SuperSign 365 care

LG SuperSign 365 là phần mềm hỗ trợ dịch vụ điều khiển và chẩn đoán, khắc phục các sự cố gặp phải trên hệ thống màn hình quảng cáo kỹ thuật số để bảo đảm sự vận hành ổn định cho các khách hàng doanh nghiệp. LG sẽ cách mạng hóa cách bạn vận hành hoạt động kinh doanh.

D01_SuperSign_Hero_04_M02_Signage-365-care_1526429423406_1553524832808

Signage 365 care

Cung cấp dịch vụ chẩn đoán lỗi và điều khiển từ xa để đảm bảo

hoạt động kinh doanh của khách hàng được ổn định.

Giới thiệu

Signage 365 care là một giải pháp dịch vụ đám mây để quản lý từ xa trạng thái hoạt động của màn hình được lắp đặt tại nơi làm việc của khách hàng. Giải pháp cung cấp dịch vụ chẩn đoán lỗi và điều khiển từ xa thông qua dịch vụ giám sát của LG, đảm bảo hoạt động kinh doanh của khách hàng được ổn định.

Cấu trúc

Các tính năng chính

Quy trình bảo trì

Kịch bản sử dụng

Chủ doanh nghiệp nhỏ

Với các doanh nghiệp bán lẻ quá bận rộn trong giờ mở cửa, khó có thể có được sự hỗ trợ kịp thời cho các vấn đề kỹ thuật với màn hình trong ngày làm việc, điều này có thể ảnh hưởng tiêu cực đến doanh thu do tầm quan trọng của quảng cáo biển hiệu cho một cửa hàng bán lẻ. Với một giải pháp quan trọng, Signage 365 care cung cấp dịch vụ giám sát từ xa cho tình trạng hoạt động của màn hình biển hiệu với chẩn đoán lỗi theo thời gian thực để nhân viên có thể tập trung vào việc chăm sóc khách hàng.

Công ty tích hợp hệ thống

Với mạng lưới bán hàng rộng khắp, các công ty tích hợp hệ thống thường phải quan tâm đến các khách hàng trải trên diện rộng. Bằng việc sử dụng dịch vụ Signage 365 care, một công ty tích hợp hệ thống có thể quản lý trực tiếp bất kỳ vấn đề nào, giảm gánh nặng chi phí và tài nguyên, bên cạnh việc bảo trì và khắc phục sự cố ngay lập tức.

Tập đoàn toàn cầu

Một công ty nhượng quyền thương mại lớn, điều hành nhiều chi nhánh trên toàn quốc, có thể dễ dàng quản lý tình trạng hoạt động của màn hình được lắp đặt tại các cơ sở khác nhau.

