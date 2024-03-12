About Cookies on This Site

EJ5E Series - OLED Signage

55EJ5E-B

(2)
PANEL

  • Screen Size

    55"

  • Native Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

  • Brightness (APL25%, Typ., cd/m²)

    400

  • Brightness (APL100%, Typ., cd/m²)

    150

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI, DP, USB 2.0 (2)

  • Output

    DP, Audio

  • External Control

    RS232C In/out, RJ45 (LAN) In/out, IR In

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Width

    0.9 mm (Even) * Off-Bezel
    5.3 mm (T/L/R),11.0 mm (B) * On-Bezel

  • Dimension (W x H x D)

    (Head) 1220.3 x 696.8 x 4.9 mm
    (Signage Box) 782.8 x 238.4 x 34.7 mm

  • Weight

    10 kg (Set)

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1,350 x 837 x 250 mm

  • Packed Weight

    22.9 kg

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature Range

    0°C~40°C

  • Operation Humidity Range

    10%~80%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

  • Power Consumption (Typ. / Max.)

    309 W / 318 W * 8 Color Bar Based

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    IEC 60950-1 / EN 60950-1 / UL 60950-1

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes / No

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • External Media player Attachable

    Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Content Management Software

    SuperSign CMS

  • Control and Monitoring Software

    SuperSign Control+ / Control

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, IR Receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, RS232 Cable (4p-4p), FFC Cables (for Connection Between Panel and Signage Box), DP Cable, LAN Cable, LC (VLC Cable), Wall Fixers, Wall Fixer Install Guide, Install Guide Sheets, Tapes (for Cabling and Dust Proof), Screws