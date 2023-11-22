About Cookies on This Site

A imagem de uma enfermeira a sorrir para um paciente

Cuidados com o ar para um maior conforto e saúde

Conforto e Segurança

 - Controlo preciso de temperatura e humidade

 - Controlo individual do fluxo de ar para os pacientes

 - Ar puro para todos os espaços

 - Sistema de purificação de ar em 3 etapas para um ambiente limpo

Poupança de Energia Inteligente

 - Gestão e monitorização de energia através de um sistema de controlo central

 - Fornecimento e aquecimento de água através da recuperação de calor residual

 - Linha de produtos HVAC de alta eficiência de classe mundial 

An image of a hospital with thumbnails of a patient room, common areas, an operating room, a radiology room, and a control center.
Uma imagem de um ar condicionado com três filtros no teto e um quarto para pacientes com o ar condicionado ligado

Quarto de Pacientes

A solução diversificada de ar condicionado deixa o ar limpo para um maior cuidado com os pacientes que mantém um ambiente agradável de acordo com o padrão global

* Norma ASHRAE: 20~24°C, 30~60% UR (temperatura entre 20 e 24°C, húmidade relativa entre 30% e 60%

Uma imagem de uma sala cirúrgica num hospital.

Sala Cirúrgica e Sala de Radiologia

Por questões de segurança, todas as configurações de temperatura, húmidade e pressão do ar podem ser ajustadas e mantidas em salas especializadas.

Uma imagem de um espaço comum com ar condicionado ligado.

Áreas Comuns

Os espaços de maior dimensão que costumam ter muitas pessoas podem ser tornados mais confortáveis com ar limpo.

Uma imagem de uma pessoa a utilizar dois monitores para gestão sazonal de energia

Solução Inteligente de Controlo Central

Gestão e monitorização sazonal de energia, e operação flexível reduzem o consumo de energia e os custos operacionais

Gama de produtos para hospital

MULTI V 5

MULTI V WATER IV

Multi V Unidades Interiores

Solução de Águas Quentes

Soluções de Ventilação

Unidade de Tratamento de Ar

Chiller

Soluções de Controlo

Meet LG's optimal solutions for various types of hospital

Syrian Lebanese

The most well-known health care facilities in South America.
/ Multi V, AHU, Hydro kit, Indoor units

Learn More

General Latacunga

Ecuador’s top national hospital.
/ Multi V, AHU, Indoor units



Learn More

Preethi Hospital

The most reputable and advanced healthcare facility in Southern Tamilnadu.
/ Multi V, AHU, Indoor units

Learn More

MIJN Centrum voor medische zorg

Medical center in Brunssum, Netherlands.
/ Multi V, Hydro kit, Indoor units

Learn More

