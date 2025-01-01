Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Smart TV LG OLED AI B5 4K 65 pouces 120 Hz Télécommande AI Magic Remote webOS25 2025

OLED65B56LA
OLED B5 USP introductory video.
Le processeur alpha 8 AI de 2ème génération s’illumine en orange et rose et des éclairs de couleur fusent de celui-ci. Le titre évoque la façon dont le processeur offre une qualité 4K, des couleurs et une luminosité époustouflantes. Le texte de l’image affiche environ 1,7 fois le traitement neuronal par IA NPU et 1,4 fois le fonctionnement plus rapide du processeur.
Espace salon avec une LG OLED TV murale montrant une chaîne de montagnes sous un ciel étoilé. La scène est divisée pour montrer le Noir parfait et la version plus terne, étiquetée écran Mat. L'autre côté affiche l'écran Noir parfait, avec une certification indiquant des niveaux de noir ≤ 0,24 nit et jusqu'à 500 lux. Une bulle de texte recommande de vérifier le logo de certification Noir parfait.
Espace salon avec une LG OLED TV murale montrant une chaîne de montagnes sous un ciel étoilé. La scène est divisée pour montrer le Noir parfait et la version plus terne, étiquetée écran Mat. L'autre côté affiche l'écran Noir parfait, avec une certification indiquant des niveaux de noir ≤ 0,24 nit et jusqu'à 500 lux. Une bulle de texte recommande de vérifier le logo de certification Noir parfait.
Perroquet coloré en ultra haute définition sur fond noir avec des gouttes d'eau en suspension. L'image illustre la technologie Perfect Color avec des couleurs dynamiques. Le fond sombre met en valeur la protection contre les reflets, avec des certifications UL et Intertek pour la fidélité des couleurs. Le logo de certification Perfect Color est également visible.
Un léopard dans la forêt avec des couleurs et des détails éclatants. On voit une grille et une lumière briller derrière le léopard, indiquant comment LG AI Picture Pro a apporté des améliorations visuelles impressionnantes à la résolution, la luminosité, la profondeur et la clarté de la scène.
Écran LG TV avec une télécommande AI Magic Remote au premier plan. Le bouton IA est mis en surbrillance et une bulle de dialogue montre du texte : suggérez un film que j’aime. À l’écran, nous voyons l’icône utilisateur E, indiquant comment AI Voice ID a pu identifier l’utilisateur et formuler des recommandations personnalisées en fonction de sa voix.
Gros plan d’un écran de LG OLED TV montrant le fonctionnement de la recherche par IA, AI Search. Une petite fenêtre de chat est ouverte, montrant comment l’utilisateur a demandé les jeux de sport disponibles. La recherche par IA a répondu par chat et en montrant des vignettes des contenus disponibles. On voit aussi une invite à faire une demande à Microsoft Copilot.
Le processeur alpha 8 AI de 2ème génération s’illumine en orange et rose et des éclairs de couleur fusent de celui-ci. Le titre évoque la façon dont le processeur offre une qualité 4K, des couleurs et une luminosité époustouflantes. Le texte de l’image affiche environ 1,7 fois le traitement neuronal par IA NPU et 1,4 fois le fonctionnement plus rapide du processeur.
Perroquet coloré en ultra haute définition sur fond noir avec des gouttes d'eau en suspension. L'image illustre la technologie Perfect Color avec des couleurs dynamiques. Le fond sombre met en valeur la protection contre les reflets, avec des certifications UL et Intertek pour la fidélité des couleurs. Le logo de certification Perfect Color est également visible.
Un léopard dans la forêt avec des couleurs et des détails éclatants. On voit une grille et une lumière briller derrière le léopard, indiquant comment LG AI Picture Pro a apporté des améliorations visuelles impressionnantes à la résolution, la luminosité, la profondeur et la clarté de la scène.
Écran LG TV avec une télécommande AI Magic Remote au premier plan. Le bouton IA est mis en surbrillance et une bulle de dialogue montre du texte : suggérez un film que j’aime. À l’écran, nous voyons l’icône utilisateur E, indiquant comment AI Voice ID a pu identifier l’utilisateur et formuler des recommandations personnalisées en fonction de sa voix.
Gros plan d’un écran de LG OLED TV montrant le fonctionnement de la recherche par IA, AI Search. Une petite fenêtre de chat est ouverte, montrant comment l’utilisateur a demandé les jeux de sport disponibles. La recherche par IA a répondu par chat et en montrant des vignettes des contenus disponibles. On voit aussi une invite à faire une demande à Microsoft Copilot.

Caractéristiques principales

  • Qualité d’image 4K, son visuel et surround amélioré du processeur alpha 8 AI de 2ème génération
  • 100 % de fidélité des couleurs pour des couleurs réalistes et précises. Volume de couleurs à 100 % pour des couleurs plus riches
  • AI Picture Pro améliore la qualité visuelle globale en analysant et en améliorant chaque image
  • Nouveau bouton AI, commandes vocales, fonctions glisser-déposer sur la télécommande AI Magic Remote
Badge Prix de l’innovation CES avec une citation du lauréat 2025.

Prix de l’innovation CES - Lauréat 2025 (webOS Re:New Program)

Cybersécurité

Logo AVForums Editor’s Choice pour LG webOS 24, comme meilleur système Smart TV 2024/2025.

AVForums Editor’s Choice - Meilleur système Smart TV 2024/25

« webOS 24 continue d’offrir une expérience intelligente élégante, rapide et facile à utiliser, en plus d’être épurée. »

*Les CES Innovation Awards se basent sur les documents descriptifs soumis au jury. La CTA (Consumer Technology Association) n’a pas vérifié l’exactitude des informations envoyées ni des revendications faites et n’a pas testé l’appareil ayant reçu la récompense.

Sur l’écran d’une TV LG OLED AI se trouve une image abstraite aux détails, couleurs et contrastes impressionnants. Une version agrandie du processeur alpha 8 AI de 2ème génération se trouve derrière la TV. Sa lumière brillante éclaire les circuits de micropuce qui l’entourent. Le titre dit LG OLED AI. Le texte est également visible, alimenté par le processeur IA alpha 8 LG de 2ème génération. Un logo doré avec des étoiles dans le coin dit : l’OLED TV numéro un mondial depuis 12 ans.

Voir les détails de chaque luminosité et obscurité

*Omdia. Numéro 1 depuis 12 ans en termes d’unités les plus vendues, de 2013 à 2024. Ce résultat ne constitue pas une approbation de LGE ou de ses produits. Consultez https://www.omdia.com/ pour plus de détails.

Qualité de l’imagewebOS pour l’IAQualité du sonDesignDivertissement

Processeur alpha 8 AI de 2ème génération plus intelligent et plus rapide, issu d’une décennie d’innovation

Le moteur IA de notre processeur est capable de reconnaître le contenu par genre. Sur la base de ces informations, il offre les paramètres de qualité d’image les plus optimaux pour une meilleure profondeur et des détails plus précis.

Le processeur alpha 8 AI de 2ème génération s’illumine en orange et rose et des éclairs de couleur fusent de celui-ci. Le titre évoque la façon dont le processeur offre une qualité 4K, des couleurs et une luminosité époustouflantes. Le texte de l’image affiche environ 1,7 fois le traitement neuronal par IA NPU et 1,4 fois le fonctionnement plus rapide du processeur.

*Comparé à la même année d’entrée de gamme Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor de 8ème génération basé sur une comparaison des spécifications internes.

LG OLED TV : une expérience visuelle « parfaite »

La meilleure qualité visuelle avec le noir parfait et la couleur parfaite certifiés UL de la première TV au monde à offrir une expérience visuelle authentique TÜV Rheinland de qualité parfaite avec la certification d’éclairage intérieur.

Logos certifiés UL et TÜV affichés pour les fonctionnalités d’affichage Noir parfait et Couleur parfaite.

*L’écran LG OLED est certifié UL pour le Noir parfait, mesuré selon les normes de reflet Ring Light IDMS 11.5, sur la base d’un environnement d’éclairage intérieur typique (200 à 500 lux).

*L’écran LG OLED est vérifié par UL pour la technologie Perfect Color, mesuré selon les normes de reflet Ring Light IDMS 11.5.

*Les modèles LG 2025 65 pouces M5/G5/C5/B5 ont reçu la certification TUV pour une expérience visuelle authentique avec l’éclairage intérieur.

*La certification d’expérience visuelle authentique par TUV signifie que le produit a obtenu la qualité « Parfaite » dans les cinq mesures pour la qualité visuelle ambiante (noir, éclat, longueur de contraste perceptuelle,

précision des dégradés et modulation du contraste ambiant) lorsqu’ils sont testés conformément aux normes de reflet Ring Light IDMS 11.5 jusqu’à 500 lux.

Noir et couleur parfaits, dans un environnement clair ou sombre, uniquement avec la LG OLED TV

La LG OLED TV est certifiée Noir parfait par UL et TÜV pour un contraste plus profond et une luminosité améliorée. A également obtenu la certification UL eyesafe pour une expérience visuelle plus confortable en réduisant les émissions de lumière bleue.

LG OLED TV montrant une comparaison visuelle entre un écran avec Couleur et Noir parfaits et un écran sans. Les certifications UL, TÜV et eyesafe sont visibles, avec un texte invitant à vérifier les marques.

*L’écran LG OLED est certifié UL pour le Noir parfait, mesuré selon les normes de reflet Ring Light IDMS 11.5, sur la base d’un environnement d’éclairage intérieur typique (200 à 500 lux).

*Les performances réelles peuvent varier en fonction de l’éclairage ambiant et de l’environnement de visionnement.

*L’écran LG OLED est vérifié par UL pour la technologie Perfect Color, mesuré selon les normes de reflet Ring Light IDMS 11.5.

*Les modèles LG 2025 65 pouces M5/G5/C5/B5 ont reçu la certification TUV pour une expérience visuelle authentique avec l’éclairage intérieur.

*La certification Expérience visuelle authentique de TUV signifie que le produit a obtenu le niveau le plus élevé « Parfait » dans les cinq mesures de qualité visuelle ambiante (noir, éclat, longueur de contraste perceptuel, précision des dégradés et modulation de contraste ambiant) lorsqu’il est testé conformément aux normes de reflet Ring-light IDMS 11.5 Ring Light jusqu’à 500 lux.

*Les écrans LG OLED TV présentent des facteurs de performances circadiennes certifiées par eyesafe®

*Images de l’écran simulées à des fins d’illustration. 

Perfect Color

Certifié Fidélité et Volume de couleur de 100 %. Profitez de couleurs précises et éclatantes, même dans un environnement ensoleillé ou sombre.

Perroquet coloré en ultra haute définition sur un fond noir. On voit des gouttes d’eau suspendues dans l’air tout autour. L’image présente la technologie Perfect Color, car chaque couleur différente du corps du perroquet est dynamique et éclatante. Le fond sombre avec les éclaboussures d’eau détaillées met également en valeur la protection de l’écran contre les reflets. Différentes certifications de logo UL et Intertek sont visibles. Celles-ci font référence aux technologies 100 % de fidélité des couleurs, Volume de couleurs à 100 % et à sa certification sans reflet. Le texte est également visible, vérifiez le logo de certification Perfect Color.

*La « Fidélité des couleurs à 100 % » et le « Volume de couleur à 100 % du DCI-P3 » s’appliquent aux OLED TV 2025.

*L’écran LG OLED est vérifié par UL pour la technologie Perfect Color, mesuré selon les normes de reflet Ring Light IDMS 11.5.

*Le volume de couleur à 100 % est défini comme la performance d’affichage égale ou supérieure à la taille du volume de couleur standard DCI-P3, tel que vérifié indépendamment par Intertek.

*L’écran LG OLED est certifié par Intertek pour offrir une fidélité de couleur à 100 %, mesurée selon la norme CIE DE2000 avec 125 modèles de couleurs.

Donnez vie à chaque image avec AI Picture Pro

La mise à l’échelle supérieure IA et le mappage de tonalité dynamique OLED analysent les éléments de chaque image pour améliorer la résolution, la luminosité, la profondeur et la clarté.

Des lignes s’animent sur une image très terne et presque grise d’un léopard dans une forêt, comme si un superordinateur analysait les éléments dans le cadre. Un laser trace la silhouette du léopard, puis il est amélioré pour être plus lumineux, plus net et plus coloré. L’arrière-plan se transforme également de gauche à droite avec un contraste, une profondeur et des couleurs désormais améliorés.

*AI Picture Pro ne prendra pas en charge les contenus protégés par le droit d’auteur sur les services OTT.

*La qualité de l’image ayant subi la mise à l’échelle peut varier en fonction de la résolution de l’image d’origine.

La future génération de LG AI TV

La télécommande AI Magic Remote complète l’AI Experience

Contrôlez facilement votre TV avec la télécommande AI Magic Remote, sans aucun appareil supplémentaire ! Avec un capteur de mouvement et une molette de défilement, pointez et cliquez pour l’utiliser comme une souris aérienne ou parlez simplement pour profiter des commandes vocales.

*Le design, la disponibilité et les fonctionnalités de la télécommande AI Magic Remote peuvent varier selon la région et la langue prise en charge, même sur un modèle identique.

*Certaines fonctionnalités peuvent nécessiter une connexion Internet.

*La fonction AI Voice Recognition est uniquement fournie dans les pays prenant en charge la technologie NLP dans leur langue maternelle.

Une famille de quatre personnes est réunie autour d’une LG AI TV. Un cercle apparaît autour de la personne qui tient la télécommande, montrant son nom. Cela montre comment AI Voice ID reconnaît la signature vocale de chaque utilisateur. L’interface webOS montre ensuite comment l’IA change de compte automatiquement et recommande du contenu personnalisé.

AI Voice ID

AI Voice ID de LG reconnaît la signature vocale unique de chaque utilisateur et offre des recommandations personnalisées dès que vous parlez.

*Du contenu réduit ou limité peut être affiché selon la région ou la connectivité au réseau.

*Voice ID est disponible selon la région et le pays sur les TV OLED, QNED, NanoCell et UHD sortis à partir de 2024.

*Elle fonctionne uniquement avec les applications prenant en charge le compte Voice ID.

Gros plan d’un écran de LG OLED TV montrant le fonctionnement de la recherche par IA, AI Search. Une petite fenêtre de chat est ouverte, montrant comment l’utilisateur a demandé les jeux de sport disponibles. La recherche par IA a répondu par chat et en montrant des vignettes des contenus disponibles. On voit aussi une invite à faire une demande à Microsoft Copilot.

AI Search

Demandez quoi que ce soit à votre TV. L’IA intégrée reconnaît votre voix et fournit rapidement des recommandations personnalisées selon vos demandes. Vous pouvez également obtenir des résultats et des solutions supplémentaires avec Microsoft Copilot.

*La recherche par IA est disponible sur les téléviseurs OLED, QNED, NanoCell et UHD sortis à partir de 2024. 

*Les États-Unis et la Corée utilisent le modèle LLM.

*Une connexion à Internet est requise.

Le contenu de science-fiction est diffusé sur un écran de LG OLED TV. Sur l’écran se trouve l’interface AI Chatbot. L’utilisateur a envoyé un message au Chatbot indiquant que l’écran est trop sombre. Le Chatbot a proposé des solutions à la demande. Toute la scène est également divisée en deux. Un côté est plus sombre, l’autre est plus lumineux, montrant comment AI Chatbot a résolu le problème pour l’utilisateur automatiquement.

AI Chatbot

Interagissez avec le AI Chatbot via votre télécommande AI Magic Remote et répondez à toutes les préoccupations, de la configuration des paramètres au dépannage. L’IA peut comprendre l’intention des utilisateurs et fournir des solutions immédiates.

*Une connexion à Internet est requise.

*L’AI Chatbot est uniquement fourni dans les pays prenant en charge la technologie NLP dans leur langue maternelle.

*Il est possible de lier l’AI Chatbot au service client.

Télécommande AI Magic Remote de LG en face d’un écran de LG TV. L’écran affiche un message d’accueil personnalisé de LG AI avec des mots clés personnalisés en fonction de l’historique de recherche et de visionnage de l’utilisateur. À côté de la télécommande se trouve une icône et une étiquette montrant que la fonctionnalité AI Concierge est facilement accessible en appuyant brièvement sur le bouton IA.

AI Concierge

Une simple pression sur le bouton IA de votre télécommande ouvre votre AI Concierge qui fournit des mots clés et des recommandations personnalisés en fonction de votre historique de recherche et de visionnage.

*Les menus et applications pris en charge peuvent varier selon les pays.

*Les menus affichés peuvent varier à la sortie du produit.

*Les recommandations de mots clés varient en fonction de l’application et du moment de la journée.

Écran d’un utilisateur passant par le processus de personnalisation de l’assistant AI Picture Wizard. Des séries d’images sont affichées avec les sélections de l’utilisateur mises en évidence. Une icône de chargement apparaît avec une image de paysage affichée, en cours d’amélioration de gauche à droite.

Screen of a user going through the AI Picture Wizard personalization process. Series of pictures are shown with user's selections being highlighted. A loading icon appears and a landscape image is shown being enhanced from left to right.

AI Picture Wizard

Des algorithmes avancés apprennent vos préférences en passant en revue 1,6 milliard de possibilités d’image. En fonction de vos choix, votre TV crée une image personnalisée rien que pour vous.

Écran d’un utilisateur passant par le processus de personnalisation de l’assistant AI Sound Wizard. Une série d’icônes de clips sonores en cours de sélection. On voit un chanteur de jazz et un joueur de saxophone, des ondes sonores représentant le son personnalisé animé sur l’ensemble du visuel.

AI Sound Wizard

Choisissez le son que vous aimez parmi une sélection de clips sonores. À partir de 40 millions de paramètres, l’IA crée un profil sonore adapté à vos préférences.

Logo et nom du programme webOS Re:New avec le badge du lauréat du prix de l’innovation CES 2025 à côté.

Nouvelles mises à jour pour 5 ans avec le programme webOS Re:New primé

Obtenez des mises à jour complètes et profitez des avantages des dernières fonctionnalités et logiciels. Sentez-vous en sécurité en sachant que webOS, lauréat de l’innovation CES dans la catégorie cybersécurité, protège votre vie privée et vos données.

*Le nouveau programme webOS Re:New s’applique aux TV OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD 2025.

*Le programme webOS Re:New prend en charge un total de quatre mises à jour sur cinq ans, le seuil est la version pré-installée de webOS, et la programmation des mises à jour peut varier de la fin du mois au début de l’année.

*Les mises à jour et la programmation de certaines fonctionnalités, d’applications et de services peuvent varier selon le modèle et la région.

*Mises à jour disponibles pour les modèles OLED 2022 et UHD 2023 et ultérieurs.

Découvrez ce que la LG AI TV peut faire pour vous !

AI Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot et AI Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

Télécommande de TV devant un écran de LG TV avec Home Hub. Toutes les fonctionnalités et commandes sur d’autres appareils intelligents sont affichées.

Home Hub, la plateforme tout-en-un pour votre maison intelligente

Gérez facilement divers appareils ménagers LG, ainsi que vos appareils Google Home et plus encore. Contrôlez toute votre maison avec cette fonctionnalité pratique ultime, grâce à un tableau de bord unique et intuitif. 

*LG est compatible avec les appareils WiFi « Matter ». Les services et fonctionnalités pris en charge par « Matter » peuvent varier selon les périphériques connectés. La connexion initiale pour ThinQ et Matter doit se faire via l’application mobile ThinQ.

*L’utilisation de la fonction vocale mains libres sans une télécommande est uniquement possible avec le processeur alpha 9 AI et le processeur alpha 11 AI. Cela peut varier selon les produits et régions.

Affinez votre son pour un effet percutant avec AI Sound Pro

*AI Clear Sound doit être activé par le biais du menu Mode son.

*Le son peut varier en fonction de l’environnement d’écoute.

Enrichissez votre son avec la LG TV et la LG Soundbar 

*La Soundbar peut être achetée séparément. 

*Le contrôle du mode de la Soundbar peut varier selon les modèles de soundbar.

*Veuillez noter que le service peut être indisponible au moment de l’achat. Une connexion au réseau est requise pour les mises à jour.  

*L’utilisation de la télécommande LG TV est limitée à certaines fonctionnalités uniquement.

*WOW Orchestra/WOW Interface s’applique aux LG OLED TV 2025.

Trouvez les meilleures LG Soundbars pour votre TV

Design fin

Ajoutez une touche moderne avec un design élégant qui s’intègre dans votre intérieur de façon harmonieuse.

*La taille du bord varie en fonction de la série et de la taille.

Une personne dans son salon qui tient son téléphone. Sur le téléphone se trouve une icône de transmission montrant que l’écran du téléphone est mis en miroir sur la TV. Sur la TV, on voit un match de basket et sur le côté se trouve l’écran mis en miroir, montrant les statistiques du joueur.

Maximisez le plaisir : utilisez plusieurs écrans avec Multi View

Profitez au maximum de votre TV avec Multi View. Mettez en miroir vos appareils via Google Cast et AirPlay. Divisez votre écran en deux vues séparées pour un divertissement multi-écran harmonieux.

*Les paramètres d’image et de son sur les deux écrans sont les mêmes. 

*Apple, le logo Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay et HomeKit sont des marques commerciales déposées d’Apple Inc. aux États-Unis et dans d’autres pays.

*L’assistance pour AirPlay 2, HomeKit, et Google Cast peuvent varier selon la région et la langue.

Écran d’accueil LG Channels montrant la variété du contenu disponible sur une LG TV.

Diffusez une variété de contenus. Gratuitement. 

Le service de streaming exclusif de LG, LG Channels, propose une vaste sélection de chaînes à la demande et en direct gratuitement à portée de doigts. 

*Le contenu et les applications disponibles peuvent varier selon le pays, le produit et la région. 

Trois icônes différentes qui montrent comment LG Channels peut être utilisé simplement sans avoir besoin de s’abonner, de payer ou de configurer un décodeur périphérique.

Sans frais. Sans contrat. Sans câble.

Vous n’avez qu’à vous connecter et commencer à regarder sans vous préoccuper de frais dissimulés ou devoir installer un décodeur. 

Le Portail de jeux transforme votre TV en plateforme de jeu ultime

Jouez à des milliers de jeux directement sur votre LG TV en accédant à GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, l’application Boosteroid ! Profitez d’une grande variété de jeux, des titres AAA à jouer avec la manette aux jeux casual jouables avec votre télécommande.

Écran d’accueil du Portail de jeux. Le curseur se déplace et clique pour montrer de nombreux titres de jeux populaires, et la fonction ajoutée qui permet de sélectionner des jeux en fonction du type de manette que vous avez, qu’il s’agisse d’une manette ou de la télécommande.

*La prise en charge du Portail de jeux peut varier selon les pays.

*La prise en charge des services cloud gaming et des jeux sur le Portail de jeux peut varier selon les pays.

*Certains services de gaming peuvent nécessiter un abonnement et une manette.

Gameplay ultime

Vivez une expérience de jeu optimale grâce à la compatibilité G-Sync, au temps de réponse des pixels de 0,1 ms et à AMD FreeSync Premium. Jouez à votre jeu sans retard d’affichage ou flou de mouvement.

Two images of a car in a video game side-by-side. One shows a lot of motion blur. The other is sharp and in-focus showing the high frame rate of LG OLED TV. Nvidia G-Sync logo and other relevant certifications are visible.

*HGiG est un groupe de sociétés bénévoles de l’industrie des jeux et des écrans de télévision qui se réunissent pour définir et mettre à la disposition du public des lignes directrices visant à améliorer les expériences de jeu HDR des consommateurs.

*La prise en charge de HGiG peut varier selon le pays.

Meilleure OLED TV pour les films

Regardez des films prendre vie dans votre home cinéma grâce au FILMMAKER Mode avec compensation de la lumière ambiante qui s’adapte à l’éclairage de l’environnement pour une qualité d’image qui satisfait aux normes les plus élevées du réalisateur.

Dolby Vision et FILMMAKER Mode ambiant

Vivez l’expérience cinéma tel que le réalisateur l’a imaginée avec Dolby Vision et FILMMAKER Mode avec la compensation de la lumière ambiante qui s’adapte à l’environnement et maintient les visuels aussi près que possible de leur forme originale.

Dolby Atmos

Laissez le son surround réaliste se déplacer tout autour de vous, vous donnant l’impression d’être au centre de l’action.

*FILMMAKER Mode ambiant est une marque commerciale d’UHD Alliance, Inc. 

*FILMMAKER Mode ambiant avec Dolby Vision est pris en charge.

*FILMMAKER MODE ambiant démarre automatiquement sur AppleTV+ et l’application Amazon Prime Video.

Marque de certification pour l’efficacité des ressources par Intertek.

Fabriqué en tenant compte de l’environnement

Des institutions internationales de confiance ont reconnu les efforts écologiques de LG TV. Désormais certifié pour l’efficacité des ressources par Intertek.

*La certification Intertek pour l’efficacité des ressources s’applique aux modèles suivants : OLED M5, G5, C5, B5 et QNED9M, QNED85, QNED82 et QNED80.

*Veuillez aller sur https://sustainabilitydirectory.intertek.com/home pour en savoir plus.

Grand espace blanc rempli d’OLED TVs montrant comment LG lance des innovations révolutionnaires depuis plus d’une décennie. L’emblème Marque de OLED TV numéro 1 dans le monde depuis 12 ans est également visible.

LG OLED

Découvrez des innovations sans fin

Découvrez des innovations sans fin En savoir plus

*Toutes les images du produit ci-dessus sont fournies à titre d’illustration seulement. Référez-vous aux images de la galerie pour une représentation plus précise.

*Toutes les images ci-dessus sont simulées.

*La disponibilité du service varie selon la région et le pays.

*Les services personnalisés peuvent varier en fonction des politiques de l’application tierce.

*La télécommande AI Magic Remote peut nécessiter un achat séparé en fonction de la taille, du modèle et de la région de votre TV.

