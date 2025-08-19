Skip to contentSkip to accessibility help
Đoạn hoạt ảnh giới thiệu LG Smart TV hiển thị logo webOS, sau đó, các chữ “Xem”, “Chơi” và “Khám phá” lần lượt xuất hiện, kết thúc là hình ảnh màn hình chính LG webOS với các kênh và ứng dụng phát trực tuyến

Trải nghiệm nội dung bất tận với webOS

Xem, chơi và khám phá cùng webOS. Hơn 4.000 ứng dụng phát trực tuyến, hơn 4.000 kênh có sẵn trên LG Channels toàn cầu.

*Số lượng ứng dụng và kênh khả dụng có thể thay đổi tùy theo quốc gia, sản phẩm và khu vực.

webOS là gìXemChơiKhám pháKhuyến mãi

webOS, trái tim của LG Entertainment

webOS giúp bạn dễ dàng truy cập mọi chương trình yêu thích ngay từ màn hình chính.

Mọi chương trình muốn xem ngay trên một màn hình

Tất cả nội dung yêu thích xuất hiện trên cùng một màn hình, từ thể thao, âm nhạc, trò chơi, học tập cho đến văn phòng tại nhà. Chỉ cần một lần nhấp để mở đúng chương trình mong muốn. 

Tùy chỉnh trải nghiệm xem theo sở thích

Dễ dàng tạo tài khoản cá nhân. Ai cũng có màn hình chính riêng với đề xuất nội dung phù hợp để có trải nghiệm xem hấp dẫn hơn.

Chạm để phát. Sẵn sàng trong tích tắc.

Một chạm để truy cập ứng dụng phát trực tuyến yêu thích. Mở tab TV trong ứng dụng ThinQ để truy cập Prime Video và nhiều ứng dụng khác. Chạm nhẹ ứng dụng trong ThinQ để phát lên TV chỉ sau vài giây.

*Hình ảnh màn hình mô phỏng chỉ mang tính minh họa.

*Nội dung và ứng dụng khả dụng có thể khác nhau tùy theo quốc gia, sản phẩm và khu vực.

*Việc tạo tài khoản có thể bị giới hạn tùy theo độ tuổi và số lượng tài khoản hiện có.

*Yêu cầu gói đăng ký riêng cho Amazon Prime và các dịch vụ liên quan.

*Amazon, Prime Video và tất cả logo liên quan là nhãn hiệu của Amazon.com, Inc. hoặc các công ty liên kết.

webOS từng đoạt giải thưởng

Logo giải thưởng bao gồm CES, iF Design Award và AVForums Editors' Choice

*Giải thưởng Đổi mới CES dựa trên tài liệu mô tả được gửi cho hội đồng giám khảo. CTA không xác minh tính chính xác của bất kỳ nội dung gửi hoặc bất kỳ yêu cầu bồi thường nào được đưa ra và không thử nghiệm mặt hàng được trao giải thưởng. 

Khám phá các ứng dụng khác

Mở ra cả một vũ trụ ứng dụng ngoài sức tưởng tượng.

*Một số ứng dụng nhất định có thể không được ra mắt cùng lúc với webOS và tính khả dụng có thể khác nhau tùy theo khu vực.

từ 'Xem' hiển thị trên nền màu đen đổi dần sắc độ
Global Streaming Service

Cả một vũ trụ ứng dụng chờ bạn khám phá 

Chương trình hấp dẫn khiến bạn đắm chìm. Không thể rời mắt khỏi nội dung hấp dẫn trên Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video và Apple TV+.

Đoạn hoạt ảnh giới thiệu logo của Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ và Apple TV+ nổi trên nền một tập hợp ảnh động gồm các chương trình truyền hình nổi tiếng, nhấn mạnh khả năng truy cập vào nền tảng phát trực tuyến toàn cầu và trải nghiệm xem sống động trên LG Smart TV.

*Nội dung và ứng dụng khả dụng có thể khác nhau tùy theo quốc gia, sản phẩm và khu vực.

*Yêu cầu gói đăng ký riêng cho Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime và Apple TV+ cùng các dịch vụ liên quan.

*Apple, logo Apple và Apple TV là nhãn hiệu của Apple Inc, được đăng ký tại Hoa Kỳ và các quốc gia khác.

*Amazon, Prime Video và tất cả logo liên quan là nhãn hiệu của Amazon.com, Inc. hoặc các công ty liên kết.

FILMMAKER MODE™

Bản dựng của đạo diễn, tại nhà 

FILMMAKER MODE™ tắt tính năng làm mượt chuyển động và bảo toàn định dạng gốc của phim, bao gồm tỷ lệ màn hình, màu sắc và tốc độ khung hình, để bạn có thể xem mọi cảnh đúng như ý định của đạo diễn. 

*Hình ảnh màn hình mô phỏng chỉ mang tính minh họa.

*Hỗ trợ cho FILMMAKER Mode có thể khác nhau tùy theo quốc gia.

Sports Portal

Mang sân vận động về nhà 

Đắm mình vào cảnh hành động với Sports Portal, quy tụ mọi trận đấu trực tiếp, khoảnh khắc nổi bật trong trận, bảng thi đấu và nhiều nội dung khác tại một màn hình duy nhất.

Màn hình cài đặt LG TV hiển thị giao diện Sports Portal. Phần “Đội của tôi” mở rộng và thu gọn linh hoạt, sau đó cuộn xuống một cách trơn tru qua nhiều kênh và nội dung thể thao có thể chọn.

*Hình ảnh màn hình đã được mô phỏng chỉ mang tính minh họa.

*Nội dung và ứng dụng khả dụng có thể khác nhau tùy theo quốc gia, sản phẩm và khu vực.

*Các giải đấu và tính năng được hỗ trợ có thể khác nhau tùy theo quốc gia.

*Tính năng này cần kết nối mạng.

*Để nhận thông báo, bạn phải thêm các đội hoặc người chơi vào “Đội của tôi”.

Chữ Chơi hiển thị trên nền màu đen đổi dần sắc độ

*Nội dung và ứng dụng khả dụng có thể thay đổi tùy theo quốc gia, sản phẩm và khu vực, cũng như có thể thay đổi mà không cần thông báo trước.

*Có thể cần gói đăng ký riêng.

*Có thể cần kết nối tay cầm game, chuột hoặc bàn phím tùy vào trò chơi.

*Khả năng tương thích với GeForce NOW có thể thay đổi tùy vào nhà sản xuất tay cầm game và thông số kỹ thuật. Kiểm tra danh sách tay cầm game được hỗ trợ tại: https://gfn.co.kr/ko/guide/games.html

*Dịch vụ trò chơi có thể bị ngừng cung cấp theo quyết định của nhà cung cấp.

Fitness

Bạn đồng hành tập thể dục

Cho dù bạn thích tập yoga hay thậm chí là thiền, hãy tìm những bài tập thú vị và hiệu quả trên LG TV.

Người phụ nữ vừa tập thể dục vừa xem video tập luyện trên LG TV, trong khi đó, nhiều nội dung tập thể dục khác nhau như yoga và thiền lướt qua màn hình nhằm cho thấy LG TV là một người bạn đồng hành tập thể dục đa năng.

*Hình ảnh màn hình mô phỏng chỉ mang tính minh họa.

*Nội dung và ứng dụng khả dụng có thể thay đổi tùy theo quốc gia, sản phẩm và khu vực, cũng như có thể thay đổi mà không cần thông báo trước.

*Có thể cần gói đăng ký riêng.

Chữ Khám phá hiển thị trên nền màu đen đổi dần sắc độ
Learning

Vừa học vừa chơi trên màn hình lớn

Logo Pinkfong hiển thị phía trước LG TV
Pinkfong

Hát, chơi và học cùng Baby Shark và gia đình trên nền tảng giáo dục vui nhộn Pinkfong.

Logo ABCmouse hiển thị phía trước LG TV
ABCmouse

Với hơn 10.000 hoạt động học tập cho trẻ em 2-8 tuổi, ABCmouse giúp trẻ khơi dậy hứng thú học tập.

Logo PlayKids+ hiển thị phía trước LG TV
PlayKids+

Trẻ 2-12 tuổi sẽ thấy hứng thú hơn khi học qua video, bài hát và trò chơi.

*Hình ảnh màn hình mô phỏng chỉ mang tính minh họa.

*Nội dung và ứng dụng khả dụng có thể thay đổi tùy theo quốc gia, sản phẩm và khu vực, cũng như có thể thay đổi mà không cần thông báo trước.

*Có thể cần gói đăng ký riêng.

LG Smart TV được bao quanh bởi hộp quà và túi mua sắm, giới thiệu các ưu đãi đặc biệt giới hạn thời gian và các sự kiện phát trực tuyến độc quyền có sẵn trên nền tảng webOS.

Tận hưởng ưu đãi đặc biệt trên webOS

Ưu đãi và sự kiện phát trực tuyến giới hạn thời gian – webOS có mọi thứ.

LG đề xuất

Hai màn hình hiển thị các tính năng chính: một màn hình hiển thị LG AI Magic Remote có nhãn "webOS dành cho AI" và màn hình còn lại làm nổi bật Bộ xử lý AI Gen2 alpha11 với nhãn "Bộ xử lý AI alpha" bên dưới.

LG AI TV thế hệ tiếp theo

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 