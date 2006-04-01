We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
"SolarDom": an exceptional oven
CORPORATE 04/01/2006
The speed, the quality and the energy saving are among the characteristics of the new invention of LG: SolarDom which insures the cooking of various dishes very fast. Its design corresponds to the modern kitchens and its speed of cooking allows preserving the quality of food.
