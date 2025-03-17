Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Giải pháp làm đá thông minh của LG

Đá luôn sẵn sàng để làm tươi mát từng khoảnh khắc

Tận hưởng sự tươi mới và thuận tiện mọi lúc nhờ sự kết hợp giữa công nghệ làm đá ưu việt và hệ thống làm đá trên cửa tủ mỏng gọn dẫn đầu thị trường của LG.

Đa dạng loại đá

Đa dạng loại đá cho mọi dịp

Nhiều loại đá khác nhau, bao gồm craft ice chất lượng cao giúp bạn nâng tầm khoảnh khắc đặc biệt.

Khám phá muôn kiểu thưởng thức đá

LG đề xuất

Đá viên vuông

Đá viên thích hợp dùng cho nhiều loại đồ uống khác nhau, hoàn toàn phù hợp với bất kỳ dịp nào.

Đá bào

Dù để pha loãng cocktail hay làm lạnh rượu vang, đá bào là giải pháp nhanh chóng và sảng khoái cho mọi nhu cầu đồ uống.

Biểu tượng thể hiện tùy chọn đá viên vuông
Biểu tượng thể hiện tùy chọn đá bào
Ly thủy tinh trong suốt chứa đầy đá viên vuông từ tủ lạnh LG
Ly thủy tinh chứa đá bào được làm trong tủ lạnh LG
Ly thủy tinh trong suốt chứa đầy đá viên vuông từ tủ lạnh LG

Hệ thống làm đá tích hợp trên cửa tủ mỏng gọn

Thoải mái làm đá, thêm không gian lưu trữ

Hệ thống làm đá nhỏ gọn được tích hợp ngay trên cửa giúp giải phóng không gian ngăn đá và kệ trên cùng, mang lại thêm không gian để bạn bảo quản thực phẩm yêu thích.

Hai đứa trẻ đang uống nước ở bàn với tủ lạnh LG có cửa rót nước tích hợp ở phía sau

UVnano™

Diệt khuẩn ngăn lấy nước ngoài mỗi ngày

Công nghệ UV của LG làm sạch vòi rót nước sau mỗi giờ, loại bỏ 99,99%²⁾ vi khuẩn³⁾ và cung cấp cho bạn nguồn nước sạch và tươi mới mỗi lần sử dụng.

Lắp đặt dễ dàng

Đá và nước lạnh luôn sẵn sàng mà không cần hệ thống bơm tích hợp trong tủ

Không cần hệ thống bơm tích hợp. Chỉ cần đổ đầy bình nước, bạn có thể thưởng thức đá và nước mát lạnh bất cứ lúc nào - trực tiếp từ cửa tủ lạnh.

LG ThinQ™

Giải pháp thông minh để quản lý quá trình làm đá từ xa.

LG ThinQ™ giúp việc quản lý đá trở nên đơn giản với các tính năng thông minh cho phép bạn dễ dàng giám sát và quản lý quá trình làm đá.

Màn hình ứng dụng LG ThinQ hiển thị chế độ điều khiển Ice Plus với đá viên ở phía sau

Chế độ ice plus thông minh

Theo dõi nhu cầu sử dụng đá và tự động kích hoạt chế độ Ice Plus để đảm bảo cung cấp đá ổn định.

*Màn hình ứng dụng di động được hiển thị ở trên chỉ nhằm mục đích minh họa và có thể khác với ứng dụng thực tế.

Các cột mốc của giải pháp làm đá

Công nghệ làm đá tiên tiến cho ngôi nhà thông minh

LG không ngừng phát triển công nghệ làm đá suốt nhiều thập kỷ để cung cấp các giải pháp cho ngôi nhà của bạn. Từ hệ thống lưu trữ đến tự làm sạch, mọi cột mốc đều phản ánh cam kết của chúng tôi để đem đến cho bạn sự thuận tiện.

Cận cảnh Hệ thống làm đá trên cửa tủ đầu tiên trên thế giới năm 2006 của LG với SpacePlus™ Ice System trong cánh cửa tủ lạnh.

2006

Làm đá trên cửa số 1 thế giới

Cận cảnh Hệ thống làm đá không cần bơm của LG năm 2007 với bình chứa nước Pull & Fill và một ly nước đặt ở phía trước.

2007

Hệ thống làm đá không cần bơm

Cận cảnh Hệ thống làm đá Slim SpacePlus™ năm 2010 của LG tích hợp vào cửa tủ lạnh để tối đa hóa không gian lưu trữ bên trong.

2010

Làm đá Slim SpacePlus™

Ly nước trong suốt có Craft Ice tròn đầu tiên trong ngành năm 2019 của LG, tan chậm và giữ trọn hương vị đồ uống.

2019

Craft ice số 1 trong ngành

Cận cảnh vòi rót nước UVnano năm 2020 của LG với đèn LED UV màu xanh dương phát sáng ở đầu ra của vòi.

2020

UVnano dành cho vòi rót nước

Một đống đá viên vuông nhỏ trong suốt xếp chồng lên nhau.

2023

Đá vuông mini (chỉ Hoa Kỳ)

Một đống đá viên tròn nhỏ trong suốt xếp chồng lên nhau.

Sắp ra mắt 2025

Mini-Craft

*Hình ảnh và video sản phẩm chỉ mang tính minh họa và có thể khác với sản phẩm thực tế. 

 

1)Craft ice 

-Craft ice tan chậm, Theo quy trình thử nghiệm nội bộ của LG so sánh tốc độ tan của đá viên craft ice với đá viên vuông có cùng trọng lượng. (khoảng 69 g) 

-Điều kiện thử nghiệm: nhiệt độ phòng: 25°C, mỗi Viên đá được làm tan trong nước lạnh. Dung tích nước lạnh 121 cc, nhiệt độ nước lạnh khoảng 9,5℃. -Kết quả có thể thay đổi tùy theo điều kiện môi trường. 

 

2)UVnano 

-UVnano (tên chức năng: Self Care) đã được đánh giá bằng các thử nghiệm trong phòng thí nghiệm của TÜV Rheinland với các phương pháp thử nghiệm nội bộ để đo mức giảm của vi khuẩn E. coli, S. aureus và P. aeruginosa trong các mẫu nước cất sau khi tiếp xúc với đèn LED UV của sản phẩm trong 10 phút mỗi giờ, kéo dài 24 giờ trong điều kiện lắp ráp Cụm đèn LED UV. Kết quả thực tế có thể thay đổi tùy thuộc vào điều kiện môi trường và cách sử dụng. Sản phẩm không điều trị hoặc chữa trị các tình trạng liên quan đến sức khỏe và không đảm bảo rằng nước được lọc bằng sản phẩm sẽ không có chất gây ô nhiễm như các hạt vi sinh ảnh hưởng đến sức khỏe của người dùng. 

-UVnano là một từ ghép từ UV (tia cực tím) và nanomét (đơn vị chiều dài). 

 

3)Vi khuẩn 

-Vi khuẩn được thử nghiệm: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

