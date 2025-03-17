We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
12 năm rạng danh với những cải tiến định hình ngành và những tiến bộ mang tính cách mạng
Trong hơn 12 năm, LG đã không ngừng cung cấp công nghệ OLED đột phá, thúc đẩy sự phát triển của ngành. Tìm hiểu lịch sử trải dài từ OLED TV đầu tiên trên thế giới đến những cải tiến OLED 2025 với AI.