Conforto e Segurança
- Controlo preciso de temperatura e humidade
- Controlo individual do fluxo de ar para os pacientes
- Ar puro para todos os espaços
- Sistema de purificação de ar em 3 etapas para um ambiente limpo
* Norma ASHRAE: 20~24°C, 30~60% UR (temperatura entre 20 e 24°C, húmidade relativa entre 30% e 60%
Gama de produtos para hospital
MULTI V 5
MULTI V WATER IV
Multi V Unidades Interiores
Solução de Águas Quentes
Soluções de Ventilação
Unidade de Tratamento de Ar
Chiller
Soluções de Controlo
Meet LG's optimal solutions for various types of hospital
Syrian Lebanese
The most well-known health care facilities in South America.
/ Multi V, AHU, Hydro kit, Indoor units
Preethi Hospital
The most reputable and advanced healthcare facility in Southern Tamilnadu.
/ Multi V, AHU, Indoor units
Catalogue & Leaflet & Document Download
|Tipo de recurso
|Título
|Tamanho
Para manuais ou materiais relacionados com o apoio de engenharia, aceda à descarga de recursos
