LGBusiness Cloud

LG
Business Cloud

Khai phá tiềm năng của màn hình hiển thị bằng giải pháp phần mềm
LG Business Cloud Truy cập LG Business Cloud

Trải nghiệm vượt kỳ vọng

Hình ảnh 3D và thực tế ảo các sản phẩm LG HVAC

Truy cập bất cứ lúc nào để tương tác

Hình ảnh 3D và thực tế ảo các sản phẩm LG HVAC Khám phá ngay

Giải pháp VRFvới công nghệ AI

Thông minh, bền bỉ, tương tác

Giải pháp VRFvới công nghệ AI Khám phá ngay

Dịch vụ & Bảo trì
LG HVAC

Tham khảo dự án mới nhất

Dịch vụ & Bảo trì LG HVAC Tìm hiểu thêm

Đổi mới cho cuộc sống tốt đẹp hơn

Vì sao chọn các giải pháp của LG cho doanh nghiệp của bạn

Với LG, doanh nghiệp của bạn sẽ có những sản phẩm và giải pháp thông minh, thân thiện môi trường

Vì sao chọn các giải pháp của LG cho doanh nghiệp của bạn Khám phá ngay

Mua sắm cho Doanh nghiệp của bạn

Công nghệ Micro LED tuyệt đỉnh

LG MAGNIT

Chìm đắm trong hình ảnh choáng ngợp của màn hình đẳng cấp cho giới thượng lưu

LG MAGNIT Khám phá ngay

Mua sắm cho doanh nghiệp của bạn

Hiện nay LG có sẵn các sản phẩm chọn lọc dành riêng cho doanh nghiệp. Hãy khám phá “Cửa hàng cho doanh nghiệp”

Mua sắm cho doanh nghiệp của bạn Mua sắm ngay
Partner Portal

Partner Portal

Giải pháp điều hòa không khí

Các dòng điều hòa dân dụng, công nghiệp mang đến những sản phẩm đỉnh cao và dẫn đầu công nghệ. Chúng tôi mang đến những giải pháp hiệu quả cùng thiết kế linh hoạt.

Tìm hiểu thêm

Sản phẩm tin học

Các sản phẩm it của chúng tôi mang đến cho khách hàng nhiều sự lựa chọn về màn hình máy tính, màn hình y tế, máy tính điện toán đám mây.

Tìm hiểu thêm

Màn hình chuyên dụng

Hãy khám phá giải pháp kinh doanh phù hợp với nhu cầu doanh nghiệp của bạn.

Tìm hiểu thêm

Mua sắm cho doanh nghiệp nhỏ

Chúng tôi, LG, giúp quý doanh nghiệp mang đến cho khách hàng những trải nghiệp độc đáo với công nghệ đỉnh cao của màn hình chuyên dụng dùng trong nhà và ngoài trời.

Tìm hiểu thêm
Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 