Un Service Apres-vente gratuit hors garantie
New initiative of Korean manufacturer LG who proposes to its customers –between April the 10th and April the 14th-, free service interventions in their residence with free labour on refrigerators and air-conditioners except mark guarantee. LG also offers a 50% discount on defective parts during this period.
Opération LG 15/04/2006
