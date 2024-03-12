About Cookies on This Site

Server recommendation

ID_02_ServerRecommendation_00_Hero

Server recommendation

For your better business, you can find more information of server HW recommendation, port, clustering, including relevant policy.

Server HW recommendation

It is recommended to increase the server and memory by each 1,000 client, in case of using over 5,000 client. ( Can be different by scenario)

Category~ 50~ 500~ 1000~ 2000~ 5000
Server ConstructionSingle ServerSingle ServerSingle ServerServer Clustering + DB Server (2 server)Server Clustering + DB Server (5 server)
Recommended OSWindows 7 SP1
Windows 8.1		Windows 7 SP1
Windows 8.1		Windows 7 SP1
Windows 8.1
Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1		Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1
Windows Server 2012		windows Server 2008 R2 SP1
Windows Server 2012
CPUIntel i5 3rd
generation or better		Intel i7 3rd
generation or better		Intel Xeon E5-2600Intel Xeon E5-4600Intel Xeon E7-4800
Memory2GB or higher4GB or higher8GB or higher16GB or higher32GB or higher
HDD100GB1TB2TB (RAID 1)4TB (RAID 1+0 or RAID 6)8TB (RAID 1+0 or RAID 6)
Network Bandwidth10Mbps100Mbps100Mbps1Gbps1Gbps

Server structure

In case of using VPN, server should be in same VPN or using VPN accessible IP.

Port

Expectation port on the server that should be applied to user firewall.

Security policy

- RSA encryption for web login
* https will be applied by 2016
* Remark : system configuration can be different by network
status, content size, distribution frequency

PostgreSQL DB

Back up policy

- Content storage configuration
- Real time backup with PostgreSQL DB

Server clustering

Server clustering

1. Set “cluster.use” value to “true”.
2. Set “server1’s “cluster.target value” to server2’s url
3. Ser “server2’s “cluster.target value” to server3’s url
4. Set “server3’s “cluster.target value” to server1’s url.
5. Restart server service

* Database and storage folder should be installed separated PC