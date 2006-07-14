We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Life is beautiful with the LG Cameleon
Strong from its worldwide leader position in the air conditioning domain, LG Electronics introduces today its all new air-conditioner from the ARTCOOL family, cleverly called Cameleon. This irresistible new air conditioning artifact, fits all the interiors and allow an infinite customisation. Fixed in a wall, this thin and discrete air conditioner provides coolness and a serene atmosphere. It also features an air purification system that removes the airborne impurities, a fan and a compressor that are highly silent.
