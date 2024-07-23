About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Màn hình LED trong nhà

Khám phá các dòng sản phẩm màn hình LED trong nhà chuyên dụng của LG từ màn hình 130 inch, Premium Fine-pitch đến màn hình Color Transparent LED Film.

ID_LED-Signage_Hero_indoor_1567729006530

Màn hình LED
trong nhà

Toàn bộ dòng sản phẩm, từ Premium Fine-pitch đến Màn hình

LED trong suốt, dành cho các địa điểm trình chiếu trong nhà.

ID_LED-Signage_main_Hero_1567728854330

Tầm nhìn sáng
suốt quyết định
thành công

Tạo ra những khoảnh khắc rực rỡ Hình thành những trải

nghiệm khác biệt LG LED signage, điểm tựa thành công của

bạn

Tầm nhìn sáng<br>suốt quyết định <br>thành công Tìm hiểu thêm

ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_LAA015FL7B1_1562048004606

Màn hình LED all-in-one 130”

ID_Digital-Signage_products_02_M08_Premium Fine-pitch_1559023752935

Premium fine-pitch

ID_LED-Signage_LAT240DT1_1547529584862

Màn hình LED trong suốt

ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_products_06_M08_Fine-pitch_1520989704989

LAS fine-pitch

ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_LAS-Standard-Series_1554448054694

LAS standard

ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_LAE-Standard-Series_1554448070504

LAE standard

ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_LAE-Q-Standard-Series_1554448086225

LAE-Q standard

ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_products_03_M08_Curved_1520989782327

LAC curved

ID_LED-Signage_130_Allinone_1567731631282

Màn hình LED All-in-one 130”

Với chất lượng hình ảnh tuyệt hảo được hỗ trợ bởi Công nghệ HDR10 Pro và âm thanh tràn màn hình, Màn hình LED All-in-one 130” của LG là sự lựa chọn hoàn hảo để xây dựng nên một phòng họp thông minh và tiện nghi.

Màn hình LED All-in-one 130” Tìm hiểu thêm
ID_LED-Signage_Premium_Fine_Pitch_m_1567733554796

Premium fine-pitch

Với màu sắc chi tiết, độ tương phản vượt trội, dòng LG Premium Fine-pitch trình chiếu nội dung tuyệt đẹp với nhiều dạng thiết kế khác nhau.

Premium fine-pitch Tìm hiểu thêm

ID_LED-Signage_Color_Transparent_LEDFilm_1567744957725

Màn hình LED trong suốt

Màn hình LED trong suốt là một bước đột phá khi người xem có thể nhìn xuyên qua màn hình. Biến các bề mặt kính, cửa sổ thành những màn hình tràn ngập mầu sắc sống động.

Màn hình LED trong suốt Tìm hiểu thêm

ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_features_03_M01_Fine-pitch_m_1554701331591

LAS fine-pitch

Dòng sản phẩm LAS Fine-Pitch cung cấp units case có tỷ lệ màn hình 16:9, đi cùng với thiết kế siêu nhẹ và hướng thao tác từ mặt trước nhằm đơn giản hóa việc lắp đặt, bảo dưỡng.

LAS fine-pitch Tìm hiểu thêm
ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_features_04_M03_Large-Format_1554701361121

LAS standard

Dòng LAS Standard không chỉ thiết kế cho các vị trí lắp đặt cố định mà còn cho dịch vụ thuê mượn, sân khấu và sự kiện lớn. Được trang bị tính năng kết nối nam châm trên unit case với hệ thống quick-lock, việc lắp đặt trở nên đơn giản thuận tiện.

LAS standard Tìm hiểu thêm
ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_features_05_M02_Standard_m_1554701393332

Lae standard

Dòng sản phẩm LAE Standard có giá phải chăng và tính năng linh hoạt. Có nhiều thiết kế sáng tạo khác nhau, thuận tiện cho lắp đặt và bảo dưỡng.

Lae standard Tìm hiểu thêm

ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_features_06_M01_LAE-Q-Standard_1554701416404

Lae-Q standard

Dòng sản phẩm LAE-Q Standard có giá phải chăng và tính năng linh hoạt. Với bộ khung nhôm đúc được chế tạo bằng cơ khí chính xác, việc lắp đặt màn hình trở nên chính xác và liền mạch.

Lae-Q standard Tìm hiểu thêm

ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_features_07_M01_Curved_1554701447151

LAC curved

Dòng sản phẩm LAC Curved hỗ trợ cả định dạng cong lõm và cong lồi. Sản phẩm có tính mềm dẻo cao, siêu mỏng, siêu nhẹ và màu đen toàn bộ.

LAC curved Tìm hiểu thêm
Main_Bottom_Banner_m_1543821722636

LG C-Display+ ứng dụng dành cho khách hàng

Tìm hiểu thông tin sản phẩm mới nhất cùng các dự án tham khảo, cấu hình OLED/LED/Video Wall, sách hướng dẫn sử dụng và thông tin liên hệ của bộ phận bán hàng.

LG C-Display+ ứng dụng dành cho khách hàng Truy_cập_ứng_dụng_web_của_chúng_tôi LG C-Display+ ứng dụng dành cho khách hàng Vào_phần_tải_ứng_dụng
  • vn_home_sns_facebook_001

    Facebook

  • vn_home_sns_youtube_002

    YouTube

  • vn_home_sns_instagram_004

    Instagram

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 