Giải pháp xử lý nhiệt ẩm (AHU)

Bộ xử lý không khí của LG là một giải pháp xử lý không khí linh hoạt cho một môi trường trong nhà trong lành và thoải mái, giúp bạn có được cảm giác tốt nhất. LG AHU cung cấp một môi trường trong nhà tốt hơn với hệ thống tiết kiệm năng lượng trong tất cả các mùa.

Khu vực nhìn ra sảnh khách với những chiếc ghế màu đen, ba cột đá cẩm thạch ở bên trái và tầm nhìn ra thành phố qua cửa sổ lớn.

Giải pháp AHU cho MULTI V

Giải pháp xử lý không khí linh hoạt mang đến khí hậu trong nhà trong lành và thoải mái

Tính năng Dòng sản phẩm
Tính năng
Liên hệ với chúng tôi

Kết nối MULTI V-AHU

Có thể kết nối MULTI V với cụm dàn ống DX của một Thiết bị xử lý không khí nhằm mang lại không gian điều hoà không khí trong lành. Nhiều phương án điều khiển được chuẩn bị cho các bộ điều khiển LG hoặc DDC được cung cấp - có thể là tín hiệu tiếp xúc hoặc các giao thức Modbus.

Bộ phận Xử lý Không khí của LG tại trung tâm cung cấp ba hoạt động không khí riêng biệt cho khu vực văn phòng theo mùa: mùa hè, mùa đông và mùa xuân/thu.

Một giải pháp không khí hiệu quả cho khí hậu

DX AHU là AHU bơm nhiệt kết hợp với công nghệ độc đáo của AHU và MULTI V. Là một giải pháp mới, hệ thống có thể cung cấp các hoạt động sưởi ấm và làm mát miễn phí để giảm năng lượng thông qua kiểm soát không khí trong toàn bộ môi trường trong nhà và ngoài trời trong tất cả các mùa.

Dàn nóng LG ở bên trái, bộ điều khiển không khí trung tâm và phòng có hai cảm biến nhiệt độ. Mỗi cảm biến nhiệt độ quay trở lại và cung cấp luồng không khí có thể nhìn thấy vào phòng.

Điều khiển không khí qua cảm biến nhiệt độ

Khi điều khiển nhiệt độ không khí trong nhà, người dùng có thể chọn thiết lập nhiệt độ trong nhà phù hợp với không khí cấp hoặc không khí hồi qua cảm biến nhiệt độ.

Giải pháp không khí linh hoạt và có thể mở rộng

AHU có thể là một giải pháp phù hợp cho các địa điểm khác nhau do tính linh hoạt trong ứng dụng và nhiều dòng sản phẩm với các mẫu máy công suất lớn. Hệ thống có thể kết nối với các thiết bị hiện trường khác nhau và liên kết của hệ thống với nhiều bộ điều khiển của bên thứ 3 giúp hệ thống trở thành giải pháp không khí mang tính tương thích cao hơn.

Sơ đồ mô tả Bộ xử lý không khí (AHU) của LG được liên kết với bộ điều khiển LG và bộ điều khiển của bên thứ ba thông qua tín hiệu của DDC và Modbus của DDC.

Các lựa chọn liên kết điều khiển khác nhau

Có thể kết nối AHU với nhiều liên kết điều khiển như điều khiển từ xa riêng rẽ, hệ thống điều khiển trung tâm của LG, điều khiển tiếp điểm thông qua tiếp xúc trực tiếp với điều khiển truyền thông Modbus và DDC.

LG PAHCMR000 hình chữ nhật trả về bộ điều khiển nhiệt độ không khí và LG PAHCMS000 cung cấp bộ điều khiển nhiệt độ không khí, có đầu vào 0-10V từ DDC.

Dòng sản phẩm

Hình ảnh một người đàn ông cầm điện thoại thông minh có trang web LG trên màn hình.

Liên hệ với chúng tôi

Vui lòng liên hệ với chúng tôi để biết thêm thông tin về sản phẩm và chúng tôi sẽ sớm liên lạc lại với bạn.

Liên hệ với chúng tôi Tìm hiểu thêm
Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 