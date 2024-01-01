Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Salon avec une TV fixée sur un mur. L’écran montre une image de haute qualité d’une baleine sautant hors de l’eau.

Qu’est-ce qu’une image TV de qualité ?

LG a été à la pointe d’avancées majeures en termes de technologie TV et de qualité d’image. Explorez notre gamme de TVs LG OLED, LG QNED, LG NanoCell, 4K et 8K offrant une expérience visuelle exceptionnelle.

Que signifient la 4K et la 8K ?

Il s’agit de la résolution mesurée par la densité de pixels sur votre écran. La 4K est à 3 840 x 2 160 pixels et la 8K à 7 680 x 4 320 pixels.

Comparaison côte-à-côte d’une image de chaîne de montagnes avec une grille représentant le nombre de pixels par type de résolution d’écran. La technologie FHD possède le moins de pixels, les 4K et 8K offrant beaucoup plus de détails.

Qu’est-ce qu’une TV 4K ? Quel est le niveau de qualité de la résolution 4K ?

Les TVs 4K ont 8,3 millions de pixels, soit quatre fois plus qu’une TV Full HD. Cela permet de profiter d’une expérience visuelle avec des détails incroyables, même sur de plus grands écrans. Bientôt, la 4K remplacera la 1080p comme la nouvelle norme. UHD (Ultra Haute Définition) est identique à la 4K.¹ ² ³ ⁴

Écran de TV 4K indiquant qu’il mesure 3 840 x 2 160 pixels. À l’intérieur se trouve un plus petit carré étiqueté FHD. Il montre la différence de qualité et de densité de pixels entre FHD et 4K.

Quel type de contenu 4K est disponible ?

Profitez d’une large gamme de contenus 4K issus de plateformes OTT populaires comme Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, YouTube, etc. Des films à succès aux séries TV, documentaires et sports en direct, le contenu 4K est désormais largement disponible. Même les classiques peuvent être améliorés avec une qualité proche de la 4K grâce à notre technologie de mise à l’échelle supérieure IA.¹ ² ⁴ ⁵

Qu’est-ce que la mise à l’échelle supérieure IA 4K ?

La LG OLED evo avec mise à l’échelle supérieure IA offre des images plus claires et détaillées en utilisant les performances NPU améliorées du processeur alpha 11 AI. Cette technologie avancée analyse les images en détail, optimisant la qualité du contenu OTT, afin de profiter d’une expérience visuelle nettement meilleure.¹ ² ⁴ ⁵

Qu’est-ce qu’une TV 8K ?

Les TVs 8K ont plus de 33 millions de pixels. Mais malgré cette haute résolution, peu de contenu 8K a été lancé sur le marché à ce jour.

Comment choisir entre une TV 4K et 8K ?

Lorsque vous choisissez entre une TV 4K et 8K, il est important de tenir compte de vos besoins personnels et de votre environnement de visionnage.

 

• Les TVs 8K ont une résolution incroyable si vous souhaitez profiter de la meilleure qualité d’image possible. Cependant, vous n’aurez peut-être pas largement accès à du contenu 8K.

 

• Les TVs 4K offrent une qualité impressionnante et, surtout, le contenu 4K est beaucoup plus accessible sur les plateformes OTT et de streaming, ce qui en fait un choix plus intelligent pour l’instant. Grâce à la technologie de mise à l’échelle supérieure IA LG AI 4K, même les contenus non 4K peuvent être appréciés avec une qualité 4K.² ⁴ ⁵ ⁶

Comparez les TVs 4K et trouvez celle qui vous convient

Comparez facilement les fonctionnalités côte à côte pour choisir la TV qui vous convient le mieux.² ³

Table Caption
Features OLED M5 OLED G5 QNED85 QNED99
Image du produit LG OLED M5
OLED M5
Image du produit LG OLED G5
OLED G5
Image du produit LG QNED85
QNED85
Image du produit LG QNED99
QNED99
Écran LG SIGNATURE OLED (97 pouces) LG OLED evo (83, 77, 65 pouces) LG OLED evo LG QNED evo LG QNED MiniLED 8K
Dimensions Jusqu’à 97 pouces (97, 83, 77, 65 pouces) Jusqu’à 97 pouces (97, 83, 77, 65, 55, 48 pouces) Jusqu’à 100 pouces (100, 86, 75, 65, 55, 50 pouces) Jusqu’à 86 po (86, 75 po)
Résolution 4K 4K 4K 8K
Processeur Processeur αlpha 11 AI 2e gén Processeur αlpha 11 AI 2e gén Processeur alpha 8 AI 2e gén Processeur αlpha 9 AI 4e gén
Mise à l’échelle IA Mise à l’échelle supérieure IA 4K Mise à l’échelle supérieure IA 4K Mise à l’échelle supérieure IA 4K Mise à l’échelle supérieure IA 8K

Conseils utiles pour choisir votre TV

¹Images d’écran simulées.

 

²Les fonctionnalités peuvent varier selon le modèle et la taille de l’écran. Veuillez consulter chaque page produit pour connaître les caractéristiques détaillées.

 

³La prise en charge de certaines fonctionnalités peut varier selon la région et le pays.

 

⁴La qualité de l’image ayant subi la mise à l’échelle peut varier en fonction de la résolution de l’image d’origine.

 

⁵Les services personnalisés peuvent varier en fonction des politiques de l’application tierce.

 

⁶La LG QNED99 est 8K.