lg-best-care_bright-care

LG Best care - Dịch vụ chính hãng LG

Dịch vụ chăm sóc khách hàng chính hãng LG Best care với nhiều tiện ích vượt trội,
bao gồm Premier Care, Evening Care+, và Ontime Care

Gia hạn bảo hànhBảo dưỡng sản phẩmPremium CareEvening Care +Ontime Care

Gia hạn bảo hành

Bảo vệ sản phẩm LG của bạn lâu hơn và luôn vận hành ổn định với gói Gia hạn bảo hành Chính hãng.

Tìm hiểu thêm

  1. Chăm sóc chuyên biệt.

    Dễ dàng tiếp cận - dịch vụ chính hãng.

  2. Chi phí tối ưu.

    Bảo vệ sản phẩm của bạn khỏi những chi phí sửa chữa không lường trước.

  3. Linh kiện chính hãng LG.

    Sửa chữa sử dụng toàn bộ linh kiện chính hãng.

  4. Dịch vụ chuyên nghiệp.

    Đội ngũ Kỹ thuật viên chuyên nghiệp và đáng tin cậy của LG.

AAAA. EW

Áp dụng cho những Sản phẩm

Tủ lạnh
Máy giặt- sấy
Máy sấy quần áo
Tủ chăm sóc quần áo Styler
Máy rửa bát
TV
Màn hình
Điều hòa
Popular Option
350,000₫ ~
Tủ lạnh của bạn sẽ được bảo vệ toàn diện với gói Gia hạn bảo hành LG. Dịch vụ chuyên nghiệp. Linh kiện chính hãng. Chi phí tối ưu.
Register now
  • Linh kiện LG chính hãng
  • Không giới hạn số lần sửa chữa
  • Đội ngũ kỹ thuật viên LG chuyên nghiệp
  • Phạm vi bảo hành tương đương với bảo hành tiêu chuẩn
  • Tổng giá trị sửa chữa tối đa sẽ không vượt quá giá niêm yết của sản phẩm đó
Popular Option
700,000₫ ~
Tận hưởng cảm giác thoải mái khi biết rằng máy giặt của bạn luôn được bảo vệ toàn diện với gói Gia hạn bảo hành.
Register now
  • Linh kiện LG chính hãng
  • Không giới hạn số lần sửa chữa
  • Đội ngũ kỹ thuật viên LG chuyên nghiệp
  • Phạm vi bảo hành tương đương với bảo hành tiêu chuẩn
  • Tổng giá trị sửa chữa tối đa sẽ không vượt quá giá niêm yết của sản phẩm đó
700,000₫ ~
Với gói Gia hạn bảo hành bạn sẽ an tâm sử dụng máy sấy mà không phải lo lắng về vấn đề chi phí phát sinh ngoài mong muốn.
  • Linh kiện LG chính hãng
  • Không giới hạn số lần sửa chữa
  • Đội ngũ kỹ thuật viên LG chuyên nghiệp
  • Phạm vi bảo hành tương đương với bảo hành tiêu chuẩn
  • Tổng giá trị sửa chữa tối đa sẽ không vượt quá giá niêm yết của sản phẩm đó
700,000₫ ~
Tủ chăm sóc quần áo của bạn sẽ được bảo vệ toàn diện, an tâm tuyệt đối với gói Gia hạn bảo hành.
Register now
  • Linh kiện LG chính hãng
  • Không giới hạn số lần sửa chữa
  • Đội ngũ kỹ thuật viên LG chuyên nghiệp
  • Phạm vi bảo hành tương đương với bảo hành tiêu chuẩn
  • Tổng giá trị sửa chữa tối đa sẽ không vượt quá giá niêm yết của sản phẩm đó
700,000₫ ~
Bảo vệ máy rửa bát của bạn lâu dài với Gói gia hạn bảo hành. Dịch vụ sẽ giúp bạn an tâm sử dụng thiết bị mà không lo lắng về chi phí sửa chữa bất ngờ sau khi hết hạn bảo hành gốc.
Register now
  • Linh kiện LG chính hãng
  • Không giới hạn số lần sửa chữa
  • Đội ngũ kỹ thuật viên LG chuyên nghiệp
  • Phạm vi bảo hành tương đương với bảo hành tiêu chuẩn
  • Tổng giá trị sửa chữa tối đa sẽ không vượt quá giá niêm yết của sản phẩm đó
Popular Option
600,000₫ ~
Tận hưởng trải nghiệm sử dụng không bị gián đoạn với gói Gia hạn bảo hành cho TV LG. Bao gồm dịch vụ chuyên nghiệp, linh kiện chính hãng, không giới hạn số lần sửa chữa.
Register now
  • Linh kiện LG chính hãng
  • Không giới hạn số lần sửa chữa
  • Đội ngũ kỹ thuật viên LG chuyên nghiệp
  • Phạm vi bảo hành tương đương với bảo hành tiêu chuẩn
  • Tổng giá trị sửa chữa tối đa sẽ không vượt quá giá niêm yết của sản phẩm đó
500,000₫ ~
Bảo vệ màn hình của bạn với gói gia hạn bảo hành của LG, cung cấp dịch vụ sửa chữa không giới hạn và hỗ trợ chuyên nghiệp để đạt hiệu suất màn hình tối ưu.
Register now
  • Linh kiện LG chính hãng
  • Không giới hạn số lần sửa chữa
  • Đội ngũ kỹ thuật viên LG chuyên nghiệp
  • Phạm vi bảo hành tương đương với bảo hành tiêu chuẩn
  • Tổng giá trị sửa chữa tối đa sẽ không vượt quá giá niêm yết của sản phẩm đó
350,000₫ ~
Tận hưởng không khí mát mẻ với dịch vụ chăm sóc toàn diện cho máy điều hòa của bạn, bao gồm sửa chữa và thay thế linh kiện cần thiết để đảm bảo sự thoải mái và độ bền lâu dài.
Register now
  • Linh kiện LG chính hãng
  • Không giới hạn số lần sửa chữa
  • Đội ngũ kỹ thuật viên LG chuyên nghiệp
  • Phạm vi bảo hành tương đương với bảo hành tiêu chuẩn
  • Tổng giá trị sửa chữa tối đa sẽ không vượt quá giá niêm yết của sản phẩm đó
Chi phí đã bao gồm thuế phí.
Giá trên không áp dụng kèm các ưu đãi khác của LG.

Bảo dưỡng sản phẩm

Dịch vụ bảo dưỡng của LG chăm sóc chuyên sâu thiết bị của bạn.

Giúp vệ sinh sản phẩm hiệu quả, sạch sẽ, sử dụng bền lâu.

Tìm hiểu thêm

  1. Bảo dưỡng chuyên sâu

    Công nghệ làm sạch tiên tiến bằng Hơi nước và Tia UV giúp cho sản phẩm sạch sẽ - tổ ấm khỏe mạnh.

  2. Dịch vụ chính hãng

    Dịch vụ được đảm bảo bởi đội ngũ kỹ thuật viên chính hãng giúp cho thiết bị của bạn luôn ở trạng thái tốt nhất

  3. Kéo dài tuổi thọ sản phẩm 

    Giúp thiết bị của bạn chạy mượt mà và hiệu quả hơn. Tăng cường tuổi thọ thiết bị và tiết kiệm điện.

  4. Sạch sẽ, Trong lành, Chăm sóc cao cấp

    Dịch vụ chăm sóc - bảo dưỡng của LG mang tới cảm giác tươi sáng, tươi mới, đầy tinh tế.

Premier Care

Dịch vụ độc quyền, nâng tầm trải nghiệm được thực hiện bởi đội ngũ kỹ thuật viên chuyên nghiệp của LG.

Tìm hiểu thêm

  1. VIP CARE

    Dịch vụ cá nhân hóa khách hàng với những hỗ trợ ưu tiên dành cho nhu cầu của bạn.

  2. Dịch vụ chăm sóc 1 năm

    Dịch vụ mở rộng và hỗ trợ vận chuyển trong 1 năm để bạn yên tâm sử dụng sản phẩm.

  3. Kiểm tra trong 24 giờ

    Dịch vụ kiểm tra và hỗ trợ nhanh chóng và đáng tin cậy trong vòng 24 giờ.

  4. Bảo hành cao cấp

    Mở rộng và nâng cấp phạm vi bảo hành tối đa để bảo vệ sản phẩm

Evening Care+

Dịch vụ sửa chữa ngoài giờ hành chính

Khách hàng được chăm sóc tận tình, chu đáo và đáng tin cậy.

Tìm hiểu thêm

  1. Dịch vụ sửa chữa vào buổi tối

    Thiết bị LG của bạn sẽ được sửa chữa vào buổi tối

  2. Khung giờ hỗ trợ linh hoạt

    Khung thời gian linh hoạt sau giờ hành chính để thuận tiện nhất cho khách hàng.

  3. Hỗ trợ thân thiện và tận tâm

    LG cung cấp dịch vụ hỗ trợ chu đáo, tận tâm, được cá nhân hóa ngay cả ngoài giờ làm việc thông thường.

  4. Phủ sóng dịch vụ toàn quốc.

    Khả dụng tại các thành phố (Hà Nội, Hồ Chí Minh, Đà Nẵng,…)

Ontime Care

Cam kết thực hiện đúng hẹn theo lịch đã đặt. Khách hàng có thể lựa chọn lịch hẹn sửa chữa/bảo dưỡng linh hoạt và phù hợp nhất với kế hoạch cá nhân.

Tìm hiểu thêm

  1. Đặt lịch hẹn linh hoạt

    Khách hàng có thể chọn thời gian sử dụng dịch vụ phù hợp với lịch trình cá nhân.

  2. Kỹ thuật viên Đúng giờ, Chuyên nghiệp

    Đội ngũ Kỹ thuật viên của LG đảm bảo tới đúng giờ và cung cấp dịch vụ chuyên nghiệp, tận tâm.

  3. Hoàn toàn miễn phí

    Khách hàng tận hưởng hỗ trợ sửa chữa và bảo dưỡng cao cấp mà không phải trả thêm bất kỳ chi phí gì.

  4. Khả dụng tại các thành phố lớn

    Dịch vụ khả dụng tại các thành phố bao gồm Hà Nội, thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Hải Phòng, Đà Nẵng, Cần Thơ, Đồng Nai và Bình Dương.

Mang nụ cười đến thế giới

Mang nụ cười đến thế giới

Mang nụ cười
đến thế giới

Mang nụ cười<br>đến thế giới Tìm hiểu thêm
Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 