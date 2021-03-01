Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG OLED G1 evo Smart TV Entrée de résolution 4K de 65 pouces I Magic Remote, HDR, WebOS

Fonctionnalités

Galerie

Caractéristiques

Avis

Assistance

LG OLED G1 evo Smart TV Entrée de résolution 4K de 65 pouces I Magic Remote, HDR, WebOS

OLED65G1PVA

LG OLED G1 evo Smart TV Entrée de résolution 4K de 65 pouces I Magic Remote, HDR, WebOS

(1)
vue avant
Les images utilisées dans la présentation du produit ci-dessous sont uniquement à des fins d’illustration. Référez-vous à la galerie d’images en haut de la page pour une représentation exacte du produit.
CES 2021 Innovation Award

CES 2021 Innovation Award

LG 65G1

Écran vidéo

CES 2021 Innovation Award

CES 2021 Innovation Award

LG Gallery Design 77/65/55G1

Écran vidéo

Digitaltrends

Digitaltrends

LG 65G1

« Le LG G1 produit les images les plus nettes et les plus attirantes que j’ai vues sur un TV. »
TechRadar

TechRadar

LG 65G1

« fait sans aucun doute du LG G1 OLED le meilleur téléviseur OLED LG jamais produit. » (04/2021)
T3

T3

LG 65G1

« Le OLED65G1 de LG est vraiment un téléviseur éblouissant. » (03/2021)
AVForums

AVForums

LG 65G1

« Le G1 offre une qualité d’image superbe et précise qui donne vie aux films et à la télévision ».
Trusted Reviews

Trusted Reviews

LG 65G1

« La meilleure qualité d’image jamais obtenue sur un LG OLED »
HDTVTest

HDTVTest

LG 65G1

« Le LG G1 possède de meilleures références de jeu que toute autre marque d’écrans OLED »
What Hi-Fi?

What Hi-Fi?

LG 65G1

« Le OLED Evo de LG réalise les améliorations promises à l’image. » (03/2021)
T3

T3

LG G1

« C’est tout simplement le meilleur téléviseur OLED du moment ». LG G1, Prix T3 2021
LES NUMERIQUES

LES NUMERIQUES

LG 65G1

« Le 65G1 offre une image tout simplement parfaite et excelle dans tous les domaines »
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

LG G1

« Les nouveaux OLED evo de LG font passer les téléviseurs OLED au niveau supérieur. »(01/2021)
TechRadar

TechRadar

LG G1

« Le LG G1 relève la technologie OLED d’un cran... »(02/2021)

*Les Prix de l’innovation du CES sont basés sur les documents descriptifs qui ont été soumis au jury. La CTA (Consumer Technology Association) n’a pas vérifié l’exactitude des informations envoyées ni des revendications faites et n’a pas testé l’appareil ayant reçu la récompense.
*De Digital Trends. ©2021 Designtechnica Corporation. Tous droits réservés. Utilisé sous licence.

Il s’agit des informations sur les produits de la série OLED G1 de LG qui ont été primés. Il y figure également les notes des Awards et les critiques de certains types de forums qui promeuvent l’excellence des produits de la série OLED G1 de LG.

reconnu par
les experts mondiaux,
LG OLED G1

« Le OLED Evo de LG réalise les améliorations promises à l’image. »
LG 65G1, What Hi-Fi?, 03/2021

« Le OLED65G1 de LG est vraiment un téléviseur éblouissant. »
LG 65G1, T3, 03/2021

« ...fait sans aucun doute du LG G1 OLED le meilleur téléviseur OLED LG jamais
produit. » LG 65G1, TechRadar, 04/2021

« Les prix de l’innovation CES® sont décernés à des produits sur la base des documents soumis par les lauréats.
La CTA ne vérifie pas l’exactitude des soumissions et ne teste aucun produit. »

ILLUMINEZ VOTRE UNIVERS
LES PiXELS AUTO-ÉCLAIRÉS ONT ÉVOLUÉ.

Le téléviseur OLED de LG est un plaisir pour les yeux. Les pixels auto-éclairés ont évolué pour offrir une qualité d’image encore plus spectaculaire et toute une palette de possibilités en matière de design, tandis que les technologies les plus avant-gardistes procurent des niveaux d’émerveillement jamais atteints. Tout ce que vous appréciez chez un téléviseur prend une toute nouvelle dimension.

*Les nouvelles fonctionnalités sont uniquement disponibles sur certains modèles.

Une cascade spectaculaire avec un beau paysage affiché sur un téléviseur OLED (lire la vidéo)
LG OLED evo

Notre meilleur téléviseur
OLED à ce jour.

LG OLED evo établit une nouvelle norme. Le panneau OLED de nouvelle génération, combiné à la puissance de calcul du processeur Alpha 9 de 4e génération, porte votre expérience visuelle à un niveau supérieur. Le panneau repensé inclut une couche supplémentaire et un matériau plus émissif. Ceux-ci optimisent la structure et affinent les longueurs d’onde de la lumière pour augmenter l’efficacité, tandis que le processeur Alpha 9 de 4e génération règle l’image de manière unique pour le nouveau panneau et améliore tout ce que vous regardez. Il en résulte une image plus lumineuse et plus nette, et donc une expérience visuelle optimale.

*Les images du produit dans l'image et la vidéo sont uniquement à des fins d'illustration et peuvent différer du produit reel.

Qu’est ce qui rend les téléviseurs OLED incomparables ?

La réponse tient en deux mots : les pixels auto-éclairés. Une technologie d’affichage autolumineuse qui fait toute la différence pour votre expérience visuelle. Contrairement aux téléviseurs LED qui sont limités en raison de la technologie du rétroéclairage, les téléviseurs OLED LG sont capables d’offrir des designs uniques en même temps qu’un réalisme extrême.
*Les images du produit dans l'image et la vidéo sont uniquement à des fins d'illustration et peuvent différer du produit reel.
*Images d’écran simulées.

PiXELS AUTO-ÉCLAIRÉS
100 millions de raisons d’adorer l’OLED.

En matière de qualité d’image, l’OLED bat le LED haut la main. Cela est dû au fait que la technologie OLED dispose de millions de pixels auto-éclairés capables de créer un noir absolu et des couleurs fidèles. Le résultat ? Une expérience visuelle pareille à nulle autre.
*Les images du produit dans l'image et la vidéo sont uniquement à des fins d'illustration et peuvent différer du produit reel.
Une scène d’une promenade à cheval avec une moitié sur un écran LED présentant un mauvais contraste et l’autre sur un écran OLED affichant un contraste infini (lire la vidéo)
Contraste infini

La technologie OLED relègue les LED aux oubliettes.

Pour dire les choses simplement, OLED dispose de millions de pixels auto-éclairés qui peuvent s’allumer et s’éteindre pour parvenir au noir absolu et au contraste infini. Ce noir s’avère meilleur que sur les téléviseurs LED et mini-LED. Ainsi, peu importe combien de milliers de rétroéclairages dont ils disposent, les téléviseurs LED resteront toujours derrière les téléviseurs OLED.
100% de fidélité des couleurs

L’OLED passe le test haut la main.

Intertek, l’agence de test internationale, a confirmé que les écrans OLED LG offraient une fidélité des couleurs de 100%. Cela signifie que les couleurs que vous voyez l’écran correspondent fidèlement aux couleurs de l’image d’origine. Ainsi, tous les contenus que vous regardez correspondent aux désirs de la personne qui les ont créés.
*La fidélité des couleurs détermine si la fidélité des couleurs d’un écran se trouve dans le Delta E ≦2 sur 125 échantillons de couleur.
**La dalle LG OLED 83 pouces sera certifiée lors du premier semestre 2021.
***Les images du produit dans l'image et la vidéo sont uniquement à des fins d'illustration et peuvent différer du produit reel.
Volume de couleur de 100%

Un affichage des couleurs éblouissant.

Les téléviseurs OLED de LG atteignent un volume de couleur total grâce à l’excellente technologie de reproduction des couleurs des téléviseurs LG. Avec un volume de couleur de 100%, la technologie OLED de LG peut exprimer 100% du spectre DCI-P3 dans un espace colorimétrique 3D qui couvre toute la plage de luminance du téléviseur. Cela signifie que les couleurs restent vives et réalistes avec une saturation complète, quelle que soit la luminosité ou l’obscurité de l’écran.

Logo 100% Color Volume certifié par Intertek. Graphique de comparaison entre un volume de couleur de 70% et un de volume de couleur de 100%.

*Le volume de la gamme de couleurs d’affichage (CGV) est équivalent ou dépasse le CGV de l’espace colorimétrique DCI-P3 comme vérifié indépendamment par Intertek.
*Le volume de couleur de 70% fait référence aux téléviseurs UHD de LG.
*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités.

Design OLED
Une galerie d’art dans laquelle vous avez envie de revenir.

Les téléviseurs LG OLED révolutionnent l’aspect des téléviseurs. Leurs designs incroyables de finesse sont si élégants qu’ils transforment votre salon en musée d’art moderne.
*Les câbles peuvent être visibles en fonction de l’environnement d’installation.
**Selon l’environnement d’installation, un léger écart peut exister entre le téléviseur et le mur.
Trois téléviseurs Gallery Design avec un pied servant d’œuvres d’art n’importe où
Gallery Design

Un téléviseur qui ne fait plus qu’un avec votre mur

Le profil incroyablement fin de LG OLED permet au téléviseur Gallery Design d’être suspendu au mur, tel une œuvre d’art, mettant en valeur votre intérieur et apportant une touche d’élégance à votre espace de vie.

*Les câbles peuvent être visibles en fonction de l’environnement d’installation.
**Selon l’environnement d’installation, un léger écart peut exister entre le téléviseur et le mur.
***Le support du téléviseur n’est PAS fourni avec le téléviseur LG OLED Gallery Design. Étant donné que ce modèle est conçu pour être fixé au mur, il est livré avec un support de fixation fin. Le meuble TV peut être acheté séparément.
****Les images du produit dans l'image et la vidéo sont uniquement à des fins d'illustration et peuvent différer du produit reel.

OLED Cinema.
Le prix du meilleur film revient à ...

Le téléviseur LG OLED offre une performance digne des oscars à chaque fois que vous le regardez grâce à l’incroyable netteté de ses images. Et avec le noir absolu et une fidélité des couleurs de 100%, vous pouvez désormais regarder les films comme ils méritent d’être vus.
*Abonnement à Disney+ nécessaire.
Le divertissement

Une plateforme avec tous vos contenus préférés.

Accédez à l’application Apple TV et à Netflix. Faites votre choix parmi les derniers films, les émissions télévisées, les documentaires et les événements sportifs en direct, et retrouvez-les tous à partir d’un emplacement unique.

*Abonnement streaming Netflix requis.
**Apple, le logo Apple et Apple TV sont des marques de commerce d’Apple Inc, déposées aux États-Unis et dans d’autres pays.
***Le service pris en charge peut varier selon les pays.

Dolby Vision IQ et Dolby Atmos

Une expérience télévisuelle révolutionnaire.

Dolby Vision IQ ajuste intelligemment les réglages d’image en fonction du type de contenu et de l’environnement, tandis que Dolby Atmos offre un son surround multidimensionnel - une association puissante qui produit des résultats cinématographiques époustouflants.

*Images d’écran simulées.

FILMMAKER MODE™

La vision du réalisateur prend vie.

FILMMAKER MODE™ désactive la fluidification des mouvements tout en préservant les rapports d’aspect, les couleurs et les fréquences d’image d’origine. Il reproduit fidèlement la vision qu’avait originellement le réalisateur de son film, afin que vous puissiez en profiter comme il se doit;
HDR 10 Pro

Un plaisir total.

La technologie de plage dynamique développée par LG, le HDR 10 Pro, ajuste la luminosité pour enrichir les couleurs, révéler le moindre détail et offrir une netteté ultra-réaliste à chaque image - elle intensifie également les contenus HDR classiques. Désormais, tous vos films et programmes préférés seront plus éclatants et vivants, du début à la fin.

OLED Gaming.
Game over pour la concurrence.

Le téléviseur OLED de LG vous fait prendre une longueur d’avance en matière de jeu, grâce à un temps de réponse rapide, aux dernières fonctionnalités pour les jeux et à un affichage 120 Hz offrant une expérience de jeu plus fluide. Il s’agit du téléviseur ultime pour votre installation de gaming.
Des partenariats avec les plus grands acteurs du jeu vidéo

Une association imbattable.

LG continue de collaborer avec les plus grandes entreprises du secteur pour vous garantir de profiter de la meilleure expérience de jeu possible. Nous avons établi un partenariat avec NVIDIA et AMD pour faire du téléviseur LG OLED le seul certifié G-SYNC et AMD FreeSync™ Premium. Nous nous sommes également associés avec A FreeSync. Et pour couronner le tout, nous avons joint nos forces à Xbox pour libérer tout le potentiel des jeux de nouvelle génération, en devenant le téléviseur partenaire officiel de la Xbox série X. Combinez tout cela avec la qualité d’image époustouflante et les temps de réponse ultra-rapides offerts par OLED, et vous êtes garantis de tirer le maximum de vos jeux à chaque fois que vous jouez.
Les dernières fonctionnalités de gaming

Jouez avec ce qui se fait de mieux.

Les téléviseurs LG OLED affichent un temps de réponse de 1 ms, tout en prenant en charge les fonctionnalités VRR, ALLM et eARC et les dernières spécifications HDMI 2.1. Ces fonctionnalités permettent de profiter de contenus ultra-dynamiques s’affichant dans une résolution plus grande et des graphismes fluides et synchronisés, pour vous offrir ainsi une expérience plus réaliste et plus de chances de remporter la victoire. De plus, les modèles OLED C1 et G1 de LG sont désormais les premiers téléviseurs au monde à prendre en charge l’incroyable HDR Dolby Vision® en 4K 120 Hz pour les jeux, offrant ainsi une toute nouvelle dimension à votre expérience.

*Les images du produit dans l'image et la vidéo sont uniquement à des fins d'illustration et peuvent différer du produit reel.

Contrôle des paramètres de jeu

Un contrôle facile et pratique des paramètres de jeu.

Game Optimizer offre des paramètres optimisés pour divers types de jeux, FPS, RPG ou RTS. Vous avez accès à tout depuis un seul endroit, pour un contrôle accru de l’image et du son. Et vous pouvez également activer les technologies VRR, NVIDIA G-SYNC, et l’AMD FreeSync™. Le nouveau tableau de bord de jeu est un menu simplifié vous permettant de vérifier rapidement ou d’ajuster en un instant les réglages de certains paramètres de jeu, le tout en pleine partie. Lorsque le tableau de bord est ouvert, vous pouvez revenir à l’optimisateur pour accéder à davantage de réglages ou modifier la couleur de l’affichage tête haute.

*La disponibilité des mises à jour du logiciel peut varier selon les modèles et les régions.
**Ce service sera disponible à partir de la deuxième moitié de l’année.
***NVIDIA G-SYNC et AMD FreeSync™ Premium sont uniquement pris en charge sur les modèles Z1, G1, C1, et B1.

OLED Sport.
Un téléviseur qui joue dans sa propre division.

Le téléviseur LG OLED présente chaque évènement sportif dans toute sa splendeur avec un niveau de réalisme incomparable. Les actions les plus rapides combinées à des mouvements fluides vous offrent un niveau de spectacle jamais atteint pour un spectateur — vous vous trouvez désormais aux premières loges de tous les plus grands évènements sportifs.
OLED Motion Pro

Les mouvements comme vous ne les avez jamais vus.

Cette technologie de gestion des mouvements avancée réduit le flou de mouvement pour offrir des actions plus fluides et une expérience visuelle plus nette. Décelez les moindres détails au cœur de chaque rencontre, même les plus folles.

*Images d’écran simulées.

Sports Alert

Ne manquez jamais le match de votre équipe

Sports Alert vous envoie une notification avant, pendant et après une partie. Vous n’aurez jamais à vous soucier de manquer les grands matchs de vos équipes préférées, même lorsque vous regardez d’autres contenus.

*Les images du produit dans l'image et la vidéo sont uniquement à des fins d'illustration et peuvent différer du produit reel.
*Le service peut varier selon le pays.

Compatible Bluetooth Surround

Un avantage certain.

Connectez des enceintes Bluetooth en toute simplicité pour profiter d’une véritable expérience sonore surround sans fil. La moindre action se verra enrichie et deviendra plus réaliste, en amenant l’atmosphère des plus grands matchs dans votre salon.

*Les images du produit dans l'image et la vidéo sont uniquement à des fins d'illustration et peuvent différer du produit reel.
*Enceintes vendues séparément.

Processeur α9 de quatrième génération AI 4K

Une intelligence à couper le souffle.

Au cœur de chaque téléviseur LG OLED se trouve le processeur Gen4 de quatrième génération AI 4K α9, une puce révolutionnaire qui utilise des algorithmes à apprentissage profond afin d’analyser et d’optimiser le contenu. Les ajustements des images et du son sont automatiques, ainsi, tout ce que vous visionnez devient spectaculaire.
*Images d’écran simulées.
AI Picture Pro

Voici à quoi ressemble le professionnalisme.

À l’aide d’une vaste base de données comportant plus d’un million de points de données visuelles, cet algorithme d’apprentissage profond détecte le contenu, supprime le bruit et optimise la qualité d’image. Et la nouvelle fonction de Détection de scène permet désormais d’analyser le type de scène affiché et d’améliorer l’image en fonction de celle-ci.
Regarder la vidéo complète

*AI Picture Pro ne prendra pas en charge les contenus protégés par le droit d’auteur sur les services OTT.

AI Sound Pro

Un son digne d’un professionnel.

En s’appuyant sur plus de 17 millions de points de données audio, le processeur identifie les voix, les effets et les fréquences, afin de pouvoir ensuite optimiser le son en fonction du genre, pour offrir une expérience sonore plus immersive. Et la nouvelle fonction de Correction auto du volume préserve des niveaux vocaux cohérents dans tous les types de contenu.
Regarder la vidéo complète

LG OLED.
Nous ne perdons pas de vue la situation globale.

Par rapport aux téléviseurs LED, les téléviseurs LG OLED sont plus sûrs pour vous et meilleurs pour l’environnement. Étant donné que nos téléviseurs utilisent des pixels auto-éclairés, ils fatiguent moins vos yeux lorsque vous les regardez pendant de longues périodes. Les dalles LG OLED ont également été reconnues comme respectueuses de l’environnement grâce à un risque réduit d’émissions dangereuses.
Confort des yeux

Regardez la télévision sans gêne pendant plus longtemps.

Si vous vous inquiétez pour vos yeux et ceux de votre famille, les téléviseurs OLED de LG permettent de regarder la télévision pendant plus longtemps. Ils ont été certifiés par les agences internationales TÜV Rheinland (TUV) et Underwriter Laboratories (UL) comme des écrans à faible lumière bleue, sans scintillement et sans éblouissement. Les téléviseurs OLED de LG sont également les premiers panneaux de tout type de téléviseur à recevoir la certification Eyesafe® développée par TUV-Eyesafe®.

Il s’agit de la carte décrivant « l’Écran avec confort visuel ». Scène d’un garçon en train de regarder le téléviseur en position assise. Quatre logos ont été placés pour la certification « Écran avec confort visuel ».

*Les images du produit dans l'image et la vidéo sont uniquement à des fins d'illustration et peuvent différer du produit reel.
*Les téléviseurs OLED de LG, à l’exception des téléviseurs OLED R de LG, ont été certifiés comme des écrans à faible luminosité bleue par TUV-Eyesafe®.
*Les panneaux des téléviseurs OLED de LG ont été certifiés sans scintillement et sans éblouissement par UL.

Se soucier de l’environnement est dans notre nature.

Les téléviseurs LG OLED sont officiellement meilleurs pour la planète. Comparés aux téléviseurs LED, ils sont plus sûrs car ils n’emploient pas de rétroéclairages, ils sont fabriqués avec moins de plastique, utilisent moins de matières dangereuses et présentent un moindre risque de pollution de l’air intérieur.

Comparaison de la composition de la couche de l’écran du téléviseur LED rétroéclairé et le téléviseur OLED auto-éclairé (lire la vidéo)

*Les ensembles et dalles des téléviseurs OLED de LG ont reçu la certification Éco-Produit de SGS.
**Seuls les modèles C1 et G1 sont actuellement certifiés.
***Les modèles Z1, B1 et C1 seront certifiés ultérieurement.
AI ThinQ

Vous pensez savoir ce qu’est l’intelligence ?
Détrompez-vous

LG ThinQ est là pour maximiser votre expérience télévisuelle. Choisissez votre assistant vocal préféré et contrôlez votre téléviseur avec votre voix grâce à un tout nouvel écran d’accueil offrant plus de commodité et de contrôle.
*Les images du produit dans l'image et la vidéo sont uniquement à des fins d'illustration et peuvent différer du produit reel.
Nouvel écran d’accueil

Faites-vous accueillir comme à la maison.

Ce nouvel écran d’accueil affiche des suggestions de contenu personnalisé, vous offre un accès plus pratique à vos favoris et vous permet de contrôler vos périphériques connectés à partir d’un emplacement unique.

*Les images du produit dans l'image et la vidéo sont uniquement à des fins d'illustration et peuvent différer du produit reel.

Nouvelle télécommande Magic

Presque une baguette magique.

La nouvelle télécommande Magic dispose d’un design ergonomique qui la rend facile à prendre en main, tandis que son système de pointage et de défilement permet des recherches plus rapides. L’IA intégrée offre un accès facile aux services, tandis que des raccourcis vers les plus grands fournisseurs de contenu vous donnent accès à vos contenus préférés. En plus de cela, elle dispose désormais de la fonctionnalité Magic Tap, une nouvelle astuce intelligente qui connecte votre téléphone à votre téléviseur.

*Les images du produit dans l'image et la vidéo sont uniquement à des fins d'illustration et peuvent différer du produit reel.
*La prise en charge NFC peut varier selon les modèles.

Commande vocale

Votre centre de commodité

Le ThinQ de LG vous permet de commander et de contrôler votre écosystème IdO local grâce à la reconnaissance vocale naturelle*.

*Les menus et applications pris en charge peuvent varier selon les pays.
**Les menus affichés sont susceptibles d’avoir été modifiés lors de la sortie du produit.
***La disponibilité de la commande vocale peut varier selon les produits ou les pays.

Ceci est une simulation Web AR des images du téléviseur LG OLED. Des images d’un téléphone portable se superposent dans un espace minimaliste. Il y a un code QR en bas à droite.

Placez virtuellement
des téléviseurs à l’échelle.

*LG TV & Audio AR Experience est disponible en téléchargement sur l’App Store et Google Play.

Ceci est une image explicative d’un simulateur qui vous permet de placer tous les modèles de téléviseurs LG dans un espace virtuel.

Prévisualisez virtuellement en taille réelle
Espace et téléviseurs.

*Les images du produit dans l'image et la vidéo sont uniquement à des fins d'illustration et peuvent différer du produit reel.
*Ce produit n’inclut pas d’antenne ni de câbles permettant de connecter une antenne ou des périphériques externes.

Trouvez le téléviseur fait pour vous

Table Caption
CARACTERISTIQUES G1 C1 A1
Notre plus grand téléviseur OLED 4K
Notre plus grand téléviseur OLED 4K
Notre téléviseur OLED le plus sollicité
Notre téléviseur OLED le plus sollicité
Un téléviseur OLED accessible à tous
Un téléviseur OLED accessible à tous
Écran 4K (3840 x 2160) 77 / 65 / 55 po 4K (3840x2160) 83 / 77 / 65 / 55 / 48 po 4K (3840 x 2160) 77 / 65 / 55 / 48 / 48 po
Audio 4.2ch / 60 W 2.2 ch / 40 W 2.0 ch / 20 W
Support Fixation murale, support en option Support Support
Processeur Processeur IA α9 de quatrième génération 4K Processeur IA α9 de quatrième génération 4K Processeur α7 de quatrième génération IA 4K
Traitement AI Picture Pro, AI Sound Pro AI Picture Pro, AI Sound Pro AI Picture Pro, AI Sound Pro
Couleur Fidélité des couleurs à 100 % / Volume des couleurs Fidélité des couleurs à 100 % / Volume des couleurs Fidélité des couleurs à 100 % / Volume des couleurs
Confort des yeux Faible lumière bleue, sans scintillement Faible lumière bleue, sans scintillement Faible lumière bleue, sans scintillement
HDR Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro / HLG Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro / HLG Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro / HLG
Bande passante 4 x HDMI 2.1*, 4K 120P 4 x HDMI 2.1*, 4K 120P 3 x HDMI 2.0*, 4K 60P
Caractéristiques HDMI ALLM/eARC ALLM/eARC ALLM/eARC
VRR VRR / NVIDIA G-Sync/FreeSync VRR / NVIDIA G-Sync/FreeSync -
Jeux Game optimizer/Tableau de bord / HGiG Game optimizer/Tableau de bord / HGiG Game optimizer/Tableau de bord / HGiG
Intelligent Google Assistant, Alexa, Airplay Google Assistant, Alexa, Airplay Google Assistant, Alexa, Airplay
Commande vocale Commandes vocales mains-libres Télécommande Télécommande
Plateforme webOS 6.0, Magic Tap webOS 6.0, Magic Tap webOS 6.0
Où acheter ? Où acheter ? Où acheter ?

*La fonctionnalité Magic Tap peut varier selon la région ou le pays.
*HDMI 2.1, ports HDMI 2.0 haut débit.

Imprimer

Toutes les caractéristiques

ÉCRAN

  • Type

    4K OLED

  • Taille de l’écran

    65

  • Résolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Wide Viewing Angle

    Oui

  • Couleur / Gamme de couleurs élargie

    Perfect Color

  • Bits d'affichage de couleur/ milliards de couleurs riches

    Oui

  • Contrast / Perfect Black

    Perfect Black

  • Contraste / atténuation

    Pixel Dimming

  • Contraste / Ultra Luminance

    Ultra Luminance Pro

  • Motion / Taux de rafraîchissement

    Refresh Rate 100Hz

PLATEFORME

  • Processeur principal (SoC)

    α9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K (O20)

  • Systèmes d’exploitation (SE)

    webOS Smart TV

  • Nombre de processeurs

    Quad

QUALITÉ DE LA VIDÉO ET DE L

  • IA Picture / Pro

    Image IA Pro

  • Amélioration du visage + corps / objet (8K uniquement)

    Image IA Pro - Face Enhancing

  • Mise à l’échelle IA

    AI Upscaling

  • Sélection auto du genre

    Oui (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)

  • Amélioration d’image

    Image Enhancing on SQM

  • Contrôle de la luminosité par IA

    Oui

  • HDR

    Cinema HDR

  • Dolby Vision IQ

    - / Oui / Oui / Oui (4K/2K)

  • HDR10 Pro

    Oui / Oui / Oui / Oui (4K/2K)

  • HLG

    Oui / Oui / Oui / Oui (4K/2K)

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Oui

  • Cartographie tonale dynamique / Pro (+ Mappage de tonalité HDR IA)

    HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro (+ AI HDR Tone Mapping)

  • 4K HFR

    - / Oui / - / Oui

  • 2K HFR

    - / Oui / - / Oui

  • Motion Pro

    OLED Motion Pro

  • Upscaler

    4K Upscaler

  • HEVC

    4K@120p, 10bit

  • VP9 (Décodeur vidéo)

    4K@60p, 10bit

  • AV1 (Décodeur vidéo)

    4K@60p, 10bit

  • Compatible avec G-Sync

    Oui

  • Compatible avec FreeSync

    Oui

  • Réponse de jeu instantanée (VRR/ALLM)

    Oui / Oui

  • Mode Image

    Oui 9 modes
    (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF) Expert (Bright Room), (ISF) Expert (Dark Room))

QUALITÉ AUDIO ET SONORE

  • Enceinte(Sortie sonore)

    60W
    (WF:20W, 10W per Channel)

  • Canal

    4.2 ch

  • Direction

    Down Firing

  • Sortie audio simultanée

    Oui
    (Optical Output or HP Support Model)

  • DOLBY ATMOS

    Oui

  • Son IA / Pro

    AI Sound Pro

  • Réglage acoustique IA

    Oui

  • Mode surround => 21Y Spec Out

    OLED Surround

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice Pro

  • Compatible Bluetooth Surround

    Oui

  • WiSA Speakers

    Oui (WiSA 2.1ch)

  • Haut-parleurs WiSA

    Oui

  • Sound Share

    Oui

  • Codec audio

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Synchronisation du mode sonore

    Oui

  • Son vivant

    Oui

FONCTIONNALITÉ INTELLIGENTE IA

  • ThinQ

    Oui

  • Reconnaissance vocale intelligente

    Oui

  • Parole au texte

    Oui

  • Recherche vocale LG

    Oui

  • Expérience utilisateur IA

    Oui

  • Accueil IA

    Oui

  • Recommandation d’IA/AI

    Oui

  • Tableau de bord Accueil

    Oui

  • Apple Homekit

    Oui

  • Connectivité mobile

    Oui

  • Partage d’écran

    Oui

  • Application ThinQ

    Oui

  • Airplay2

    Oui

  • Next Picks (AI Channel)

    Oui

  • Magic Explorer (AI Link)

    Oui

  • Télécommande Magic

    Built-In

  • Quick Access (Accès rapide)

    Oui

  • Commande universelle

    Oui

  • Visionnement RV 360°

    Oui

  • Recherche de contenu connexe

    Oui

  • Galerie d’art

    Oui

  • Magasin LG

    Oui

  • DIAL

    Oui

  • Navigateur Web

    Oui

  • Lecteur de musique -> Lecteur multimédia

    Oui

  • TV allumé avec le mobile

    Oui

  • Wi-Fi TV activé

    Oui

  • Bluetooth Low Energy activé

    Oui

  • Navigateur de fichiers réseau

    Oui

  • Bloquer l’accès aux sites malfaisants

    Oui

  • Mode Hôtel

    Oui

  • Sports Alert

    Oui

  • Découverte musicale

    Oui

DIFFUSION

  • Réception TV numérique (Terrestre, Câble, Satellite)

    Oui

  • Terrestre

    DVB-T2

  • Câble

    DVB-C

  • Satellite

    DVB-S2

  • Réception TV analogique

    Oui

  • Page de télétexte

    Oui

  • Télétexte (Haut/Flof/Liste)

    Oui

  • [DVB] Sous-titre

    Oui

  • Description audio (AD)

    Oui

  • EPG (8 jours)

    Oui

CONNECTIVITÉ

  • HDMI

    4 (Bottom)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Oui

  • eARC / ARC (Canal de retour audio)

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • USB

    3 (Side)

  • LAN

    Oui (Bottom)

  • Entrée RF

    2 (Bottom, RF/Sat)

  • SPDIF (Sortie audio numérique optique)

    Oui (Bottom)

  • Sortie pour écouteurs

    Oui (Bottom)

  • Sortie de ligne

    Oui (Bottom, Headphone out common)

  • IR Blaster

    Oui

  • Wi-Fi

    Oui (802.11ac)

  • Bluetooth

    Oui (V5.0)

PUISSANCE & VERT

  • Alimentation électrique

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Consommation d’énergie en veille

    Under 0.5W

  • Mode économie d’énergie

    Oui

  • Capteur d’éclairement lumineux

    Oui

  • Norme sur l’énergie

    Oui

ACCESSOIRE

  • Télécommande

    MR21N

  • Batteries

    Oui (AA x 2EA)

  • IR Blaster Cable

    Oui

  • Câble d’alimentation

    Oui (TV Attached)

FONCTIONS SUPPLÉMENTAIRES

  • Étalonnage automatique

    Oui

  • Time Machine (DVR)

    Oui

  • Enregistrement numérique

    Oui

  • DVR analogique

    Oui

  • Décalage horaire

    Oui

  • Compatible avec le support fin

    Oui

Ce que disent les gens

Très bien noté