LG Chocolate: raffiné et léger
CORPORATE 06/09/2006
Slide opening, tactile touches, polished black color. Recently launched in Europe, LG launches Chocolate phone in Morocco. Camera, photo (1.3 mega pixels), video, MPS player, equalizer, Korean giant comes to hustles slim phones and innovation markets. Chocolate phone allows 4 hours video recording, can be GPRS connected, is Bluetooth built in for only 83gr. Soon available, only with subscription.
