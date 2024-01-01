New High Haze UHD Standard Signage

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
43"
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Back Light Type
Edge
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Brightness
700nit (Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio
1,200:1
-
Dynamic CR
500,000:1
-
Color gamut
BT709 95%
-
Viewing Angle(H x V)
178 X 178
-
Color Depth
8bits + FRC, 1.07Billion colors
-
Response Time
8ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment(Haze)
25%
-
Life Time
50,000Hrs (Min.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
24/7
-
Portrait / Landscape
Yes / Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (2, HDMI1/HDMI2 : HDCP 2.2/1.4), DP (1, USB-C(DP Alternate mode) shared), DVI-D, Audio In, RS232C IN (1, 4pin Phone-jack), RJ45(LAN), IR IN, USB2.0 Type A(1), USB2.0 Type C ((1), without PD funtion)
-
Output
DP Out (1, Input : HDMI1/2/DVI/DP/USB-C/OPS), Audio Out, RS232C OUT (1, 4pin Phone-jack)
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
T/R/L: 8.4mm, B: 14.4mm
-
Weight(Head)
11.2Kg (TBD)
-
Weight(Head+Stand)
11.8Kg (TBD)
-
Packed Weight
13.7Kg (TBD)
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
962.5 x 568.0 x 39.9mm
(with LG Logo)
-
Monitor Dimensions with Stand(W x H x D)
962.5 x 613.1 x 290.0mm
-
Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) (Box outer size)
1060.0 x 660.0 x 152.0mm
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
200 x 200
KEY FEATURE
-
Key Feature
Internal Memory 16 GB, Built-in Wi-Fi, Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness sensor, Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor, Local Key Operation, webOS6.0, Embedded CMS (Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), USB Plug & Play, Fail over, Background Image (Booting Logo Image, No Signal Image), Sync Mode (RS-232C Sync, Local Network Sync), Multi-screen (PIP, PBP (4)), Screen Share, Video Tag (4), Play via URL, Rotation (Screen Rotation, External Input Rotation), Gapless Playback, Tile Mode Setting (Max. 15 × 15), Setting Data Cloning, SNMP, ISM Method, Auto Set ID, Status Mailing, Control Manager, 3rd Party Compatibility (Cisco certi, Crestron Connected), Power (Smart Energy Saving, PM mode, Wake on LAN, Network Ready), Beacon, HDMI-CEC, SI Server Setting, webRTC, Pro:Idiom
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
TBD
-
Max.
TBD
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
TBD
-
Smart Enegy Saving(~70%)
TBD
-
DPM
0.5W
-
Power off
0.5W
SOUND
-
Speaker
Yes
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB/ NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes (NewErP) / Yes
OPS COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS type Compatible
Yes
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign CMS
Yes
-
SuperSign Control / Control+
Yes / Yes
-
SuperSign WB
Yes
-
SuperSign Media Editor
Yes
-
Mobile CMS
TBD
-
Signage 365 Care
Yes
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Turkish, Arabic
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, USB-C Cable
-
Optional
Stand(ST-653T), Wall bracket(LSW240B), OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Tilt(Facedown)
Yes (Max 15º degree, 30ºC temperature, humidity 50%)
-
IP Rating
IP5X
