Contrast Ratio
1,100:1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Response Time
8ms(G to G)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
Haze 3%
-
Life Time (Typ.)
50,000 Hrs
-
Operation Hours
18 Hrs
-
Orientation
Portrait & Landscape
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 2.0
-
Output
DP, Audio (Off/Fixed/Variable)
-
External Control
RS232C In/out, RJ45 (LAN) In, IR In
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
9.9mm(T/R/L), 14.4mm(B)
-
Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)
1,234.4mm x 720.9mm x 39.9mm
-
Weight (Head)
19.0 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)
1,360mm x 835mm x 175mm
-
Packed Weight
24.2 kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
300 x 300
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Tilt (Facedown)
Max. 30º *In conditions within 30ºC temperature, 50% humidity
-
IP Rating
IP5x
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ. / Max.
95W / 140W
-
Smart Energy Saving
70W
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes (EU Only) / Yes (Energy Star 8.0)
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type compatible
Yes
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign Control/Control+
-
Signage365Care
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender
-
Optional
Stand(ST-653T), Media Player, Wall Bracket(LSW350B), VESA Adapter(AM-B330S), OPS Kit (KT-OPSF)
