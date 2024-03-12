About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
SVH7F Series - 55" Video Wall

Specs

Support

SVH7F Series - 55" Video Wall

55SVH7F-A

SVH7F Series - 55" Video Wall

(1)
Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    55"

  • Panel Technology

    IPS RGB

  • Aspect Ratio

    16 : 9

  • Native Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

  • Brightness(Typ.,cd/m²)

    700

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,200:1

  • Dynamic CR

    500,000 : 1 (The luminosity ratio of Full Black/Full White color on video input condition.)

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Response Time

    8ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment

    Haze 3%

  • Life Time (Typ.)

    60,000 Hrs

  • Operation Hours

    24 Hrs

  • Orientation

    Landscape & Portrait

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI (2), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB

  • Output

    DP, Audio

  • External Control

    RS232C In/out, RJ45 (LAN) In/out, IR In

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    0.44 mm (Even)

  • Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)

    1,210.51 x 681.22 x 86.5 mm

  • Weight (Head)

    16.8 kg

  • Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)

    1,353 x 855 x 263 mm

  • Packed Weight

    23.6 kg

  • Handle

    Yes

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400 mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10% to 80%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    210 W

  • Max.

    250 W

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class “A” / CE / KC

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type compatible

    Yes (Piggyback)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Content Management Software

    SuperSign CMS

  • Control and Monitoring Software

    SuperSign Control / Control+

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller, Power Cord, RS232C Cable, LAN Cable, DP Cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual

  • Optional

    Wall Mount (Landscape : WM-L640V, Portrait : WM-P640V), OPS Kit (KT-OPSF)