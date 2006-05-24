We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
The Chocolate phone
CORPORATE 05/24/2006
In this article LG announces the next launch of a new mobile called Chocolate phone. The builder is to remain very discreet on peculiarity of this telephone.
