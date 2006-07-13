We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Best Plasma TV-LG
CORPORATE 07/13/2006
Intended for the Middle-Eastern and African markets, this new 42" revolutionary TV with an integrated digital VCR will allow you to do your own program by rewinding or recording. with its 80 GB hard drive and its 40 hours of digital programming, LG seeks to make this TV n°1 by 2007.
