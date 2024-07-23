About Cookies on This Site

Điều hòa nguyên khối Inverter Single Package

LG Inverter Single Packaged có thiết kế độc đáo nhằm tạo ra bộ phận làm mát và sưởi ấm hiệu quả cao cho không gian kinh doanh của bạn.

Inverter Single Package3

Inverter Single Package

Hiệu quả cao, hiệu suất mạnh mẽ và bảo trì thuận tiện.

Tiết kiệm năng lượng Thuận tiện Độ tin cậy Dòng sản phẩm
Tiết kiệm năng lượng
Yêu cầu mua hàng

Lý do chọn LG Inverter Single Package?

Inverter single package là máy bơm nhiệt 25rt, có hiệu suất tuyệt vời, lắp đặt và bảo trì thuận tiện, cũng như điều khiển dễ dàng.

Máy nén biến tần

Máy nén biến tần LG cải thiện hiệu suất năng lượng và nâng cao độ bền và độ tin cậy của máy nén. Mười tám năm công nghệ biến tần được tích hợp trong sản phẩm single package mới của LG.

Hiệu quả năng lượng tối đa

Máy nén điều chỉnh đầu ra theo môi trường xung quanh, mang lại hiệu quả năng lượng tối đa.

Hệ thống bơm nhiệt hiệu quả cao

LG Inverter Single Package cung cấp cả hệ thống sưởi và làm mát mà không cần lắp đặt thêm máy phát nhiệt phụ. Bạn có thể tiết kiệm chi phí năng lượng hàng năm với hệ thống bơm nhiệt hiệu suất cao.

Kđiều khiển cảm biến kép

Điều khiển cảm biến kép cảm biến cả độ ẩm và nhiệt độ để có được hoạt động tiết kiệm và thoải mái. Trong những ngày hè ẩm ướt có độ ẩm cao, không khí lạnh hơn được thổi ra để loại bỏ nhiệt tiềm ẩn nhanh chóng. Trong những ngày hè hanh khô có độ ẩm thấp, không khí nhẹ được thổi ra để giúp căn phòng bớt khô hơn.

Động cơ quạt truyền động trực tiếp

Với Động cơ quạt truyền động trực tiếp, bạn không cần điều chỉnh ròng rọc và dây đai hoặc bơm mỡ định kỳ. Vì không có phụ tùng bổ sung, chi phí sửa chữa giảm và bảo trì dễ dàng hơn. Ngoài ra, với động cơ áp suất tĩnh cao, hệ thống còn cung cấp phạm vi E.S.P.

Điều chỉnh lượng không khí dễ dàng

Dễ dàng thiết lập RPM bằng điều khiển từ xa để thay đổi luồng gió. Không cần thay đổi ròng rọc và động cơ.

Bảo trì dễ dàng với cấu trúc nâng cao

Có thể dùng cửa bản lề để giảm thời gian lắp đặt và bảo trì. Bởi vì bạn có thể mở ra như cánh cửa.

Bộ lọc kiểu trượt

Tận hưởng khả năng bảo trì dễ dàng và kéo dài tuổi thọ sản phẩm với bộ lọc kiểu trượt.

Bộ lọc có thể giặt được

Bộ lọc sơ cấp dễ dàng làm sạch bằng nước.

Kết nối ống dẫn có thể chuyển đổi

Một mẫu máy cho phép lắp đặt ống dẫn theo nhiều hướng khác nhau để có thể lắp đặt ở nhiều vị trí khác nhau trong khi vẫn duy trì hiệu suất như nhau.

Cánh gió màu đen đại dương

Bộ trao đổi nhiệt “Cánh gió màu đen” có khả năng chống ăn mòn cao, có thiết kế hoạt động trong môi trường ăn mòn như khu vực ô nhiễm hoặc ẩm ướt.

Giải pháp điều khiển

Single package có nhiều giải pháp điều khiển hiệu quả đa dạng, đáp ứng nhu cầu cụ thể của từng tòa nhà và tình huống của người dùng. Các hệ thống điều khiển này có giao diện thân thiện với người dùng, môi trường khóa liên động linh hoạt, quản lý năng lượng và bộ điều khiển riêng lẻ thông minh.

Dòng sản phẩm Inverter Single Package

Yêu cầu mua hàng

Vui lòng gửi yêu cầu mua hàng để biết thêm thông tin về sản phẩm và chúng tôi sẽ sớm liên hệ với bạn.

Yêu cầu mua hàng Tìm hiểu thêm

Để xem sách hướng dẫn hoặc tài liệu liên quan đến hỗ trợ kỹ thuật, vui lòng truy cập tải xuống tài nguyên.

Truy cập
Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 