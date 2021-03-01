LG OLED G1 evo Smart TV Entrée de résolution 4K de 65 pouces I Magic Remote, HDR, WebOS

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
reconnu par
les experts mondiaux,
LG OLED G1
LG 65G1, What Hi-Fi?, 03/2021
« Le OLED65G1 de LG est vraiment un téléviseur éblouissant. »
LG 65G1, T3, 03/2021
« ...fait sans aucun doute du LG G1 OLED le meilleur téléviseur OLED LG jamais
produit. » LG 65G1, TechRadar, 04/2021