49" Interactive Digital Touch Board

All Spec
TOUCH
-
Touch type
IR (Infrared Rays) Scattering
-
Available object size for touch
Φ6 mm↑ (Single), Φ8 mm↑ (Multi)
-
Scan Time
15 ms ↓
-
Accuracy
2 mm (Over 90% Area)
-
Interface
USB 2.0
-
Protection Glass Thickness
2.8T (Anti-Glare)
-
Protection Glass Transmission
85 ± 5%
-
Operating Systme Support
Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Android (Kernel Version 3.5 Over), Linux(Kernel Version 3.5 Over), Mac OS X (10.9 Over), Chrome (39 or Above)
-
Multi touch point
Max 10 Points
PANEL
-
Screen Size
49"
-
Compatible Products
49SH7(P)E, 49SH7DD/E, 49SM5(K)D/E, 49SL5B/E, 49SL5PE, 49SM3C, 49SE3(K)D/DD/E
-
Orientation
Landscape & Portrait
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
USB
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
32.7 mm
-
Overlay Dimension (W x H x D)
1,142.2 × 672.4 × 29.3 mm
-
Weight (head)
7.8 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,250.0 × 792.0 × 162.0 mm
-
Packed Weight
12.7 kg
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
USB
-
Max
1.8 W
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Overlay Manual (CD), Install Accessories
-
