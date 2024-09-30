We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Channel Sales Expert – Home Appliances products
SalesExperienced (Non-manager)
Job description:
- Be in charge of sales for Home Appliances products (Washing machine, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Small Home Appliances) of
assigned accounts, in collaboration with related departments, from setting target, forecasting, managing purchasing order,
releasing order, AR collection
- Manage and allocate jobs to drive performance of sell-in as well as sell-out
- Update and analyze marketing and competitor information
- Establish and maintain good relationship with assigned customers
- Report to direct supervisor on a weekly, monthly and quarterly basis
- Cooperate with dealers to expand distribution channel
- Other tasks assigned by Sales Manager
Job requirement:
- University graduate with bachelor degree in Business, Economics and other related field
- Have experience in sales channel and distribution, or in Consumer Electronics products
- Good communication, presentation and computer skill
- Sales- oriented, hard-working, dynamic and high sense of responsibility
- Intermediate English level
Benefits
- Quarterly KPI Incentive
- 13th month salary
- Lunch allowances
PLEASE SEND YOUR RESUME TO khanhhuyen.nguyen@lge.com