We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG launches its
L'URL a été copiée dans le presse-papiers.
LG Electronics introduced in Morocco a new air conditioner from the ArtCool family cleverly called Cameleon. This pleasantly designed air conditioner fits all the interiors and allows an infinite customisation. This product, overloaded with science and art, offers the consumer a unique device completely different to the other air conditioners.
- Précédent
- Suivant
Life is beautiful with the LG Cameleon 14/07/2006
https://www.lg.com/content/lge/ma/fr/a-propos-de-lg/presse-et-medias/lg-launches-its.html isCopied
paste