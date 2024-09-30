Channel Sales Expert – Home Appliances products

Job description:

- Be in charge of sales for Home Appliances products (Washing machine, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Small Home Appliances) of

assigned accounts, in collaboration with related departments, from setting target, forecasting, managing purchasing order,

releasing order, AR collection

- Manage and allocate jobs to drive performance of sell-in as well as sell-out

- Update and analyze marketing and competitor information

- Establish and maintain good relationship with assigned customers

- Report to direct supervisor on a weekly, monthly and quarterly basis

- Cooperate with dealers to expand distribution channel

- Other tasks assigned by Sales Manager







Job requirement:

- University graduate with bachelor degree in Business, Economics and other related field

- Have experience in sales channel and distribution, or in Consumer Electronics products

- Good communication, presentation and computer skill

- Sales- oriented, hard-working, dynamic and high sense of responsibility

- Intermediate English level

Benefits

- Quarterly KPI Incentive

- 13th month salary

- Lunch allowances