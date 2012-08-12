About Cookies on This Site

4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Direct

Specs

Support

Resource

4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Direct

65UR765H0VB

4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Direct

(4)
Front view with infill image
All Spec

DESIGN

  • Tool Name

    UP8000

  • Stand Type

    1 pole (Fixed)

  • front color

    Ashed Brown

DISPLAY

  • Inch

    65"

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Backlight Unit Type

    Direct

  • Brightness

    400

  • Dynamic Contrast Ratio (Dynamic MCI (Hz))

    1,000,000:1

  • Static (Panel) Contrast Ratio

    1,200:1

  • Response Time(G to G, ms)

    Typ 8ms / Max 11ms

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Life span (hrs)

    30000

VIDEO

  • SoC

    K6Hp

  • SoC (Marketing Name)

    Quad

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    Yes

  • HDR_HLG

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Speaker (sound output)

    10W + 10W

  • Speaker System

    2.0 ch

  • AI Sound

    Yes

  • One Touch Sound Tuning

    Yes (Ready)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes (Required Bluetooth)

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital (Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    PAL / SECAM

  • Teletext (Auto Teletext)

    Yes

  • Global IPTV Support

    Yes

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

  • Pro:Centric Smart

    Yes (Smart)

  • Data Streaming ( IP & RF)

    Yes

  • HCAP (GEM/HTML)※ Service Carousel (TLL/XML)

    GEM / HTML5

  • IP Return path

    Yes

  • Multicast / Unicast ready

    Yes / Yes

  • webRTC (Real Time Communication)

    Yes

  • Pro:Centric Cloud (version)

    Yes (1.0)

  • Pro:Centric Direct (version)

    Yes (4.5)

  • Pro:Centric Application (version)

    Yes (PCA3.8)

  • PCS500R

    Yes

  • PCS400R

    Yes

  • Quick Menu (Version)

    Yes (4.0)

  • Pro:Idiom (S/W Type)

    Yes

  • Pro:Idiom (Mobile, Lite)

    Yes

SMART FUNCTION

  • webOS version

    Yes (webOS 5.0)

  • Smart Home (Launcher Bar)

    Yes

  • Gallery Mode

    Yes

  • Quick Access

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Pre-loaded App

    Yes

  • SDP Server compatibility

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Compatibility

    Yes (Ready, MR18HA)

  • SW Clock (World Clock / Alarm)

    Yes

  • Mood Display

    Yes

  • Soft AP

    Yes

  • WiFi (version)

    Yes (802.11ac)

  • Screen Share (Miracast)

    Yes

  • Smart Share

    Yes

  • LG ThinQ App

    Yes

  • DIAL

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    Yes

  • Mobile Connection Overlay

    Yes

  • HDMI-ARC

    Yes (HDMI2)

  • Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

    Yes

  • IoT

    Yes

OTHER FEATURE

  • EzManager

    Yes

  • USB Cloning

    Yes

  • Wake on RF

    Yes

  • WOL / WOWL

    Yes / No

  • SNMP

    Yes

  • Diagnostics

    Yes (IP Remote)

  • SI Compatible Protocol

    Yes (TV Link tuner, RS232C)

  • HTNG-CEC

    Yes(1.4)

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC)

    Yes(1.4)

  • IR Out

    Yes (RS-232C, HDMI)

  • Multi IR Code

    Yes

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    Yes (Hotel Mode)

  • Lock mode

    Yes (Limited)

  • Port Block

    Yes

  • Welcome Video

    Yes

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    Yes

  • Insert Image

    Yes

  • One Channel Map

    Yes

  • IP Channel Manager

    Yes

  • External Speaker Out

    Yes

  • Instant ON

    Yes

  • External Power Out

    Yes

  • V-Lan Tag

    Yes

  • RJP (remote jack pack) Compatibility

    Yes
    LG/Teleadapt (RS232C), Teleadapt/Guestlink (HDMI CEC)

  • External Clock Compatibility

    Yes (LEC-005)

  • Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)

    Yes

  • Auto Off / Sleep Timer

    Yes/Yes

  • Energy Saving mode

    Yes

  • Motion Eye Care

    Yes

  • Conformal Coating

    Yes

VERTICAL FUNCTION

  • Healthcare Headphone Mode

    Yes

  • Hybrid Caption (Closed Caption Digital Only)

    Yes

  • RTC (Real Time Clock)

    Yes

  • NTP sync timer

    Yes (Clock Setup NTP)

  • BEACON

    Yes

  • Video Tag

    Yes (2 supported)

  • HDMI In

    1 (2.0)

  • USB

    2 (2.0)

  • RF In

    2

  • CI Slot

    1 (CI+ 1.4)

  • HDMI In (HDMI Ver.)

    2 (2.0)

  • Headphone Out

    1

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    1

  • RS-232C(D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

    1 (Phone Jack, 4pin)

  • External Speaker Out(3.5mm phone jack)Audio Line Out(3.5mm phoone jack)

    2 (Spk-out 1(Stereo, Max 2W with 8Ω), Vol. Control 1)

  • RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

    2 (Ethernet, Aux)

  • Clock Interface (RJ12)

    1

ETC

  • VESA Compatible

    Yes
    300 x 300

  • Kensington Lock

    Yes

MECHANIC

  • Weight without Stand

    21.5

  • Weight with Stand

    22.9

  • Weight in Shipping

    30.6

  • Size without Stand

    1454 x 838 x 57.7

  • Size with Stand

    1454 x 909 x 340

  • Size in Shipping

    1600 x 970 x 228

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B) : On Bezel

    12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B) : Off Bezel

    6.8/6.8/6.8/18.4

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V, 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption(Max)

    205W

  • Power Consumption(Typ)

    165W

  • Standby Power Consumption

    0.5W

REQUIRED LISTING(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    CB

  • EMC

    CE

ACCESSORY

  • Remote type

    S-Con / MMR (Option)

  • Chromecast Dongle Anti-theft Cover

    Yes (option)

  • Power Cable

    Yes (1.5M, Angle Type)

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.