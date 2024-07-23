About Cookies on This Site

Có nhiều sản phẩm HVAC của LG trên mái của một tòa nhà cao tầng. Phía sau các sản phẩm là một ngọn núi.

Giải pháp HVAC của LG

LG cung cấp tiện nghi Sưởi ấm, Thông gió và Điều hòa không khí tối ưu dành cho các giải pháp thương mại và dân dụng, đảm bảo cung cấp bầu không khí trong lành và mát mẻ cho nhiều môi trường khác nhau.

Các thành phần của LG HVAC Giải pháp thương mại Giải pháp dân dụng Giải pháp điều khiển Loại khách hàng
Các thành phần của LG HVAC
YÊU CẦU MUA

Các thành phần của LG HVAC

LG HVAC cung cấp giải pháp HVAC kỹ thuật số được điều chỉnh để áp ứng các nhu cầu của doanh nghiệp. Chúng tôi tích hợp công nghệ của chúng tôi vào hoạt động kinh doanh của bạn và hỗ trợ bạn trên mỗi bước hành trình.

Trình độ chuyên môn

Là chuyên gia kỹ thuật, chúng tôi cung cấp kiến ​​thức chuyên môn hàng đầu và hiểu biết về thị trường liên quan đến các giải pháp cho khách hàng.

Cam kết

Chúng tôi đặt mục tiêu trở thành đối tác tin cậy từ khâu kỹ thuật đến bảo trì. Ngoài ra, chúng tôi sẽ nỗ lực xây dựng tương lai bền vững cho khách hàng.

Tích hợp

Chúng tôi mang đến khả năng kết nối và trải nghiệm liền mạch cho khách hàng thông qua các giải pháp tích hợp tối ưu cần thiết để tiết kiệm năng lượng trong các tòa nhà.

Khám phá các giải pháp HVAC của LG

Khách sạn ba tầng với một tầng hầm có bản vẽ phối cảnh. Hydro Kit và MULTI V i được kết nối với Dàn lạnh trong một phòng và thu nhận bằng nhiều ống.

Giải pháp thương mại

Giải pháp HVAC thương mại của LG giúp gia tăng giá trị của

không gian bằng công nghệ.

Giải pháp thương mại TÌM HIỂU THÊM
Ngôi nhà hai tầng có bản vẽ phối cảnh. Điều hòa cassette treo tường, Điều hòa cassette âm trần một hướng thổi và Điều hòa cassette gắn trần tỏa ra không khí tươi mới. Phía sau ngôi nhà là những cây cọ.

Giải pháp dân dụng

Giải pháp HVAC dân dụng của LG mang lại cách tiết kiệm

năng lượng thông minh hơn.

Giải pháp dân dụng TÌM HIỂU THÊM
Ngôi nhà hai tầng, mái đỏ có bản vẽ phối cảnh. Tầng này được phủ bằng các đường ống màu đỏ, dùng để kết nối các sản phẩm HVAC. Phía trước nhà có một khu vườn.

Giải pháp điều khiển

Giải pháp điều khiển của LG cung cấp các nút điều khiển thuận tiện để cài đặt nhiệt độ thích hợp trong khu vực của bạn.

Giải pháp điều khiển TÌM HIỂU THÊM

Thiết kế hệ thống HVAC

Khám phá Giải pháp HVAC của LG dành cho mọi nhu cầu sưởi ấm và làm mát.

Tiện nghi cho ngôi nhà bạn

Dành cho Chủ nhà

Giải pháp HVAC thương mại

Dành cho Người dùng cuối thương mại

Dễ dàng lắp đặt với LG HVAC

Dành cho Nhân viên lắp đặt

Thiết kế tối ưu cho dự án HVAC

Dành cho Chuyên viên tư vấn

Khám phá thêm về LG HVAC

Tải xuống tài nguyên

Khám phá nhiều thông tin khác nhau tại đây, bao gồm catalog

sản phẩm và hướng dẫn lắp đặt.

Xem tất cả tài nguyên

Blog HVAC

Đọc các bài viết, tin tức mới nhất cùng nhiều nội dung khác trên blog của chúng tôi.

Xem tất cả bài viết

Hai cửa sổ ảo ba chiều đang trò chuyện và liên hệ với chúng tôi hiện nổi bên cạnh máy tính xách tay và có nhiều bàn tay đặt phía sau.

Yêu cầu mua

Vui lòng yêu cầu mua để biết thêm thông tin về sản phẩm.

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 