A imagem de um casal a fazer check-in com uma rececionista no lobby de um hotel.

Uma forma mais eficiente de manter o seu hotel agradável.

Poupança de Energia

- Aquecimento e água quente gratuitos com tecnologia de recuperação de calor

- Evita desperício de energia com contacto seco

- Eficiência energética de primeira classe com tecnologias inovadoras

Gestão Inteligente de Energia

- Sistema de controle central integrado com gerenciamento inteligente

- Compatível com o sistema de gerenciamento de prédios existente

Conforto

- Conforto interior aprimorado

- Unidade interna tão silenciosa quanto uma biblioteca

- Comando individual de fácil utilização

An image of a hotel with thumbnails of public facilities, a swimming pool, a guest room, a lobby, and a control center.

An image of a spacious hotel lobby with air conditioning on.

Lobby e Reeceção

A grande capacidade permite um fornecimento confiável de ar fresco para espaços amplos com tetos altos.

A imagem de um quarto de hóspedes com o ar condicionado ligado.

Quarto de Hóspedes

Relaxe com baixo ruído e um agradável sistema de ar condicionado.

Uma imagem de um café, uma de restaurante e uma de um ginásio com ar condicionado.

Instalações Públicas

Uma variedade de unidades internas permite soluções personalizadas para diferentes espaços.

Uma imagem de um spa de hotel com água quente.

Piscina

A tecnologia de recuperação de calor permite um aquecimento e água quente gratuitos.

Imagem de uma pessoa a usar dois monitores para uma gestão eficiente de energia.

Solução inteligente de controlo central

Gestão eficiente de energia por meio do controlo central inteligente da LG reduz os custos operacionais.

Conheça a linha de produtos para o seu hotel

MULTI V 5

MULTI V 5

MULTI V S

MULTI V S

Multi V Uniades Interiores

Multi V Uniades Interiores

Soluções de Águas Quentes

Soluções de Águas Quentes

Soluções de Ventilação

Soluções de Ventilação

Unidade de Tratamento de Ar

Unidade de Tratamento de Ar

Chiller

Chiller

Control Solutions

Control Solutions

An image of a man holding a smartphone with LG web page on the screen.

Meet LG's optimal solutions for various types of hotels

LOTTE Hotels & Resorts

The finest modern hotel brand in Myanmar.
/ Multi V, Chiller, Indoor units

Learn More

Voyage Belek

Luxury 5-star resort in Turkey.
/ Multi V, Indoor units

Learn More

Rydges Hotel

Australia and New Zealand’s leading hotel brand. / Multi V, Indoor units

Learn More

INSULA ALBA Resort & Spa

Luxury 5-star seaside hotel in Greece.
/ Multi V, Hydro kit, Indoor units

Learn More

Catalogue & Leaflet & Document Download

Título, Tamanho Tabela Lista
Tipo de recurso Título Tamanho

Para manuais ou materiais relacionados com o apoio de engenharia, aceda à descarga de recursos

AVANÇAR