Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG OLED Chứng kiến sự đổi mới bất tận

*Omdia. 12 năm Dẫn đầu về số lượng TV bán được nhiều nhất trong năm 2013-2024. Kết quả này không phải là bảo chứng cho LGE hay các sản phẩm của LGE. Truy cập https://www.omdia.com/ để biết thêm chi tiết.

Khám phá sự cải tiến triệt để trong từng chiếc LG OLED

Bộ xử lý chuyên dụng đầu tiên cho OLED được hoàn thiện qua nhiều năm phát triển

Bộ xử lý alpha AI chuyên dụng cho OLED tiếp tục gây ấn tượng với công nghệ tiên tiến. Trong hơn một thập kỷ, từng cải tiến mới không ngừng nâng cao tiêu chuẩn về tính xuất sắc của OLED.

Cải tiến trong từng bộ xử lý alpha AI từ năm 2018 đến nay được hiển thị. Văn bản nhúng thể hiện sự cải tiến hoặc nâng cấp bộ xử lý qua từng năm, kết thúc bằng phiên bản mới nhất với tính năng siêu cá nhân hóa dựa trên 1,6 tỷ hình ảnh và 40 triệu điểm dữ liệu âm thanh.

*Thông số kỹ thuật có thể khác nhau tùy theo model.

Trải nghiệm Màu đen hoàn hảo của OLED, chỉ với LG OLED

Trải nghiệm hình ảnh ngoạn mục mà chỉ OLED màu đen hoàn hảo mới có thể mang lại. Tận hưởng màu đen hoàn hảo, màu sắc tuyệt đối, dải chuyển màu mịn không nhiễu hạt, độ tương phản vô hạn gói gọn trong độ phân giải thực với điểm ảnh rõ ràng.

LG OLED TV treo tường. Màn hình TV chiếu hình ảnh dãy núi trên nền bầu trời đêm đầy sao. Màn hình được chia làm hai nửa. Một đầu được dán nhãn màn hình Màu đen không hoàn hảo có màu xám xỉn, không nhìn thấy rõ sao. Đầu còn lại được dán nhãn màn hình Màu đen hoàn hảo có màu đen tối sẫm, nhìn thấy những ngôi sao trắng sáng, tạo ra hình ảnh mãn nhãn với độ tương phản cao.

Màu đen hoàn hảo

Màu đen hoàn hảo đã được UL chứng thực, mang lại

mức độ màu đen tuyệt đối để tăng cường

độ sáng và độ tương phản dù

môi trường xung quanh bạn sáng hay tối.

*Màn hình LG OLED được UL chứng thực về màu đen hoàn hảo được đo theo tiêu chuẩn Phản xạ ánh sáng vòng IDMS 11.5, dựa trên môi trường chiếu sáng trong nhà điển hình (200 lux đến 500 lux).

*Hiệu suất thực tế có thể khác nhau tùy theo ánh sáng xung quanh và môi trường xem.

Chú vẹt nhiều màu sắc với độ nét cực cao trên nền đen. Giọt nước lơ lửng trong không khí xung quanh. Hình ảnh thể hiện Màu sắc hoàn hảo vì mỗi màu sắc khác nhau trên cơ thể chú vẹt đều sống động và rực rỡ. Nền tối với các tia nước chi tiết cũng làm nổi bật cách màn hình không bị phản chiếu. Có thể nhìn thấy các chứng nhận logo khác nhau từ UL và Intertek. Những yếu tố này đề cập đến Độ trung thực màu 100%, Thể tích màu 100% và tuyên bố không phản xạ. Văn bản cũng hiển thị, hãy kiểm tra dấu chứng nhận Màu sắc hoàn hảo.

Màu sắc hoàn hảo

LG OLED yêu thích của chuyên gia điện ảnh

TV được chứng nhận có 100% Dải màu và

Màu sắc trung thực 100%. Tận hưởng màu sắc chính xác,

rực rỡ ngay cả trong môi trường có ánh nắng

hoặc tối tăm.

*Công nghệ “Không phản chiếu” áp dụng cho OLED M5 83/77/65 inch & OLED G5 83/77/65/55 inch.

*'Màu sắc trung thực 100%' và '100% Khối lượng màu theo DCI-P3' áp dụng cho OLED TV 2025.

*Màn hình LG OLED được UL chứng nhận về Màu sắc hoàn hảo được đo theo tiêu chuẩn Phản xạ ánh sáng vòng IDMS 11.5.

*100% Khối lượng màu được định nghĩa là hiệu suất hiển thị bằng hoặc lớn hơn kích thước dải màu theo tiêu chuẩn DCI-P3 do Intertek xác minh độc lập.

*Màn hình LG OLED được Intertek chứng nhận Màu sắc trung thực 100%, được đo theo tiêu chuẩn CIE DE2000 với 125 mẫu màu.

*Độ phản chiếu của màn hình được xác định là giá trị Specular Component Included (SCI) ở 550nm do Intertek thử nghiệm độc lập.

*Màn hình LG OLED có độ phản chiếu dưới 1% khi được Intertek đo lường dưới dạng màn hình không phản chiếu.

LG OLED là lựa chọn của các nhà làm phim hàng đầu

OLED TV đáp ứng một số tiêu chuẩn điện ảnh cao nhất. Lắng nghe các chuyên gia nổi tiếng trong ngành chia sẻ điều họ thích về tính sáng tạo và chất lượng của LG OLED TV.

Nhà làm phim người Mỹ Sean Baker chia sẻ những điều ông thích về LG OLED TV. Câu trích dẫn của ông được làm nổi bật: Màu đen rất nét. Chung quy lại phải nói hình ảnh rất tuyệt vời.

Sean Baker

Cuộc phỏng vấn nhà quay phim Natasha Braier về lý do bà chọn LG OLED TV. Câu trích dẫn của bà được làm nổi bật: Lý do chính đơn giản là LG OLED thể hiện màu sắc đúng chủ ý của tôi với phổ màu phong phú.

Natasha Braier

Nhà nghiên cứu màu sắc Walter Volpatto chia sẻ về khả năng tái tạo màu sắc của LG OLED TV. Câu trích dẫn của ông được làm nổi bật: Chiếc TV này cho phép tái tạo màu sắc chi tiết và độ tương phản nguyên gốc theo chủ ý người sáng tạo.

Walter Volpatto

Nhà quay phim Ed Grau chia sẻ về LG OLED Màu đen hoàn hảo. Câu trích dẫn của ông được làm nổi bật: Với tư cách là người rất chú ý đến các vùng tối khi quay phim, tôi rất ấn tượng với khả năng hiển thị Màu đen hoàn hảo của LG OLED.

Edu Grau

Nhà quay phim người Mỹ Chris Blauvelt chia sẻ về các đặc tính không phản xạ của màn hình LG OLED TV. Câu trích dẫn của ông được làm nổi bật: Thật tuyệt khi thấy vùng tối đích thực của hình ảnh mà không bị phản chiếu tí nào. Tôi cũng đánh giá cao tính năng ánh xạ tông màu động chuyên nghiệp.

Chris Blauvelt

Nhà quay phim Amy Vincent chia sẻ ấn tượng của mình về LG OLED TV. Câu trích dẫn của bà được làm nổi bật: Tôi ấn tượng về cách LG OLED xuất sắc bắt trọn tông màu và đường cong của các vùng tối.

Amy Vincent

Nhà nghiên cứu màu sắc John Daro tại LA chia sẻ về tính năng Màu đen hoàn hảo của LG OLED TV. Câu trích dẫn của ông được làm nổi bật: Màu đen hoàn hảo thực sự gần như tuyệt đối. Tôi được trải nghiệm mức độ đen và tối cực đỉnh.

John Daro

Nhà quay phim Tim S. Kang chia sẻ về trải nghiệm của mình với chất lượng hình ảnh của LG OLED TV. Câu trích dẫn của ông được làm nổi bật: Tôi được chứng kiến tận mắt LG OLED là sản phẩm tốt nhất trong việc hiển thị màu đen, giữ lại cả những chi tiết nhỏ nhất.

Tim S. Kang

Đạo diễn phim Hàn Quốc Na Hong-Jin chia sẻ về trải nghiệm xem phim trên LG OLED TV. Câu trích dẫn của ông được làm nổi bật: Tôi thấy TV hiển thị điều kiện nguyên bản như khi bộ phim được quay.

Na Hong-jin

LG AI TV thế hệ tiếp theo

AI Magic Remote giúp hoàn thiện trải nghiệm AI

Điều khiển TV dễ dàng với AI magic remote — không cần thêm thiết bị! Với cảm biến chuyển động và bánh xe cuộn, trỏ và nhấp để sử dụng cảm biến như chuột không dây hoặc chỉ cần ra lệnh bằng giọng nói.

*Thiết kế, tính khả dụng và chức năng của AI Magic Remote có thể khác nhau tùy theo khu vực và ngôn ngữ được hỗ trợ, ngay cả với cùng một model.

*Một số tính năng có thể yêu cầu kết nối internet. 

*AI Voice Recognition chỉ được cung cấp ở các quốc gia hỗ trợ NLP bằng ngôn ngữ gốc.

*AI Magic Remote có thể yêu cầu mua riêng tùy thuộc vào kích thước, model và khu vực của TV.

Gia đình bốn người tụ tập xung quanh LG AI TV. Một vòng tròn xuất hiện xung quanh người đang cầm điều khiển từ xa cho thấy tên của họ. Hình ảnh này cho thấy cách AI Voice ID nhận dạng giọng nói đặc trưng của từng người dùng. Giao diện webOS sau đó hiển thị cách AI tự động chuyển đổi tài khoản và đề xuất nội dung được cá nhân hóa.
Hình ảnh cận cảnh màn hình LG QNED TV cho thấy cách hoạt động của AI Search. Cửa sổ trò chuyện nhỏ đang mở cho thấy cách người dùng hỏi về trò chơi thể thao nào có sẵn. AI Search đã phản hồi thông qua chức năng trò chuyện và hiển thị hình thu nhỏ của các nội dung khả dụng. Ngoài ra còn có lời nhắc hỏi Microsoft Copilot.
Nội dung khoa học viễn tưởng đang phát trên màn hình LG QNED TV. Bên trái màn hình là giao diện AI Chatbot. Người dùng nhắn tin cho chatbot nói rằng màn hình quá tối. Chatbot đưa ra giải pháp cho yêu cầu. Toàn bộ khung cảnh cũng được chia làm hai nửa. Một mặt tối hơn, mặt còn lại sáng hơn, cho thấy cách AI Chatbot tự động giải quyết vấn đề cho người dùng.
Giao diện webOS của LG với Điều khiển AI Magic Remote ở phía trước. Hình thu nhỏ trên giao diện người dùng hiển thị các đề xuất nội dung cá nhân hóa từ AI Voice ID.
Hình ảnh cận cảnh màn hình LG QNED TV cho thấy cách hoạt động của AI Search. Cửa sổ trò chuyện nhỏ đang mở cho thấy cách người dùng hỏi về trò chơi thể thao nào có sẵn. AI Search đã phản hồi thông qua chức năng trò chuyện và hiển thị hình thu nhỏ của các nội dung khả dụng. Ngoài ra còn có lời nhắc hỏi Microsoft Copilot.
Nội dung khoa học viễn tưởng đang phát trên màn hình LG QNED TV. Bên trái màn hình là giao diện AI Chatbot. Người dùng nhắn tin cho chatbot nói rằng màn hình quá tối. Chatbot đưa ra giải pháp cho yêu cầu. Toàn bộ khung cảnh cũng được chia làm hai nửa. Một mặt tối hơn, mặt còn lại sáng hơn, cho thấy cách AI Chatbot tự động giải quyết vấn đề cho người dùng.

AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID nhận biết giọng nói đặc trưng của từng người dùng và đưa ra đề xuất cá nhân hóa ngay khi người dùng nói.

AI Search

Hãy hỏi TV của bạn bất cứ điều gì. AI tích hợp nhận ra giọng nói và nhanh chóng đưa ra đề xuất cá nhân hóa cho yêu cầu của bạn. Bạn cũng có thể nhận thêm kết quả và giải pháp với Microsoft Copilot.

AI Chatbot

Tương tác với AI Chatbot thông qua AI Magic Remote và giải quyết mọi mối quan ngại từ cấu hình cài đặt đến khắc phục sự cố. AI có thể hiểu ý định người dùng và đưa ra các giải pháp ngay lập tức.

*AI Voice ID có thể giảm bớt hoặc giới hạn nội dung tùy thuộc vào khu vực và kết nối mạng. 

*Hỗ trợ Voice ID có thể khác nhau tùy theo khu vực, quốc gia và khả dụng với TV OLED, QNED, NanoCell, UHD ra mắt từ năm 2024 trở đi.

*Tính năng này chỉ hoạt động với các ứng dụng hỗ trợ tài khoản Voice ID.

*AI Search khả dụng trên TV OLED, QNED, NanoCell và UHD ra mắt từ năm 2024 trở đi. 

*Tại Hoa Kỳ và Hàn Quốc, AI Search sử dụng Model LLM.

*AI Chatbot chỉ khả dụng tại các quốc gia hỗ trợ NLP bằng ngôn ngữ gốc.

*Có thể liên kết AI chatbot với dịch vụ khách hàng.

*Một số tính năng có thể yêu cầu kết nối internet.

AI Magic Remote của LG trước màn hình LG TV. Trên màn hình là lời chào được cá nhân hóa từ LG AI với các từ khóa tùy chỉnh dựa trên lịch sử tìm kiếm và xem của người dùng. Bên cạnh điều khiển từ xa là một biểu tượng và nhãn cho thấy chức năng AI Concierge có thể dễ dàng truy cập chỉ với một lần nhấn nhanh vào nút AI.
Màn hình của người dùng đang chạy quá trình cá nhân hóa AI Picture Wizard. Chuỗi hình ảnh hiển thị với lựa chọn của người dùng được làm nổi bật. Biểu tượng đang tải xuất hiện và hình ảnh nằm ngang hiển thị được tăng cường từ trái sang phải.
Màn hình của người dùng trải qua quy trình cá nhân hóa AI Sound Wizard. Chuỗi biểu tượng clip âm thanh đang được chọn. Trong hình là ca sĩ nhạc jazz và nghệ sĩ saxophone, sóng âm thanh đại diện cho âm thanh cá nhân hóa dưới dạng ảnh động.
AI Magic Remote của LG trước màn hình LG TV. Trên màn hình là lời chào được cá nhân hóa từ LG AI với các từ khóa tùy chỉnh dựa trên lịch sử tìm kiếm và xem của người dùng. Bên cạnh điều khiển từ xa là một biểu tượng và nhãn cho thấy chức năng AI Concierge có thể dễ dàng truy cập chỉ với một lần nhấn nhanh vào nút AI.
Màn hình của người dùng đang chạy quá trình cá nhân hóa AI Picture Wizard. Một trong các tùy chọn được làm nổi bật như thể người dùng đã đưa ra lựa chọn của họ.
Màn hình của người dùng trải qua quy trình cá nhân hóa AI Sound Wizard. Lưới biểu tượng clip âm thanh khác nhau. Một trong các tùy chọn được làm nổi bật như thể người dùng đã đưa ra lựa chọn của họ.

AI Concierge

Chỉ cần nhấn nhanh một lần vào nút AI trên điều khiển từ xa sẽ mở ra AI Concierge, cung cấp các từ khóa và đề xuất tùy chỉnh dựa trên lịch sử tìm kiếm và xem của bạn.

AI Picture Wizard

Thuật toán nâng cao sẽ phân tích 1,6 tỷ khả năng hình ảnh để tìm hiểu sở thích của bạn. TV sẽ tạo ra hình ảnh cá nhân hóa dành riêng cho bạn dựa trên lựa chọn của bạn.

AI Sound Wizard

Chọn âm thanh yêu thích từ nhiều lựa chọn clip âm thanh. Từ 40 triệu thông số, AI tạo ra cấu hình âm thanh phù hợp với sở thích của bạn.

*Các menu và ứng dụng được AI Concierge hỗ trợ có thể khác nhau tùy theo quốc gia.

*Hiển thị menu của AI Concierge có thể khác khi phát hành.

*Đề xuất từ khóa của AI Concierge thay đổi tùy theo ứng dụng và thời gian trong ngày.

Trải nghiệm tương lai TV kết hợp giữa cải tiến và sự hoàn hảo

OLED TV không dây đích thực đầu tiên trên thế giới với công nghệ truyền video & âm thanh 4K 144Hz

Hộp kết nối không dây phát sóng chất lượng 4K

không mất hình ảnh với độ trễ thấp.

Loại bỏ sự lộn xộn của cáp và thưởng thức nhiều

nội dung khác nhau mà không gây bất tiện

cho các bố cục có dây phức tạp.

Ba phòng khách khác nhau với LG True Wireless TV thể hiện không gian gọn gàng mà không cần dây. Hộp kết nối không dây cũng được giấu ở đâu đó, gần như bị che khuất.

*TV không dây 144Hz đầu tiên trên thế giới so với TV truyền thống có bộ dò sóng để phát sóng.

*4K 144Hz áp dụng cho  OLED M5 83/77/65 inch. Các model True Wireless khác có tần số quét 120Hz.

*Không bị mất hình ảnh từ kết quả thử nghiệm nội bộ trên ISO/IEC 29170-2 với hiệu suất thực tế tùy thuộc vào cài đặt, điều kiện môi trường và cách sử dụng. 

*Nên lắp đặt Hộp kết nối không dây thấp hơn bộ thu không dây của TV.

*Việc đặt Hộp kết nối không dây trong tủ có thể gây ra nhiễu tín hiệu, tùy thuộc vào vật liệu và độ dày của tủ.

*Thiết bị cần được kết nối với Hộp kết nối không dây bằng dây nối.

*Cần kết nối cáp nguồn với cả màn hình TV và Hộp kết nối không dây.

*Khi mua hàng, khách hàng sẽ nhận được Hộp Kết nối Không dây đặc trưng của LG OLED evo hoặc LG OLED.

OLED TV trong suốt không dây đích thực đầu tiên với khả năng truyền video & âm thanh không dây 4K

LG SIGNATURE OLED T định nghĩa lại 

khả năng, đem đến trải nghiệm xem ngoạn mục và 

thực sự siêu thực.

Nhiều không gian khác nhau với LG Signature OLED T TV. Trong mỗi không gian, TV ở chế độ trong suốt cho thấy cách hình ảnh T-Contents hòa vào thực tế. Ở một trong các cảnh, thanh thông tin hiển thị hiển thị ngày, giờ và nhiệt độ.

*4K 144Hz áp dụng cho  OLED M5 83/77/65 inch. Các model True Wireless khác có tần số quét 120Hz.

*Việc đặt Hộp kết nối không dây trong tủ có thể gây ra nhiễu tín hiệu, tùy thuộc vào vật liệu và độ dày của tủ.

*Nên lắp đặt Hộp kết nối không dây thấp hơn bộ thu không dây của TV.

*Thiết bị cần được kết nối với Hộp kết nối không dây bằng dây nối.

*Cần kết nối cáp nguồn với cả màn hình TV và Hộp kết nối không dây.

*Khi mua hàng, khách hàng sẽ nhận được Hộp Kết nối Không dây đặc trưng của LG OLED evo hoặc LG OLED.

*TV trong suốt đầu tiên trên thế giới so với TV truyền thống có bộ dò sóng để phát sóng.

*Sản phẩm có độ trong suốt 43% được xác định bằng thử nghiệm nội bộ. Kết quả này có thể khác nhau tùy theo môi trường và điều kiện sử dụng thực tế.

Nâng tầm NGHỆ THUẬT với công nghệ LG OLED

Vô số NGHỆ SĨ lừng danh chọn LG OLED làm khung tranh kỹ thuật số 

Khả năng đổi mới vô tận vươn tới thế giới NGHỆ THUẬT. Các nghệ sĩ trên toàn thế giới nhận nguồn cảm hứng từ LG OLED để tạo ra vô số trải nghiệm độc đáo với công nghệ màn hình và trải nghiệm em vượt trội chưa từng có.

Triển lãm nghệ thuật Suh Se Ok x LG OLED xuất hiện với câu trích dẫn của chính nghệ sĩ Suh Do Ho: vẻ độc đáo của khung tranh kỹ thuật số trong suốt bắt trọn mọi ánh nhìn. LG Signature OLED T cũng xuất hiện. Bạn có thể xem mô tả ngắn gọn về nghệ sĩ và Frieze Seoul 2024.

FRIEZE SEOUL 2024

Frieze Seoul là sự kiện nghệ thuật quốc tế nổi tiếng,

tập trung vào nghệ thuật đương đại, 

quy tụ 100 phòng tranh có ảnh hưởng nhất 

trên toàn Châu Á.

Triển lãm Shepard Fairey x LG OLED được giới thiệu. Bạn có thể xem mô tả về Frieze Los Angeles 2024 và nghệ sĩ. LG OLED evo AI cũng xuất hiện. Câu trích dẫn của Shepard Fairey được làm nổi bật: Tôi muốn cộng tác với LG OLED vì màn hình này sở hữu độ phân giải đáng kinh ngạc. Khả năng chuyển dịch màu sắc vô cùng tinh xảo.

FRIEZE LOS ANGELES 2024

Frieze Los Angeles là sự kiện nghệ thuật đương đại

nhằm tôn vinh văn hóa năng động của Los Angeles

cũng như những đóng góp vào nền nghệ thuật thị giác 

từ khu vực toàn cầu.

Triển lãm của nghệ sĩ Six N. Five sử dụng LG OLED TV. Bạn có thể xem mô tả ngắn gọn về nghệ sĩ và sự kiện Frieze New York 2023. Câu trích dẫn của Six N. Five được làm nổi bật: Màn hình sáng, màu sắc chuẩn chỉnh và độ tương phản vô hạn của LG OLED TV khai phá trí tưởng tượng vô tận của người nghệ sĩ. LG OLED evo TV cũng xuất hiện.

FRIEZE NEW YORK 2023

Frieze New York quy tụ

các phòng tranh hàng đầu thế giới

với những tác phẩm mang khát vọng của dàn nghệ sĩ tiên phong. Frieze New York chính là

cơ hội để tương tác với “tài năng” mới

và nhân vật quan trọng trong giới nghệ thuật.

Điểm đổi mới của LG OLED tại CES qua các năm

Nhiều triển lãm và sự kiện lắp đặt LG OLED khác nhau tại CES được giới thiệu. Bao gồm CES 2022, CES 2023, CES 2024 và CES 2025.

LG OLED TV chiếu tác phẩm nghệ thuật trừu tượng rực rỡ sắc màu trên màn hình và phía sau là Bộ xử lý AI alpha 11 Gen2 được làm nổi bật. Ánh sáng phát ra từ bộ xử lý và TV thể hiện công nghệ tiên tiến. Biểu tượng OLED TV số 1 thế giới trong 12 năm cũng hiển thị.

Khám phá OLED TV tiên tiến nhất

*Omdia. 12 năm Dẫn đầu về số lượng TV bán được nhiều nhất trong năm 2013-2024. Kết quả này không phải là bảo chứng cho LGE hay các sản phẩm của LGE. Truy cập https://www.omdia.com/ để biết thêm chi tiết.

So sánh OLED TV và tìm loại phù hợp

Dễ dàng so sánh từng tính năng để chọn chiếc TV phù hợp nhất.

Table Caption
Features OLED M5 OLED G5 OLED C5
LG OLED M5 product image
OLED M5
LG OLED G5 product image
OLED G5
LG OLED C5 product image
OLED C5
Màn hình LG SIGNATURE OLED (97 inch), LG OLED evo (83,77,65 inch) LG OLED evo LG OLED evo
Kích thước Tới 97 inch (97,83,77,65 inch) Tới 97 inch (97,83,77,65,55,48 inch) Tới 83 inch (83,77,65,55,48,42 inch)
Không dây đích thực Không dây đích thực - -
Bộ xử lý Bộ xử lý AI alpha 11 Gen2 Bộ xử lý AI alpha 11 Gen2 Bộ xử lý AI alpha 9 Gen8
Điều khiển độ sáng AI Brightness Booster Ultimate (83,77,65 inch), Brightness Booster Max (97 inch) Brightness Booster Ultimate (83,77,65,55 inch), Brightness Booster Max (97,48 inch) Brightness Booster (83,77,65,55 inch)
Màu sắc Màu đen hoàn hảo, Trọn sắc Màu đen hoàn hảo, Trọn sắc Màu đen hoàn hảo, Trọn sắc
AI Picture AI Super Upscaling, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, AI Director Processing AI Super Upscaling, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, AI Director Processing AI Super Upscaling, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
AI Sound AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2ch), AI Object Remastering, Dynamic Sound Booster AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2ch), AI Object Remastering, Dynamic Sound Booster AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2ch), AI Voice Remastering, Dynamic Sound Booster
Hệ điều hành (OS) webOS25, webOS Re:new webOS25, webOS Re:new webOS25, webOS Re:new

*Các tính năng có thể khác nhau tùy theo model. Vui lòng xem từng trang sản phẩm để biết thông số kỹ thuật chi tiết.

*Thông số kỹ thuật có thể khác nhau tùy theo model hoặc kích thước màn hình.

*Khả năng hỗ trợ đối với một số tính năng có thể khác nhau tùy theo khu vực và quốc gia.

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 