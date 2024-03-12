About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
49" Interactive Digital Touch Board

Specs

Support

49" Interactive Digital Touch Board

KT-T49E

49" Interactive Digital Touch Board

(6)
Print

All Spec

TOUCH

  • Touch type

    IR (Infrared Rays) Scattering

  • Available object size for touch

    Φ6 mm↑ (Single), Φ8 mm↑ (Multi)

  • Scan Time

    15 ms ↓

  • Accuracy

    2 mm (Over 90% Area)

  • Interface

    USB 2.0

  • Protection Glass Thickness

    2.8T (Anti-Glare)

  • Protection Glass Transmission

    85 ± 5%

  • Operating Systme Support

    Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Android (Kernel Version 3.5 Over), Linux(Kernel Version 3.5 Over), Mac OS X (10.9 Over), Chrome (39 or Above)

  • Multi touch point

    Max 10 Points

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    49"

  • Compatible Products

    49SH7(P)E, 49SH7DD/E, 49SM5(K)D/E, 49SL5B/E, 49SL5PE, 49SM3C, 49SE3(K)D/DD/E

  • Orientation

    Landscape & Portrait

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    USB

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Width

    32.7 mm

  • Overlay Dimension (W x H x D)

    1,142.2 × 672.4 × 29.3 mm

  • Weight (head)

    7.8 kg

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1,250.0 × 792.0 × 162.0 mm

  • Packed Weight

    12.7 kg

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    USB

  • Max

    1.8 W

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Overlay Manual (CD), Install Accessories