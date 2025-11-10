About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
TV thông minh LG 83 Inch OLED evo AI C5 4K

TV thông minh LG 83 Inch OLED evo AI C5 4K

TV thông minh LG 83 Inch OLED evo AI C5 4K

OLED83C5PSA
Video giới thiệu OLED C5 USP.
Front view of LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV. 12 Years of world number 1 OLED emblem and LG OLED evo AI 2025 logo are on the screen.
Rear view of LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV.
Side view of LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV.
Front view and side view of LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV showing its length, width, height, and depth dimensions.
The alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 lights up with different shades of blue and bolts of light shoot out from it highlighting its circuits. Performance statistics are visible. 1.7 times greater AI neural processing, NPU. 1.7 times faster operation, CPU. 2.1 times improved graphics, GPU.
Campfire at night in the middle of nature. In the distance is a forest and lake. The evening sky is filled with stars. The whole scene is split in half. One side is darker and duller. The other half is remarkably brighter, showcasing the impressive brilliance from Brightness Booster.
Living room space with a wall-mounted LG OLED TV. On the TV is a mountain range against a dark evening sky filled with stars. This scene is split in half. One side shows a duller, grayer version of the landscape labeled, Non Perfect Black display. On the other side is a more pleasing picture with a larger dynamic range of blacks and whites. This is labeled, Perfect Black display. Logo certification is also visible, Perfect Black Technology delivers black levels less than or equal to 0.24 nit up to 500 lux.
Dazzling and vibrantly colorful fireworks are on a TV screen. This demonstrates 100% Color Fidelity which shows accurate colors even in sunlight. Logo certification is visible, Perfect Color Technology delivers color consistency levels greater than 99% up to 500 lux. Intertek certifications that show independent testing are also beside it.
On an LG OLED TV screen is the webOS 25 home page filled with apps and entertainment content. By the TV is the LG AI Magic Remote, the AI button is highlighted as if activated by the user's voice. A speech bubble is beside it, switching to my account. The short text explains how users can now synchronize their voice to their personal profile for easier navigation and personalized recommendations.
LG AI Magic Remote in the foreground. The AI button icon is highlighted. In the background is the LG webOS UI. The mouse cursor implies that the remote is in use. Text explains how the remote's functions and controls make navigating webOS easy.
LG Gallery+
AI Search
AI Concierge
AI Chatbot
Video giới thiệu OLED C5 USP.
Front view of LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV. 12 Years of world number 1 OLED emblem and LG OLED evo AI 2025 logo are on the screen.
Rear view of LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV.
Side view of LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV.
Front view and side view of LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV showing its length, width, height, and depth dimensions.
The alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 lights up with different shades of blue and bolts of light shoot out from it highlighting its circuits. Performance statistics are visible. 1.7 times greater AI neural processing, NPU. 1.7 times faster operation, CPU. 2.1 times improved graphics, GPU.
Campfire at night in the middle of nature. In the distance is a forest and lake. The evening sky is filled with stars. The whole scene is split in half. One side is darker and duller. The other half is remarkably brighter, showcasing the impressive brilliance from Brightness Booster.
Living room space with a wall-mounted LG OLED TV. On the TV is a mountain range against a dark evening sky filled with stars. This scene is split in half. One side shows a duller, grayer version of the landscape labeled, Non Perfect Black display. On the other side is a more pleasing picture with a larger dynamic range of blacks and whites. This is labeled, Perfect Black display. Logo certification is also visible, Perfect Black Technology delivers black levels less than or equal to 0.24 nit up to 500 lux.
Dazzling and vibrantly colorful fireworks are on a TV screen. This demonstrates 100% Color Fidelity which shows accurate colors even in sunlight. Logo certification is visible, Perfect Color Technology delivers color consistency levels greater than 99% up to 500 lux. Intertek certifications that show independent testing are also beside it.
On an LG OLED TV screen is the webOS 25 home page filled with apps and entertainment content. By the TV is the LG AI Magic Remote, the AI button is highlighted as if activated by the user's voice. A speech bubble is beside it, switching to my account. The short text explains how users can now synchronize their voice to their personal profile for easier navigation and personalized recommendations.
LG AI Magic Remote in the foreground. The AI button icon is highlighted. In the background is the LG webOS UI. The mouse cursor implies that the remote is in use. Text explains how the remote's functions and controls make navigating webOS easy.
LG Gallery+
AI Search
AI Concierge
AI Chatbot

Tính năng chính

  • Chất lượng hình ảnh 4K, nâng cấp hình ảnh và âm thanh vòm nhờ bộ xử lý AI a9 Gen 8.
  • Sắc đen tuyệt đối trên từng điểm ảnh tạo độ tương phản, chiều sâu và chi tiết rõ nét.
  • 100% màu sắc trung thực cho hình ảnh sống động, chuẩn xác. 100% dải màu rộng cho sắc màu phong phú hơn.
  • Từng khung hình tươi sáng vượt trội nhờ công nghệ Brightness Booster.
  • Nút bấm AI mới, điều khiển giọng nói, chức năng kéo thả trên điều khiển AI Magic Remote.
Thêm
Logo What Hi-Fi?.

What Hi-Fi?

"... TV tốt nhất cho hầu hết mọi người..." (03/2025)

Logo lựa chọn của biên tập viên TechRadar.

TechRadar - Lựa chọn của biên tập viên

“Với độ tương phản, màu sắc tuyệt vời, chi tiết chân thực, LG C5 cho cảm giác cao cấp...” (03/2025)

Logo Giải thưởng T3 Platinum.

T3 - Giải thưởng Bạch kim

“Nếu bạn tìm thiết bị có hiệu suất hình ảnh OLED hàng đầu, C5 là món đồ không thể thiếu”. (03/2025)

Logo giành giải IF Design.

Giải iF Design - Đạt giải (OLED C5, 83")

Logo Do ban biên tập tuyển chọn của Tom's Guide.

Tom's Guide - Do ban biên tập tuyển chọn

“Hệ điều hành webOS của LG vẫn là một trong những lựa chọn độc lập mạnh mẽ nhất cho TV.” (04/2025)

Logo Giải Đề cử cao của AVForums.

AVForum - Đề cử cao

LG C5 tiếp tục dẫn đầu về hiệu suất toàn diện trong dòng sản phẩm năm 2025 của LG và được đề cử cao

Logo Đề cử cao của HDTVTest.

HDTVTest - Đề cử cao

OLED TV bán chạy nhất thế giới giờ đây sáng hơn nữa

Huy hiệu CES Innovation Awards với dòng chữ 2025 Honoree.

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

An ninh mạng

Logo AVForums Editor's Choice dành cho LG webOS 24 với tư cách Hệ thống Smart TV tốt nhất 2024/2025.

Lựa chọn của Biên tập viên AVForums - Hệ thống Smart TV tốt nhất 2024/25

“webOS 24 tiếp tục tạo trải nghiệm thông minh đẹp mắt, nhanh chóng, dễ dùng, tươi mới và gọn gàng”.

*Giải thưởng Đổi mới CES dựa trên tài liệu mô tả được gửi cho hội đồng giám khảo. CTA không xác minh tính chính xác của bất kỳ nội dung gửi hoặc bất kỳ yêu cầu bồi thường nào được đưa ra và không thử nghiệm mặt hàng được trao giải.

Màn hình LG OLED evo AI TV hiển thị hình ảnh trừu tượng với độ chi tiết, màu sắc và độ tương phản tuyệt đỉnh. Phía sau TV là bộ xử lý LG AI Alpha 9 Gen8 khuếch đại với các vi mạch xung quanh. Tiêu đề hiển thị "LG OLED evo AI", kèm theo dòng chữ "Powered by Bộ xử lý LG AI Alpha 9 Gen 8". Ở góc là logo các ngôi sao, ghi dòng chữ "TV OLED thủ lĩnh thế giới suốt 12 năm".

Màn hình LG OLED evo AI TV hiển thị hình ảnh trừu tượng với độ chi tiết, màu sắc và độ tương phản tuyệt đỉnh. Phía sau TV là bộ xử lý LG AI Alpha 9 Gen8 khuếch đại với các vi mạch xung quanh. Tiêu đề hiển thị "LG OLED evo AI", kèm theo dòng chữ "Powered by Bộ xử lý LG AI Alpha 9 Gen 8". Ở góc là logo các ngôi sao, ghi dòng chữ "TV OLED thủ lĩnh thế giới suốt 12 năm".

Xem rõ từng vùng
sáng và tối

*Omdia. 12 năm Dẫn đầu về số lượng TV bán được nhiều nhất trong năm 2013-2024. Kết quả này không phải là bảo chứng cho LGE hay các sản phẩm của mình. Truy cập https://www.omdia.com/ để biết thêm thông tin chi tiết.

Chất lượng Hình ảnhwebOS dành cho AILG Gallery+Chất lượng Âm thanhThiết kếGiải trí

Bộ xử lý AI alpha 9 Gen8 xuất sắc mang đến trải nghiệm hình ảnh ở tầm cao mới

AI engine trong bộ xử lý phân tích và nâng cấp từng khung hình chi tiết. Với khả năng nhận diện khuôn mặt, bộ xử lý mang đến chất lượng hình ảnh 4K, biểu cảm khuôn mặt cũng như độ sâu màu nâng cao.

Bộ xử lý AI alpha 9 Gen 8 bùng nổ với ánh sáng xanh lục lam rực rỡ, làm nổi bật các vi mạch xung quanh. Bộ xử lý thể hiện hiệu suất vượt trội với: Xử lý AI bằng mạng nơ-ron mạnh hơn gấp 1.7 lần (NPU), Tốc độ vận hành nhanh hơn gấp 1.7 lần (CPU), Hiệu suất đồ họa cải thiện gấp 2.1 lần (GPU).

*So với Bộ xử lý AI alpha 7 Gen8 cho Smart TV phân khúc phổ thông cùng năm dựa trên so sánh thông số kỹ thuật nội bộ.

Hình ảnh tươi sáng hơn nhờ Brightness Booster

Bộ xử lý AI alpha 9 Gen8 cùng thuật toán tăng cường ánh sáng mới cho hình ảnh sáng hơn.

Ngọn lửa trại bùng cháy rực rỡ giữa thiên nhiên về đêm, bao quanh là khu rừng và mặt hồ tĩnh lặng. Bầu trời đêm lấp lánh đầy sao. Cảnh quan được chia làm hai nửa: một bên rực rỡ ấn tượng nhờ công nghệ Brightness Booster, bên còn lại thiếu sức sống và kém tươi sáng hơn.

*Độ sáng có thể khác nhau tùy theo model, kích thước màn hình và khu vực thị trường.

Màu đen và Màu sắc hoàn hảo dù sáng hay tối chỉ có ở LG OLED TV

Màu đen hoàn hảo được UL chứng thực mang đến mức độ màu đen tuyệt đối giúp tăng cường độ sáng và độ tương phản cũng như an toàn cho mắt vì trải nghiệm xem thoải mái hơn nhờ giảm ánh sáng xanh phát ra.

LG OLED TV hiển thị hình ảnh so sánh trực quan giữa màn hình có và không có Màu sắc hoàn hảo cùng Màu đen hoàn hảo. Chứng nhận UL và chứng nhận an toàn cho mắt hiển thị kèm theo dòng chữ nhắc người dùng kiểm tra các nhãn.

*Màn hình LG OLED được UL chứng thực về Màu đen hoàn hảo được đo theo tiêu chuẩn Phản xạ ánh sáng vòng IDMS 11.5, dựa trên môi trường chiếu sáng trong nhà điển hình (200 lux đến 500 lux).

*Hiệu suất thực tế có thể khác nhau tùy theo ánh sáng xung quanh và môi trường xem.

*Màn hình LG OLED được UL chứng nhận về Màu sắc hoàn hảo được đo theo tiêu chuẩn Phản xạ ánh sáng vòng IDMS 11.5.

*Màn hình LG OLED TV đã được eyesafe® chứng nhận Chỉ số hiệu suất nhịp sinh học

*Hình ảnh màn hình mô phỏng chỉ mang tính minh họa. 

Màu sắc hoàn hảo

Chứng nhận 100% Dải màu và Màu sắc trung thực 100%. Tận hưởng màu sắc chính xác, rực rỡ ngay cả trong môi trường có ánh nắng hoặc tối.

Chú vẹt nhiều màu sắc với độ nét cực cao trên nền đen. Giọt nước lơ lửng trong không khí xung quanh. Hình ảnh thể hiện Màu sắc hoàn hảo vì mỗi màu sắc khác nhau trên cơ thể chú vẹt đều sống động và rực rỡ. Có thể nhìn thấy các chứng nhận logo khác nhau từ UL và Intertek. Đây là các chứng nhận cho 100% Dải màu và Màu sắc trung thực 100%. Văn bản cũng hiển thị, hãy kiểm tra dấu chứng nhận Màu hoàn hảo.

*'Màu sắc trung thực 100%' và '100% Khối lượng màu theo DCI-P3' áp dụng cho OLED TV 2025.

*Màn hình LG OLED được UL chứng nhận về Màu sắc hoàn hảo được đo theo tiêu chuẩn Phản xạ ánh sáng vòng IDMS 11.5.

*Màn hình LG OLED được Intertek chứng nhận Màu sắc trung thực 100%, được đo theo tiêu chuẩn CIE DE2000 với 125 mẫu màu.

*Color Gamut Volume (CGV) của màn hình tương đương hoặc vượt trên CGV của phổ màu DCI-P3 được Intertek xác minh độc lập.

AI Picture Pro mang độ chân thực đến trong từng khung hình

AI Super Upscaling và OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping phân tích các yếu tố trong từng khung hình để cải thiện độ phân giải, độ sáng, chiều sâu và độ rõ nét.

Những đường nét chuyển động trên hình ảnh của một con báo trong rừng, như thể một siêu máy tính đang phân tích từng chi tiết trong khung hình. Một tia laser quét qua đường viền của con báo, làm nổi bật hình dáng của nó, sau đó hình ảnh được nâng cấp trở nên sáng hơn, sắc nét hơn và rực rỡ hơn. Bối cảnh xung quanh cũng dần biến đổi từ trái sang phải, với độ tương phản, chiều sâu và màu sắc được cải thiện rõ rệt.

*AI Picture Pro không hoạt động với nội dung được bảo vệ bản quyền trên dịch vụ OTT.

*Chất lượng hình ảnh của nội dung được nâng cấp sẽ thay đổi dựa trên độ phân giải gốc.

Thế hệ TV LG AI tiếp theo

Tìm hiểu thêm

AI Magic Remote giúp hoàn thiện trải nghiệm AI

Điều khiển TV dễ dàng với AI magic remote — không cần thêm thiết bị! Với cảm biến chuyển động và bánh xe cuộn, trỏ và nhấp để sử dụng cảm biến như chuột không dây hoặc chỉ cần ra lệnh bằng giọng nói.

*Thiết kế, tính khả dụng và chức năng của AI Magic Remote có thể khác nhau tùy theo khu vực và ngôn ngữ được hỗ trợ, ngay cả với cùng một model.

*Một số tính năng có thể yêu cầu kết nối internet.

*AI Voice Recognition chỉ được cung cấp ở các quốc gia hỗ trợ NLP bằng ngôn ngữ gốc.

Gia đình bốn người tụ tập xung quanh LG AI TV. Một vòng tròn xuất hiện xung quanh người đang cầm điều khiển từ xa cho thấy tên của họ. Hình ảnh này cho thấy cách AI Voice ID nhận dạng giọng nói đặc trưng của từng người dùng. Giao diện webOS sau đó hiển thị cách AI tự động chuyển đổi tài khoản và đề xuất nội dung được cá nhân hóa.

Family of four is gathered around an LG AI TV. A circle appears around the person holding the remote showing their name. This showcases how AI Voice ID recognizes each user's voice signature. The webOS interface then shows how the AI automatically switches the account and recommends personalized content.

AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID nhận biết giọng nói đặc trưng của từng người dùng và đưa ra đề xuất cá nhân hóa ngay khi người dùng nói.

*Nội dung giảm bớt hoặc hạn chế có thể hiển thị tùy thuộc vào khu vực và kết nối mạng.

*Hỗ trợ Voice ID có thể khác nhau tùy theo khu vực, quốc gia và khả dụng với TV OLED, QNED, NanoCell, UHD ra mắt từ năm 2024 trở đi.

*Tính năng này chỉ hoạt động với các ứng dụng hỗ trợ tài khoản Voice ID.

Hình ảnh cận cảnh màn hình LG OLED TV cho thấy cách hoạt động của AI Search. Cửa sổ trò chuyện nhỏ đang mở cho thấy cách người dùng hỏi về trò chơi thể thao nào có sẵn. AI Search đã phản hồi thông qua chức năng trò chuyện và hiển thị hình thu nhỏ của các nội dung khả dụng. Ngoài ra còn có lời nhắc hỏi Microsoft Copilot.

Hình ảnh cận cảnh màn hình LG OLED TV cho thấy cách hoạt động của AI Search. Cửa sổ trò chuyện nhỏ đang mở cho thấy cách người dùng hỏi về trò chơi thể thao nào có sẵn. AI Search đã phản hồi thông qua chức năng trò chuyện và hiển thị hình thu nhỏ của các nội dung khả dụng. Ngoài ra còn có lời nhắc hỏi Microsoft Copilot.

AI Search

Hãy hỏi TV của bạn bất cứ điều gì. AI tích hợp nhận ra giọng nói và nhanh chóng đưa ra đề xuất cá nhân hóa cho yêu cầu của bạn. Bạn cũng có thể nhận thêm kết quả và giải pháp với Microsoft Copilot.

*AI Search khả dụng trên TV OLED, QNED, NanoCell và UHD ra mắt từ năm 2024 trở đi. 

*Hoa Kỳ và Hàn Quốc sử dụng Model LLM.

*Cần có kết nối Internet.

Nội dung khoa học viễn tưởng đang phát trên màn hình LG OLED TV. Trên màn hình là giao diện AI Chatbot. Người dùng nhắn tin cho chatbot nói rằng màn hình quá tối. Chatbot đưa ra giải pháp cho yêu cầu. Toàn cảnh cũng được chia làm hai nửa. Một mặt tối hơn, mặt còn lại sáng hơn, cho thấy cách AI Chatbot tự động giải quyết vấn đề cho người dùng.

Nội dung khoa học viễn tưởng đang phát trên màn hình LG OLED TV. Trên màn hình là giao diện AI Chatbot. Người dùng nhắn tin cho chatbot nói rằng màn hình quá tối. Chatbot đưa ra giải pháp cho yêu cầu. Toàn cảnh cũng được chia làm hai nửa. Một mặt tối hơn, mặt còn lại sáng hơn, cho thấy cách AI Chatbot tự động giải quyết vấn đề cho người dùng.

AI Chatbot

Tương tác với AI Chatbot thông qua AI Magic Remote và giải quyết mọi mối quan ngại từ cấu hình cài đặt đến khắc phục sự cố. AI có thể hiểu ý định người dùng và đưa ra các giải pháp ngay lập tức.

*Cần có kết nối Internet.

*AI Chatbot chỉ khả dụng tại các quốc gia hỗ trợ NLP bằng ngôn ngữ gốc.

*Có thể liên kết AI chatbot với dịch vụ khách hàng.

AI Magic Remote của LG trước màn hình LG TV. Trên màn hình là lời chào được cá nhân hóa từ LG AI với các từ khóa tùy chỉnh dựa trên lịch sử tìm kiếm và xem của người dùng. Bên cạnh điều khiển từ xa là một biểu tượng và nhãn cho thấy chức năng AI Concierge có thể dễ dàng truy cập chỉ với một lần nhấn nhanh vào nút AI.

AI Magic Remote của LG trước màn hình LG TV. Trên màn hình là lời chào được cá nhân hóa từ LG AI với các từ khóa tùy chỉnh dựa trên lịch sử tìm kiếm và xem của người dùng. Bên cạnh điều khiển từ xa là một biểu tượng và nhãn cho thấy chức năng AI Concierge có thể dễ dàng truy cập chỉ với một lần nhấn nhanh vào nút AI.

AI Concierge

Chỉ cần nhấn nhanh một lần vào nút AI trên điều khiển từ xa sẽ mở ra AI Concierge, cung cấp các từ khóa và đề xuất tùy chỉnh dựa trên lịch sử tìm kiếm và xem của bạn.

*Các menu và ứng dụng được hỗ trợ có thể khác nhau tùy theo quốc gia.

*Các menu hiển thị có thể khác khi phát hành.

*Đề xuất từ khóa thay đổi tùy theo ứng dụng và thời gian trong ngày.

Màn hình của người dùng trải qua quy trình cá nhân hóa AI Picture Wizard. Chuỗi hình ảnh được hiển thị với lựa chọn của người dùng được tô sáng. Biểu tượng tải xuất hiện và hình ảnh ngang được hiển thị được tăng cường từ trái sang phải.

Screen of a user going through the AI Picture Wizard personalization process. Series of pictures are shown with user's selections being highlighted. A loading icon appears and a landscape image is shown being enhanced from left to right.

AI Picture Wizard

Thuật toán nâng cao sẽ phân tích 1,6 tỷ khả năng hình ảnh để tìm hiểu sở thích của bạn. TV sẽ tạo ra hình ảnh cá nhân hóa dành riêng cho bạn dựa trên lựa chọn của bạn.

Màn hình của người dùng trải qua quy trình cá nhân hóa AI Sound Wizard. Chuỗi biểu tượng clip âm thanh đang được chọn. Trong hình là ca sĩ nhạc jazz và nghệ sĩ saxophone, sóng âm thanh đại diện cho âm thanh cá nhân hóa dưới dạng ảnh động.

Screen of a user going through the AI Picture Wizard personalization process. Series of pictures are shown with user's selections being highlighted. A loading icon appears and a landscape image is shown being enhanced from left to right.

AI Sound Wizard

Chọn âm thanh yêu thích từ nhiều lựa chọn clip âm thanh. Từ 40 triệu thông số, AI tạo ra cấu hình âm thanh phù hợp với sở thích của bạn.

Một người đang ở trong phòng khách. Bong bóng thoại xung quanh thể hiện cách họ tương tác với LG TV chỉ bằng cách nói: Xin chào LG.

Một người đang ở trong phòng khách. Bong bóng thoại xung quanh thể hiện cách họ tương tác với LG TV chỉ bằng cách nói: Xin chào LG.

Chỉ cần nói “Xin chào LG” để bắt đầu tương tác với TV

AI của TV luôn sẵn sàng đáp ứng yêu cầu của bạn. Thậm chí chỉ cần nói “Xin chào LG” mà không cần nhấn nút, AI sẽ ngay lập tức lắng nghe yêu cầu của bạn.

Logo và tên Chương trình webOS Re:New với huy hiệu CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree ở gần.

Logo và tên Chương trình webOS Re:New với huy hiệu CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree ở gần.

Nâng cấp 5 năm với Chương trình webOS Re:New từng đoạt giải

Nâng cấp đầy đủ để trải nghiệm tính năng và phần mềm mới nhất. Sản phẩm nhận giải CES Innovation cho mục an ninh mạng giúp bạn thấy an toàn khi biết webOS giữ bảo mật cho quyền riêng tư và dữ liệu.

*Chương trình webOS Re:New áp dụng cho TV OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD 2025.

*Chương trình webOS Re:New hỗ trợ tổng cộng bốn bản nâng cấp trong vòng năm năm, bắt đầu là phiên bản webOS đã cài sẵn và lịch nâng cấp khác nhau từ cuối tháng đến đầu năm.

*Bản cập nhật và lịch cập nhật của một số tính năng, ứng dụng và dịch vụ có thể khác nhau tùy theo model và khu vực.

*Bản nâng cấp khả dụng với OLED 2022 và UHD 2023 cùng các model nêu trên.

Trải nghiệm những gì LG AI TV có thể làm cho bạn!

AI Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot & AI Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

Cùng LG Gallery+ bài trí không gian theo sở thích

Biến màn hình của bạn thành khung tranh sống động với 100 tác phẩm nghệ thuật, khung cảnh cuốn hút và video bao quanh. Cập nhật thư viện thường xuyên sẽ giúp không gian sống luôn thẩm mỹ, ngay cả khi không xem TV.

*Nội dung khả dụng có thể khác nhau tùy theo quốc gia.

*Nội dung được cung cấp có thể thay đổi.

Thỏa sức bài trí không gian tùy ý

Tùy chỉnh phòng trưng bày tại nhà bằng cách tự chọn âm nhạc, hình ảnh và nhiều nội dung khác. Chọn nội dung muốn hiển thị trên TV theo ngẫu hứng.

Đồng bộ âm nhạc và hình ảnh với cảm xúc bên trong

Kết hợp nhạc nền với hình ảnh để tạo không khí tùy thích. Chọn nhạc cài sẵn hoặc thậm chí kết nối thiết bị di động qua Bluetooth để phát các bản nhạc của riêng mình.

Xem cách thiết lập LG TV để phát nhạc theo tâm trạng đồng điệu với hình ảnh.
Phía trước LG TV treo tường là một chiếc điện thoại di động. Quá trình thiết lập Google Photos trên LG TV được hiển thị.

Phía trước LG TV treo tường là một chiếc điện thoại di động. Quá trình thiết lập Google Photos trên LG TV được hiển thị.

Dễ dàng truy cập Google Photos để chiếu lại kỷ niệm

Thuận tiện kết nối tài khoản Google Photos với TV chỉ bằng điện thoại. Dễ dàng bài trí không gian tùy ý bằng cách sử dụng nội dung từ thư viện ảnh cá nhân.

*Tính năng này hoạt động khi đăng nhập vào tài khoản Google Photos và có ít nhất 10 ảnh trong ứng dụng. 

LG TV treo tường hiển thị bảng thông tin. Nhiều chức năng khác nhau được hiển thị từ tin tức mới nhất về thời tiết, thông báo thể thao, trình lên lịch xem TV, Home Hub và Lịch Google.

In einem Gaming-Raum zu Hause ist ein riesiger LG TV an der Wand montiert. Auf dem Bildschirm befinden sich Kunstwerke aus Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Nắm bắt thông tin qua bảng điều khiển tùy chỉnh đa năng

Xem nhanh thông tin quan trọng. Nhận thông tin mới nhất về thời tiết, thể thao, xem Lịch Google và thậm chí là thiết lập thông báo cho Home Hub, hẹn giờ xem, v.v.

*Cần có tài khoản Google để truy cập vào Lịch Google.

Cài đặt thông minh tự điều chỉnh theo thay đổi môi trường

Always Ready

Tắt nguồn để tiết kiệm năng lượng nhưng vẫn có thể hô biến TV thành khung vẽ điện tử để thưởng thức và trình chiếu tác phẩm nghệ thuật tùy ý hoặc hình ảnh chọn lọc thông qua Gallery+.

Điều khiển độ sáng AI

Cảm biến tích hợp của TV phát hiện ánh sáng và điều chỉnh độ sáng màn hình sao cho phù hợp để tối ưu hóa trải nghiệm xem trong mọi điều kiện ánh sáng.

Cảm biến chuyển động

Phát hiện chuyển động giúp TV phản hồi thông minh, chuyển đổi chế độ tùy theo vị trí gần xa của người dùng.

*Cảm biến độ sáng có thể khác nhau tùy theo model.

*Cảm biến chuyển động chỉ có trên model M5 và G5. 

Điều khiển TV phía trước màn hình LG TV với Home Hub. Hiển thị tất cả chức năng và nút điều khiển trên thiết bị thông minh khác.

Home Hub, nền tảng toàn diện cho nhà thông minh

Quản lý đồng bộ nhiều thiết bị gia đình LG, thiết bị Google Home và nhiều thiết·bị·khác. Trải nghiệm sự thuận tiện tối đa khi điều khiển cả ngôi nhà qua một bảng điều khiển trực quan duy nhất. 

*LG hỗ trợ thiết bị Wi-Fi đạt chuẩn “Matter”. Tính năng và dịch vụ có hỗ trợ 'Matter' có thể thay đổi tùy theo thiết bị được kết nối. Kết nối ban đầu giữa ThinQ và Matter phải được thực hiện thông qua ứng dụng di động ThinQ.

*Chỉ có thể sử dụng chức năng thoại rảnh tay mà không cần điều khiển từ xa với Bộ xử lý AI alpha 9 và Bộ xử lý AI alpha 11. Điều này có thể thay đổi tùy theo sản phẩm và khu vực.

AI Sound Pro tinh chỉnh âm thanh của bạn để tạo ra hiệu ứng

*Cần kích hoạt thông qua menu Chế độ âm thanh.

*Âm thanh có thể sẽ khác tùy theo môi trường nghe.

Làm phong phú âm thanh của bạn cùng LG TV và LG Soundbar 

*Soundbar có thể được mua riêng. 

*Điều khiển chế độ âm thanh có thể khác nhau tùy theo model.

*Xin lưu ý rằng dịch vụ có thể không có sẵn tại thời điểm mua hàng. Cần có kết nối mạng để cập nhật.  

*Điều khiển từ xa LG TV bị giới hạn chỉ cho phép sử dụng một số tính năng.

*WOW Orchestra/WOW Interface áp dụng cho LG OLED TV 2025.

Tìm kiếm Soundbar LG hoàn hảo nhất cho TV của bạn

Tuyệt tác siêu mỏng

Thiết kế khung viền tinh tế, tái định nghĩa vẻ đẹp hiện đại, mang đến trải nghiệm xem vượt trội hơn bao giờ hết.

*Kích thước chéo khác nhau tùy theo dòng sản phẩm và kích thước. 

Một người trong phòng khách đang cầm điện thoại. Trên điện thoại là biểu tượng truyền phát cho thấy màn hình điện thoại đang được chiếu trên TV. Trên TV là trận đấu bóng rổ và bên cạnh là màn hình phản chiếu hiển thị số liệu thống kê về cầu thủ.

Niềm vui bất tận, dùng nhiều màn hình với Multi View

Khai phá sức mạnh của TV với Multi View. Chiếu màn hình thiết bị thông qua Google Cast và AirPlay. Chia màn hình thành hai chế độ xem riêng biệt để trải nghiệm giải trí nhiều màn hình liền mạch.

*Cài đặt hình ảnh và âm thanh trên cả hai màn hình đều giống nhau. 

*Apple, logo Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay và HomeKit là nhãn hiệu của Apple Inc., được đăng ký tại Hoa Kỳ và các quốc gia khác.

*Hỗ trợ cho AirPlay 2, HomeKit và Google Cast có thể thay đổi theo khu vực và ngôn ngữ.

Màn hình chính của LG Channels hiển thị nhiều nội dung có trên LG TV.

Phát trực tuyến nhiều nội dung. Miễn phí.

Dịch vụ phát trực tuyến độc quyền của LG, LG Channels, cung cấp miễn phí cho bạn nhiều lựa chọn kênh trực tiếp và theo yêu cầu. 

*Nội dung và ứng dụng khả dụng có thể khác nhau tùy theo quốc gia, sản phẩm và khu vực. 

Ba biểu tượng khác nhau biểu thị cách sử dụng LG Channels không cần đăng ký, thanh toán hoặc thiết lập bất kỳ hộp giải mã thiết bị ngoại vi nào.

Miễn phí. Không cần hợp đồng. Không cáp.

Tất cả những gì bạn cần làm là bật và bắt đầu xem mà không phải lo lắng về chi phí ẩn hoặc lắp đặt hộp giải mã TV. 

Gaming Portal biến TV thành trung tâm trò chơi đỉnh cao

Trải nghiệm hàng ngàn trò chơi ngay trên LG TV với quyền·truy·cập·vào các ứng dụng GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid! Đa dạng trải nghiệm chơi game – từ các tựa game AAA có hỗ trợ tay cầm chơi game cho đến trò chơi thông thường có thể chơi bằng điều khiển từ xa.

Màn hình chính của Gaming Portal. Con trỏ di chuyển và nhấp để hiển thị nhiều tựa game phổ biến kèm theo chức năng bổ sung cho phép chọn trò chơi dựa trên loại bộ điều khiển đang sử dụng, cho dù là tay cầm chơi game hay điều khiển từ xa.

*Hỗ trợ Gaming Portal có thể khác nhau tùy theo quốc gia.

*Hỗ trợ các dịch vụ trò chơi và trò chơi trên đám mây trong Gaming Portal có thể khác nhau tùy theo quốc gia.

*Một số dịch vụ trò chơi có thể yêu cầu gói đăng ký và tay cầm chơi game.

Trải nghiệm chơi game đỉnh cao

Khả năng tương thích G-Sync, VRR 144Hz, thời gian phản hồi 0,1 ms được Intertek chứng nhận, AMD FreeSync Premium và chứng nhận ClearMR 9000 giúp chơi game chẳng lo giật lag hay mờ chuyển động.

Hai hình ảnh một chiếc xe trong trò chơi điện tử đặt cạnh nhau. Một hình ảnh hiển thị nhiều chuyển động mờ. Hình ảnh còn lại sắc nét và tập trung hiển thị tốc độ khung hình cao của LG OLED TV. Logo Nvidia G-Sync, logo 144Hz, huy hiệu thời gian phản hồi 0,1 ms được Intertek chứng nhận và các chứng nhận liên quan khác cũng đều được hiển thị.

*144Hz chỉ hoạt động với các trò chơi hoặc đầu vào PC hỗ trợ 144Hz.

*HGiG là nhóm tự nguyện gồm các công ty trong ngành game và màn hình TV tập hợp lại để xác định và cung cấp các nguyên tắc công khai nhằm cải thiện trải nghiệm chơi game của người tiêu dùng ở chế độ HDR.

*HGiG có thể được hỗ trợ tùy quốc gia.

*clearMR là chương trình cấp chứng nhận của VESA để đánh giá hiệu suất làm mờ chuyển động của màn hình.

*Màn hình LG OLED đã được Intertek chứng nhận về thời gian phản hồi 0,1 ms (Xám sang xám) và Hiệu suất chơi game đạt chuẩn.

TV OLED đỉnh cao cho trải nghiệm điện ảnh "đỉnh nóc"

Thưởng thức điện ảnh tuyệt đỉnh tại rạp chiếu tại gia với FILMMAKER MODE và Công nghệ Tinh chỉnh Độ Sáng tối ưu ánh sáng xung quanh, đem đến chất lượng hình ảnh chuẩn tiêu chí nhà làm phim hàng đầu.

Dolby Vision & Ambient FILMMAKER MODE

Đắm chìm trong không gian điện ảnh đúng ý đạo diễn với Dolby Vision và FILMMAKER MODE, kết hợp cùng công nghệ Tinh chỉnh Độ Sáng, tự động điều chỉnh theo không gian để giữ trọn chất lượng hình ảnh nguyên bản.

Dolby Atmos

Âm thanh vòm sống động như đưa bạn vào không gian ba chiều của những trải nghiệm.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE là thương hiệu thuộc UHD Alliance, Inc.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE hỗ trợ Dolby Vision.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE tự động kích hoạt trên ứng dụng AppleTV+ và Amazon Prime Video.

Dấu chứng nhận Carbon Trust, đo lường và giảm lượng carbon, và dấu chứng nhận về hiệu quả sử dụng tài nguyên cấp bởi Intertek.

Dấu chứng nhận Carbon Trust, đo lường và giảm lượng carbon, và dấu chứng nhận về hiệu quả sử dụng tài nguyên cấp bởi Intertek.

Được chế tạo với sự chú trọng đến môi trường

Các tổ chức toàn cầu tin cậy đã công nhận nỗ lực có ý thức về môi trường của LG TV. Carbon Trust xác nhận giảm lượng carbon và chỉ số phát thải carbon, Intertek chứng nhận hiệu quả sử dụng tài nguyên.

*Chứng nhận của Intertek về Hiệu quả sử dụng tài nguyên áp dụng cho các model sau: OLED M5, G5, C5, B5 cũng như QNED9M, QNED85, QNED82 và QNED80.

*Xác nhận của Carbon Trust áp dụng cho OLED G5 83/77/65/55 inch và OLED C5 83 inch về giảm lượng carbon và OLED C5 77/65/55 inch về chỉ số phát thải carbon.

*Vui lòng truy cập https://sustainabilitydirectory.intertek.com/home để tìm hiểu thêm.

Không gian trắng lớn chứa đầy OLED TV cho thấy LG đã đưa ra những đổi mới đột phá trong hơn một thập kỷ. Biểu tượng OLED TV số 1 thế giới trong 12 năm cũng hiển thị.

Không gian trắng lớn chứa đầy OLED TV cho thấy LG đã đưa ra những đổi mới đột phá trong hơn một thập kỷ. Biểu tượng OLED TV số 1 thế giới trong 12 năm cũng hiển thị.

LG OLED

Chứng kiến sự đổi mới bất tận

Chứng kiến sự đổi mới bất tận Tìm hiểu thêm

*Tất cả hình ảnh ở trên trong trang chi tiết sản phẩm này chỉ nhằm mục đích minh họa. Tham khảo hình ảnh trong thư viện để có cái nhìn chính xác hơn.

*Tất cả hình ảnh trên đều được mô phỏng.

*Chi tiết sản phẩm minh họa trong hình có thể khác.

*Dịch vụ khả dụng khác nhau tùy theo khu vực và quốc gia.

*Dịch vụ cá nhân hóa có thể khác nhay tùy theo chính sách của ứng dụng bên thứ ba.

*AI Magic Remote có thể yêu cầu mua riêng tùy thuộc vào kích thước, model và khu vực của TV.

In

Thông số chính

  • HÌNH ẢNH (HIỂN THỊ) - Loại màn hình

    4K OLED

  • HÌNH ẢNH (HIỂN THỊ) - Tốc độ phản hồi

    120Hz Cơ bản (VRR 144Hz)

  • HÌNH ẢNH (HIỂN THỊ) - Màu sắc / Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

  • HÌNH ẢNH (XỬ LÝ) - Bộ xử lý hình ảnh

    Bộ xử lý α9 AI 4K thế hệ thứ 8

  • HÌNH ẢNH (XỬ LÝ) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • GAMING - Tương thích với G-Sync (Nvidia)

  • GAMING - Tương thích với FreeSync (AMD)

  • AUDIO - Đầu ra âm thanh

    40W

  • AUDIO - Hệ thống loa

    2.2 Kênh

  • AUDIO - Dolby Atmos

  • KÍCH THƯỚC VÀ TRỌNG LƯỢNG - Kích thước TV không bao gồm chân đế (WxHxD, mm)

    1842 x 1055 x 52.9

  • KÍCH THƯỚC VÀ TRỌNG LƯỢNG - Trọng lượng TV không bao gồm chân đế (kg)

    28.3

Tất cả thông số

HÌNH ẢNH (HIỂN THỊ)

  • Loại màn hình

    4K OLED

  • Độ phân giải màn hình

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Tốc độ phản hồi

    120Hz Cơ bản (VRR 144Hz)

  • Màu sắc / Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

HÌNH ẢNH (XỬ LÝ)

  • Bộ xử lý hình ảnh

    Bộ xử lý α9 AI 4K thế hệ thứ 8

  • AI Upscaling

    α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Có (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • Lựa chọn thể loại AI

    Có (SDR/HDR)

  • Điều chỉnh độ sáng AI

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

  • Dimming Technology

    Pixel Dimming

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • Chế độ hình ảnh

    10 chế độ

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

  • AI Picture Pro

  • Tự động hiệu chỉnh

  • QMS (Quick Media Switching)

GAMING

  • Tương thích với G-Sync (Nvidia)

  • Tương thích với FreeSync (AMD)

  • HGIG Mode

  • Game Optimizer

    Có (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Phản hồi trò chơi tức thì)

  • Phản hồi trò chơi tức thì VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Có (lên tới 144Hz)

  • Dolby Vision để chơi game (4K 120Hz)

  • Thời gian phản hồi

    Dưới 0,1ms

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

  • Gray Scale

  • Invert Colors

KÍCH THƯỚC VÀ TRỌNG LƯỢNG

  • Kích thước TV không bao gồm chân đế (WxHxD, mm)

    1842 x 1055 x 52.9

  • Kích thước TV bao gồm chân đế (WxHxD, mm)

    1842 x 1096/1144 x 297

  • Kích thước đóng gói (WxHxD, mm)

    2050 x 1210 x 200

  • Kích thước chân đế TV (WxD, mm)

    460 x 297

  • Trọng lượng TV không bao gồm chân đế (kg)

    28.3

  • Trọng lượng TV bao gồm chân đế (kg)

    33

  • Trọng lượng đóng gói (kg)

    44.6

  • VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

    400 x 400

BAR CODE

  • BAR CODE

    8806096321416

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

  • AI Sound

    α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Có (Tái tạo giọng nói bởi AI)

  • WiSA Ready

    Có (Tới 2.1 kênh)

  • LG Sound Sync

  • Sound Mode Share

  • Đầu ra âm thanh đồng thời

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Có (2 Way Playback)

  • Đầu ra âm thanh

    40W

  • Điều chỉnh âm thanh AI

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Tham khảo sách hướng dẫn)

  • Hướng loa

    Down Firing

  • Hệ thống loa

    2.2 Kênh

  • WOW Orchestra

KẾT NỐI

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Hỗ trợ kết nối Bluetooth

    Có (phiên bản 5.3)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • HDMI Input

    4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 cổng))

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    1ea

  • USB Input

    3ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Có (Wi-Fi 6)

SMART TV

  • Hệ điều hành (OS)

    webOS 25

  • Tương thích USP Camera

  • AI Chatbot

  • Always Ready

  • Full Web Browser

  • Google Cast

  • Google Home / Hub

  • Điều khiển giọng nói rảnh tay

  • Home Hub

  • Nhận diện mệnh lệnh giọng nói

  • Điều khiển chuột bay Magic Remote

    Tích hợp bên trong

  • Multi View

  • Ứng dụng điều khiển từ xa trên điện thoại

    Có (LG ThinQ)

  • ID giọng nói

  • Tương thích với Apple Airplay

  • Hoạt động được với Apple Home

NĂNG LƯỢNG

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Mức tiêu thụ điện ở chế độ chờ

    Dưới 0.5W

PHỤ KIỆN ĐI KÈM

  • Điều khiển

    Điều khiển thông minh MR25

  • Power Cable

    Có (Đi kèm)

HỆ THỐNG PHÁT SÓNG

  • Tiếp sóng truyền hình analog

  • Tiếp nhận truyền hình kỹ thuật số

    DVB-T2/T (Mặt đất), DVB-C (Cáp)

Mọi người đang nói gì

Lựa chọn dành cho bạn

Bạn cần trợ giúp?

Chúng tôi ở đây để hỗ trợ bạn.

Nhận hỗ trợ

Liên hệ với chúng tôi

Tìm nơi bán

Trải nghiệm sản phẩm gần bạn
Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 