Touch Open Frame

All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
43"
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Native Resolution
3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)
-
Brightness
500 nit
-
Contrast Ratio
1,000:1
-
Color gamut
NTSC 72%
-
Viewing Angle (H × V)
178 × 178
-
Color Depth
10bit, 1.07Billion colors
-
Response Time
9ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment(Haze)
Low Haze (3%)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
24/7
-
Portrait / Landscape
Yes / Yes
CONNECTIVITY(JACK INTERFACE)
-
Input - Digital - HDMI
Yes(2), HDCP 2.2/1.4
-
Input - RS232C IN
Yes(1)
-
Input - RJ45(LAN)
Yes(1)
-
Input - IR IN
Yes(1)
-
Input - USB
USB2.0 Type A(1)
-
Output - Audio Out
Yes(1)
-
Output - Touch USB
USB2.0 Type B(1)
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
10.9/10.9/10.9/13.5 mm
-
Weight (Head)
10.4kg
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
967.2 x 559 x 38.0 mm
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
200 x 200
KEY FEATURE
-
HW - Internal Memory
8GB (System 5GB + Available 2.48GB)
-
HW - Sensor - Temperature Sensor
Yes
-
SW - webOS ver.
webOS 6.0
-
SW - Embedded CMS - Local Contents Scheduling
Yes
-
SW - Embedded CMS - Group Manager
Yes
-
SW - USB Plug & Play
Yes
-
SW - Fail over
Yes
-
SW - Background Image - Booting Logo Image
Yes
-
SW - Background Image - No Signal Image
Yes
-
SW - Video Tag
Yes
-
SW - Play via URL
Yes
-
SW - Rotation - Screen Rotation
Yes
-
SW - Gapless Playback
Yes
-
SW - Setting Data Cloning
Yes
-
SW - SNMP
Yes
-
SW - ISM Method
Yes
-
SW - Status Mailing
Yes
-
SW - Control Manager
Yes
-
SW - 3rd Party Compatibility - Crestron Inside
Yes
-
SW - Power - Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
SW - Power - PM mode
Yes
-
SW - Power - Wake on LAN
Yes
-
SW - Power - Network Ready
Yes
-
SW - HDMI-CEC
Yes
-
SW - SI Server Setting
Yes
-
SW - webRTC
Yes
-
SW - Pro:Idiom
Yes
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
95W
-
Max.
110W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
324 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 375 BTU/Hr(Max.)
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes / No
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign CMS
Yes
-
SuperSign Control / Control+
Yes
-
Signage 365 Care
Yes
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic, Turkish, Polski
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Power Cord 1.55 M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 1.8 M*1, User Manual, QSG, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), RS232C Gender, IR Receiver
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Touch - Available object size for touch
Ø6mm ↑
-
Touch - Reponse Time (Based on 'Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)
90ms ↓
-
Touch - Accuracy
3.5mm±0.5mm
-
Touch - Interface
USB2.0
-
Touch - Operating System Support
Windows 10
-
Touch - Multi touch point
Max. 10 Points
-
