Non-Glare Ultra HD Series

PANEL
-
Screen Size
55"
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Native Resolution
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Brightness
700nit (Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio
1,100:1
-
Dynamic CR
500,000:1
-
Color gamut
BT709 95%
-
Viewing Angle(H x V)
178x178
-
Color Depth
10bit, 1.07Billion colors
-
Response Time
8ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment(Haze)
28%
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
24/7
-
Portrait / Landscape
Yes / Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (2, HDCP 2.2/1.4), HDMI (1, HDCP 1.4), DP (1, HDCP 2.2/1.3), DVI-D (HDCP 1.4), Audio, USB 2.0 Type A
-
Output
DP, Audio
-
External Control
RS232C (4 Pin Phone Jack) In / Out, RJ45(LAN) In, IR In
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
T/R/L: 9.9mm, B: 14.4mm
-
Weight(Head)
19.0Kg
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
1234.4 x 720.9 x 39.9mm
-
Monitor Dimensions with Stand(W x H x D)
1234.4 x 770.7 x 290.0mm
-
Handle
No
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
300 x 300
KEY FEATURE
-
Key features
Internal Memory 8 GB, Built-in Wi-Fi, Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness Sensor, Acceleration (Gyro) Sensor, Local Key Operation, webOS 4.1,Embedded CMS (Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), USB Plug & Play, Fail Over, Background Image (Booting Logo Image, No Signal Image),Sync Mode (RS232C Sync, Local Network Sync), Multi-screen (PIP, PBP (4)), Screen Share, Video Tag (4), Play via URL, Rotation (Screen Rotation, External Input Rotation), Gapless Playback, Tile Mode Setting (Max. 15 × 15), Setting Data Cloning, SNMP, ISM Method, Auto Set ID, Status Mailing, Control Manager, Crestron Connected®2), Smart Energy Saving, PM Mode, Wake on LAN, Beacon, HDMI-CEC3), SI Server Setting, webRTC, Pro:Idiom
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built -In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
110W(TBD)
-
Max.
160W(TBD)
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
0 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 0 BTU/Hr(Max)
SOUND
-
Speaker
Yes
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes / Energy Star 8.0
OPS COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS type Compatible
Yes
-
OPS Power Built In
No
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign CMS
Yes
-
SuperSign Control / Control+
Yes / Yes
-
SuperSign WB
Yes
-
SuperSign Media Editor
Yes
-
LG ConnectedCare
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender
-
Optional
Stand(ST-653T), Wall bracket(LSW350B), VESA Adapter(AM-B330S), OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Tilt (Facedown)
Yes (Max 30º degree)
*In conditions within 30ºC temperature, 50% humidity
-
IP Rating
IP5X
-
