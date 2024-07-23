About Cookies on This Site

LG MULTI V i đặt ở trung tâm, bao quanh là các dàn lạnh, AHU, ERV và Hydro Kit tạo thành quỹ đạo hình elip.

Hệ thống VRF

Hệ thống VRF là một trong những hệ thống HVAC hiệu quả nhất mang lại sự thoải mái và hiệu suất tối ưu. Hệ thống này cung cấp khả năng sưởi ấm và làm mát bằng cách luân chuyển môi chất lạnh giữa một dàn nóng với nhiều dàn lạnh.

Hệ thống VRF là gì Dàn nóng Dàn lạnh Giải pháp ứng dụng VRF FAQs
Hệ thống VRF là gì
Hệ thống VRF là gì

Một vài MULTI V i trên mái. Văn phòng và phòng ngủ được làm mát và phòng tắm được sưởi ấm thông qua đường ống kết nối với MULTI V i.

Hệ thống VRF (Thay đổi lưu lượng môi chất)

Hệ thống VRF được thiết kế để điều chỉnh luồng chất làm lạnh đến nhiều dàn lạnh, cung cấp hiệu quả lượng làm mát và sưởi ấm tối ưu cho toàn bộ tòa nhà.

Dàn nóng

Dàn nóng của LG cung cấp khả năng sưởi ấm và làm mát cho các tòa nhà bằng cách kết nối với các dàn lạnh. Nó phù hợp cho nhiều địa điểm thương mại bằng cách mang lại hiệu quả và hiệu suất tối ưu.

Ba MULTI V i được lắp đặt trên tầng thượng tòa nhà với cây cỏ xung quanh.

Dòng sản phẩm

MULTI V i

Dàn nóng LG MULTI V i hình chữ nhật xuất hiện, với nửa bên phải cho thấy ống thông gió họa tiết ô vuông 2x2.

MULTI V S

Model dàn nóng LG MULTI V S hình chữ nhật cao, hai tầng xuất hiện.

MULTI V WATER 5

Dàn nóng LG MULTI V Water 5 hình chữ nhật màu trắng cùng Ceiling Concealed Duct màu đen xuất hiện.

Dàn lạnh

Kiểu dáng dàn lạnh của LG đa dạng có thể cung cấp giải pháp điều hoà không khí phù hợp với mọi không gian, mang lại hiệu quả mạnh mẽ cho kiến trúc của các công trình.

Khu vực dùng bữa tông màu trắng và gỗ có bàn ghế và khu bếp xuất hiện. LG Round Cassette gắn trên trần.

Dòng sản phẩm

DUAL VANE CASSETTE

Ceiling Mounted Cassette has opened 4 way dual vane and an inlet area located in the center, and there is a gray cabinet to connect to the ceiling above them.

Cassette tròn

Round Cassette có một tấm cửa gió ở tâm hình tròn hoàn hảo, các cạnh màu đen và có viền xung quanh.

Điều hòa âm trần cassette

Điều hòa âm trần Cassette có dual vane 4 hướng và một cửa vào ở vị trí trung tâm, đồng thời có hộp xám để kết nối với trần phía trên.

Điều hòa âm trần nối ống gió

Concealed Duct là khối hộp chữ nhật màu xám có nhiều cửa vào ở bên phải và một cửa gió ở mặt trước.

Dàn lạnh treo tường

Wall Mounted màu đen có hình hộp chữ nhật dài và hơi cong ở phía dưới. Có một cửa gió ở phía dưới.

CEILING & FLOOR

Convertible, Ceiling Suspended has v-shaped design with a black color front grill.

CONSOLE

Console is a flat square shape with two air outlets at the top and bottom, and an air intake at the center.

Giải pháp ứng dụng hệ thống VRF

Giải pháp nước nóng, giải pháp AHU và giải pháp thông gió của LG kết hợp với dòng MULTI V. Các giải pháp này cung cấp hiệu quả năng lượng và không khí điều hòa.

Giải pháp nước nóng

LG cung cấp hệ thống sưởi dưới sàn và cấp nước nóng tạo ra hiệu ứng tổng hợp khi kết nối với dòng MULTI V.

Tìm hiểu thêm

Giải pháp thông gió

Công nghệ thông gió cải tiến và tiết kiệm năng lượng của LG trao đổi và thanh lọc không khí trong nhà.

Tìm hiểu thêm

Giải pháp AHU

Giải pháp AHU của LG cung cấp hệ thống làm mát và sưởi ấm thông qua điều hòa không khí ở môi trường trong nhà và ngoài trời cho cả bốn mùa.

Tìm hiểu thêm

Dịch vụ và bảo trì

LG cung cấp nhiều dịch vụ công nghệ khác nhau cho Hệ thống LG VRF. Tối ưu hóa sản phẩm của bạn và duy trì hiệu quả năng lượng với sự hỗ trợ của chuyên gia.

Bảo trì hàng năm VRF

Đảm bảo hiệu suất hoạt động hiệu quả và mạnh mẽ thông qua việc kiểm tra, vệ sinh và thay thế linh kiện định kỳ.

Tìm hiểu thêm

Dịch vụ gia hạn VRF

Kéo dài tuổi thọ của Hệ thống VRF của bạn với dịch vụ gia hạn của chúng tôi.

Tìm hiểu thêm

Để xem sách hướng dẫn hoặc tài liệu liên quan đến hỗ trợ kỹ thuật, vui lòng truy cập tải xuống tài nguyên.

Truy cập

FAQs

Q.

Hệ thống VRF là gì?

A.

Hệ thống VRF (Thay đổi lưu lượng môi chất) không chỉ là một giải pháp quản lý nhiệt độ thông thường. Được thiết kế để điều chỉnh lượng môi chất lạnh đến nhiều dàn lạnh có ống gió hoặc không có ống gió, nó đảm bảo mỗi khu vực nhận được sự làm mát hoặc sưởi ấm tối ưu. Ngoài ra, Hệ thống VRF còn tiết kiệm năng lượng bằng cách đáp ứng các điều kiện cụ thể, đồng thời đảm bảo điều chỉnh nhiệt độ chính xác.

Q.

Tại sao bạn nên lắp đặt hệ thống VRF?

A.

Hệ thống VRF có thể tăng hiệu suất sử dụng năng lượng lên tới 50% so với hệ thống HVAC thông thường. Hệ thống nhỏ gọn và dễ dàng điều chỉnh, linh hoạt cho việc trang bị thêm, thiết kế lại hoặc thay thế hệ thống HVAC. Hệ thống VRF cung cấp khả năng kiểm soát tiện nghi chính xác, cho phép người dùng làm mát và sưởi ấm cùng một lúc cho các khu vực khác nhau. Hệ thống VRF ngày càng phổ biến trong các tòa nhà thương mại, như khách sạn, trường học và cửa hàng bán lẻ.

Q.

Làm thế nào để tôi có thể chọn được sản phẩm phù hợp với mình?

A.

Hệ thống VRF cung cấp giải pháp đa dạng cho các công trình như: tòa nhà văn phòng,khách sạn, trường học và phòng thí nghiệm nghiên cứu. Việc tương tác với các chuyên gia công nghệ HVAC có thể đưa ra một ý tưởng về hệ thống VRF LG phù hợp với yêu cầu của bạn, đảm bảo một tương lai thoải mái và bền vững.

Q.

Bạn có cung cấp dịch vụ bảo trì và đổi mới công nghệ cho Hệ thống VRF không?

A.

- Gói cơ bản bao gồm dịch vụ kiểm tra, vệ sinh và thay thế.

- Gói Premium bao gồm kiểm tra, vệ sinh, thay thế và dịch vụ đám mây BECON.

- Gói quản lý năng lượng bao gồm các dịch vụ quản lý năng lượng và đám mây BECON.

* Cấu hình gói thay đổi tùy theo quốc gia và các dịch vụ này nhằm mục đích kéo dài tuổi thọ của thiết bị hiện tại của bạn thay vì thay thế bằng thiết bị mới.

Khám phá thêm về Hệ thống LG VRF

