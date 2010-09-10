About Cookies on This Site

43TNF5J-B

Touch Open Frame

(2)
nzont view with infill image
All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    43"

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Native Resolution

    3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)

  • Brightness

    500 nit

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,000:1

  • Color gamut

    NTSC 72%

  • Viewing Angle (H × V)

    178 × 178

  • Color Depth

    10bit, 1.07Billion colors

  • Response Time

    9ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment(Haze)

    Low Haze (3%)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portrait / Landscape

    Yes / Yes

CONNECTIVITY(JACK INTERFACE)

  • Input - Digital - HDMI

    Yes(2), HDCP 2.2/1.4

  • Input - RS232C IN

    Yes(1)

  • Input - RJ45(LAN)

    Yes(1)

  • Input - IR IN

    Yes(1)

  • Input - USB

    USB2.0 Type A(1)

  • Output - Audio Out

    Yes(1)

  • Output - Touch USB

    USB2.0 Type B(1)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    10.9/10.9/10.9/13.5 mm

  • Weight (Head)

    10.4kg

  • Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

    967.2 x 559 x 38.0 mm

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    200 x 200

KEY FEATURE

  • HW - Internal Memory

    8GB (System 5GB + Available 2.48GB)

  • HW - Sensor - Temperature Sensor

    Yes

  • SW - webOS ver.

    webOS 6.0

  • SW - Embedded CMS - Local Contents Scheduling

    Yes

  • SW - Embedded CMS - Group Manager

    Yes

  • SW - USB Plug & Play

    Yes

  • SW - Fail over

    Yes

  • SW - Background Image - Booting Logo Image

    Yes

  • SW - Background Image - No Signal Image

    Yes

  • SW - Video Tag

    Yes

  • SW - Play via URL

    Yes

  • SW - Rotation - Screen Rotation

    Yes

  • SW - Gapless Playback

    Yes

  • SW - Setting Data Cloning

    Yes

  • SW - SNMP

    Yes

  • SW - ISM Method

    Yes

  • SW - Status Mailing

    Yes

  • SW - Control Manager

    Yes

  • SW - 3rd Party Compatibility - Crestron Inside

    Yes

  • SW - Power - Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • SW - Power - PM mode

    Yes

  • SW - Power - Wake on LAN

    Yes

  • SW - Power - Network Ready

    Yes

  • SW - HDMI-CEC

    Yes

  • SW - SI Server Setting

    Yes

  • SW - webRTC

    Yes

  • SW - Pro:Idiom

    Yes

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10% to 80%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    95W

  • Max.

    110W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    324 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 375 BTU/Hr(Max.)

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes / No

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    Yes

  • SuperSign Control / Control+

    Yes

  • Signage 365 Care

    Yes

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic, Turkish, Polski

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Power Cord 1.55 M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 1.8 M*1, User Manual, QSG, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), RS232C Gender, IR Receiver

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Touch - Available object size for touch

    Ø6mm ↑

  • Touch - Reponse Time (Based on 'Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

    90ms ↓

  • Touch - Accuracy

    3.5mm±0.5mm

  • Touch - Interface

    USB2.0

  • Touch - Operating System Support

    Windows 10

  • Touch - Multi touch point

    Max. 10 Points

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.