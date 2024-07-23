About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Màn hình LED ngoài trời

Khám phá các dòng sản phẩm màn hình LED ngoài trời chuyên dụng LG với đa dạng màn hình sử dụng trong sân vận động, quảng cáo ngoài trời và màn hình công cộng.

D01_ID_LED-Signage_Hero_outdoor_1567729159153

Màn hình LED ngoài trời

Dòng sản phẩm có số lượng model, thiết kế đa dạng, phù hợp cho các nhu cầu trình chiếu ngoài trời như sân vận động, quảng cáo và khu công cộng.

Outdoor_LED_V01

Tầm nhìn sáng
suốt quyết định
thành công

Tạo ra những khoảnh khắc rực rỡ Hình thành những trải

nghiệm khác biệt LG LED signage, Điểm tựa thành công của

bạn

Tầm nhìn sáng <br>suốt quyết định <br>thành công Tìm hiểu thêm

ID_LED-Signage_Outdoor_products_01_M08_Stadium_1521434433798_1554681056120

LBS stadium

ID_LED-Signage_Outdoor_products_02_M08_High-Performance-Slim_1521434442991_1554681067001

LBS dooh

ID_LED-Signage_Outdoor_products_03_M08_Standard_1521434451064_1554681077279

LBE dooh

ID_LED-Signage_Outdoor_LBE-Standard-Series_1554448958118

LBE standard

ID_LED-Signage_Outdoor_LBH-High-Brightness-Series_1554448741555_1554681110451

LBH high brightness
D04_ID_LED-Signage_Outdoor_features_01_M03_Stadium_1554701507330

LBS stadium

Dòng sản phẩm LBS Stadium với nhiều định dạng khác nhau phù hợp với nhiều loại sân vận động và địa điểm ngoài trời. Sản phẩm được thiết kế và chế tạo nhằm mang lại hiệu suất mạnh mẽ với chất lượng hình ảnh tuyệt vời.

LBS stadium Tìm hiểu thêm

D05_ID_LED-Signage_Outdoor_features_02_M01_High-Performance-Slim_1554706163250

LBS DOOH

Dòng sản phẩm LBS DOOH với thiết kế mỏng, phù hợp với các vị trí quảng cáo cao cấp ngoài trời.

LBS DOOH Tìm hiểu thêm
D06_ID_LED-Signage_Outdoor_features_03_M03_LBE-DOOH_1554701630421

LBE DOOH

Dòng sản phẩm LBE DOOH phù hợp để lắp cố định ngoài trời, với phần vỏ nhôm đúc mỏng tạo nên kiểu dáng mượt mà và tiết kiệm năng lượng. Có thể xây dựng nhiều tỷ lệ màn hình khác nhau, 4:3, 8:9, và 16:9, phù hợp cho các nội dung quảng cáo chạy lặp đi lặp lại.

LBE DOOH Tìm hiểu thêm
D07_ID_LED-Signage_Outdoor_features_04_M02_Standard_1554701583817

LBE standard

Dòng sản phẩm LBE Standard có giá phải chăng và tính năng linh hoạt. Có nhiều thiết kế sáng tạo khác nhau, thuận tiện cho lắp đặt và bảo dưỡng.

LBE standard Tìm hiểu thêm

D08_ID_LED-Signage_Outdoor_features_05_M01_LBH-High-Brightness_1554701662494

LBH high brightness

Dòng sản phẩm LBH Brightness được khuyên dùng cho các vị trí cố định ngoài trời có yêu cầu độ sáng và tương phản cao. Với thiết kế chống chịu lại các loại thời tiết (IP65 cho mặt trước, mặt sau), dòng sản phẩm này hoạt động hiệu quả ngay cả dưới điều kiện thời tiết khắc nghiệt.

LBH high brightness Tìm hiểu thêm
D09_Main_Bottom_Banner_1543821714815

LG C-Display+ ứng dụng dành cho khách hàng

Tìm hiểu thông tin sản phẩm mới nhất cùng các dự án tham khảo, cấu hình OLED/LED/Video Wall, sách hướng dẫn sử dụng và thông tin liên hệ của bộ phận bán hàng.

LG C-Display+ ứng dụng dành cho khách hàng Truy cập trang web của chúng tôi LG C-Display+ ứng dụng dành cho khách hàng Vào phần tải ứng dụng
  • vn_home_sns_facebook_001

    Facebook

  • vn_home_sns_youtube_002

    YouTube

  • vn_home_sns_instagram_004

    Instagram

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 