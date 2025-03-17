About Cookies on This Site

Seeing is Believing

Thấy Mới Tin

Trải nghiệm các giải pháp

doanh nghiệp mới nhất từ Trung tâm

LG Business Innovation gần bạn nhất.

Thấy Mới Tin Đặt lịch tham quan ngay hôm nay!

Tại sao nên ghé thăm Trung tâm LG Business Innovation?

Trung tâm LG Business Innovation là không gian được thiết kế tỉ mỉ, nơi trưng bày và mang đến trải nghiệm thực tế với các giải pháp hiển thị thương mại đa dạng.

Trải nghiệm thực tế

Showroom là nơi lý tưởng để bạn trực tiếp thử nghiệm các công nghệ và giải pháp mới nhất từ LG – trước khi quyết định đầu tư.

Giao lưu cùng chuyên gia

Tại mỗi địa điểm, khách hàng có thể trao đổi trực tiếp với các chuyên gia kỹ thuật của LG – những người am hiểu sâu về bán hàng, kỹ thuật, giải pháp phần mềm và hơn thế nữa.

Truyền cảm hứng tích hợp

Dù là cuộc họp hay sự kiện, LG luôn sẵn sàng đồng hành cùng đối tác phân phối và khách hàng của họ trong không gian chuyên nghiệp và sáng tạo.

Hãy để LG đồng hành cùng bạn!

Chúng tôi rất hân hạnh được đón tiếp đối tác và khách hàng tại Trung tâm LG Business Innovation.

Hệ thống Trung tâm LG Business Innovation

Trải nghiệm các giải pháp doanh nghiệp đẳng cấp thế giới tại nhiều Trung tâm LG Business Innovation khác nhau.

Trung tâm LG Business Innovation, Việt Nam

Hà Nội: Tầng 16, tòa văn phòng, Lotte Mall Hà Nội, 272 Võ Chí Công, Phường Phú Thượng, Quận Tây Hồ, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

HCM: Tầng 12, tòa văn phòng, 10 Mai Chí Thọ, P. Thủ Thiêm, Thủ Đức, TP Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam.

Đặt lịch tham quan ngay hôm nay!
Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 