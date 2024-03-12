About Cookies on This Site

LG SuperSign Software

LG SuperSign software

LG Digital Signage is committed to offering comprehensive and indispensable technology solutions with the latest digital products and features tailored to the particular requirements of commercial environments.

Server

SuperSign lite

Free version, single user account, web based application (up to 50 clients)

▪ Basic signage content management software

- Create a schedule & distribute via network

- Manage the player

SuperSign W

Premium version, multiple user accounts, web based application (up to 1,000 clients)

▪ Advanced signage content management software

- Support video wall synchronization. Etc

SuperSign editor

Free version
▪ Template based contents editor for SuperSign W and lite

Simple editor

Free version, single user account

▪ Simple signage content management software

- Create content and playlist, distribute them with USB playback

Media editor

Premium version, single user account
▪ Professional editor
- Configure the desired layout with template

SuperSign C

Free version, single user account
▪ Signage management software
- Control and remote monitoring via RJ45 and RS232C

SuperSign WB

Free version, single user account
▪ White balancing software
- sensor and camera

LG software structure - free version

LG software structure - licensed version

SuperSign Introduction

SuperSign introduction

Make your business amazingly productive with supersign software. You can manage content, external data connection, and device control with simple & easy steps.