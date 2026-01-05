About Cookies on This Site

Máy giặt – sấy

Bạn đang tìm kiếm loại nào?

Trước bức tường màu be là dòng máy giặt cửa trước, máy giặt cửa trên và máy giặt lồng đôi LG Wash Tower. Ở bên phải là cảnh khu rừng.

Loại máy giặt

Khám phá các loại Máy giặt như máy giặt cửa trước, máy giặt cửa trên. Mỗi loại máy đều có lợi ích riêng tùy thuộc vào cách bố trí nhà cửa và nhu cầu giặt ủi.

Khám phá dòng sản phẩm Giặt ủi LG 

LG WashTower, với thiết kế hai tông màu xanh lục và be, được lắp đặt gọn gàng bên trong tủ quần áo tích hợp. Xung quanh là quần áo, giỏ và đồ gia dụng được sắp xếp gọn gàng.

LG WashTower™ 

Máy giặt và Máy sấy tích hợp giúp tiết kiệm không gian.

Máy giặt cửa trước Màu đen của LG trong phòng đa năng hiện đại. Một giỏ quần áo nằm bên cạnh máy và phần bên trong máy sấy trông như đang rực sáng.

Máy Giặt Lồng Ngang

Tính năng, hiệu suất và kích thước phù hợp với bạn

Hình ảnh bên trong máy giặt sấy cửa trước màu trắng của LG có bố cục chia đôi. Bên trái hiển thị quần áo đang giặt trong nước, còn bên phải hiển thị quần áo đang được sấy khô bằng khí ấm.

Máy Giặt Sấy

Tiết kiệm thời gian và không gian với chu trình thiết thực

Máy giặt cửa trên nằm trong căn phòng đa năng có nội thất hiện đại trên sàn trắng

Máy Giặt Lồng Đứng

Bỏ quần áo vào máy từ cửa trên thuận tiện cùng chu trình giặt hiệu quả và nhẹ nhàng.

Máy sấy nhào trộn màu đen của LG được lắp đặt dưới quầy trong khu vực giặt ủi. Cửa trong suốt nhìn thấy đồ giặt bên trong, có thể nhìn rõ qua cửa trước của máy.

Máy Sấy

Sấy khô nhẹ nhàng để chăm sóc và bảo vệ vải.

Loại máy giặtSo sánh sản phẩmGợi ý hữu íchCâu hỏi thường gặp
Loại máy giặt
Hướng dẫn mua sắm tại nhà
Khi bắt đầu, LG WashTower là máy giặt và máy sấy riêng biệt đặt cạnh nhau, sau đó thiết bị xếp chồng theo chiều dọc để giải phóng không gian ở bên phải và có thêm chỗ cất quần áo.

Khi bắt đầu, LG WashTower là máy giặt và máy sấy riêng biệt đặt cạnh nhau, sau đó thiết bị xếp chồng theo chiều dọc để giải phóng không gian ở bên phải và có thêm chỗ cất quần áo.

LG WashTower™

Thiết kế tập trung vào hiệu suất và tính tiện dụng

Máy giặt và máy sấy tất cả trong một nằm gọn một thiết bị tích hợp với điều khiển tập trung, lý tưởng cho các gia đình bận rộn, vừa muốn thuận tiện vừa muốn tiết kiệm không gian.

Thiết kế tập trung vào hiệu suất và tính tiện dụng Xem tất cả WashTower™
Máy giặt cửa trước màu trắng của LG được tích hợp vào tủ màu xám trong phòng đa năng hiện đại.

Máy giặt nhỏ màu trắng của LG với chiều sâu 565 mm, lý tưởng cho phòng giặt hẹp.

Máy giặt lồng ngang

Máy giặt đồng điệu với phong cách sống

Đối với những gia đình có máy sấy riêng hoặc chỉ muốn dùng máy giặt,

Máy giặt LG có nhiều dung tích khác nhau, phù hợp với mọi gia đình.

Máy giặt đồng điệu với phong cách sống Xem tất cả Máy giặt lồng ngang
Ban đầu, máy giặt và máy sấy màu đen của LG được hiển thị cạnh nhau, sau đó kết hợp thành một thiết bị duy nhất giúp giải phóng không gian ở bên phải để cất quần áo.

Máy giặt cỡ vừa màu đen của LG với chiều sâu 565 mm cho nhà bếp tiêu chuẩn.

Bộ đôi máy giặt sấy

Tất cả trong một, thuận tiện nhỏ gọn

Bộ đôi máy giặt sấy của LG tích hợp chức năng giặt và sấy khô chỉ trong một thiết bị, giúp bạn loại bỏ mùi hôi, giữ cho quần áo luôn tươi mới, tiết kiệm không gian và thời gian.

Tất cả trong một, thuận tiện nhỏ gọn Xem tất cả Máy giặt sấy
Máy sấy nhào trộn màu trắng của LG đặt trong giá đỡ tiện ích bằng gỗ với khăn tắm và ghế giặt. Cảm biến AI DD phát hiện loại vải và làm khô khăn để mang lại bề mặt mềm mại.

Máy giặt dung tích lớn màu bạc của LG với chiều sâu 615 mm và kích thước lồng giặt rộng rãi.

Máy sấy

Sấy khô hiệu quả, hiệu suất nhẹ nhàng

Đối với những người muốn quần áo khô hoàn toàn và được chăm sóc tốt quanh năm, Máy sấy của LG mang đến khả năng sấy nhanh, hiệu quả và nhẹ nhàng, giúp bảo vệ vải và tiết kiệm thời gian.

Sấy khô hiệu quả, hiệu suất nhẹ nhàng Xem tất cả Máy sấy

*Tình trạng hàng bán và tính năng có thể khác nhau tùy theo model. Vui lòng tham khảo trang sản phẩm riêng để biết thông tin chi tiết.

Máy giặt cửa trên nằm giữa không gian nội thất nâu nhạt hiện đại. Bên trái là cửa sổ lớn và bên phải là chiếc ghế cao

Máy giặt cỡ vừa màu đen của LG với chiều sâu 565 mm cho nhà bếp tiêu chuẩn.

Máy giặt lồng đứng

Có thiết kế giặt nhanh và thuận tiện

Thiết kế cửa trên hiệu quả giúp dễ dàng bỏ quần áo vào máy từ trên xuống, có chu trình giặt thiết thực giúp bảo vệ vải, đồng thời giúp việc giặt hàng ngày nhanh và đơn giản hơn.

Có thiết kế giặt nhanh và thuận tiện Xem tất cả Máy giặt lồng đứng

So sánh sản phẩm

So sánh các tính năng quan trọng giữa các dòng sản phẩm của LG để chọn sản phẩm phù hợp với ngôi nhà và phong cách sống.

Table Caption
Tính năngTháp giặt sấy Washtower™Máy giặt lồng ngangMáy giặt sấyMáy giặt lồng đứngMáy sấy
Tháp giặt sấy Washtower™
WT1410NHEG
Máy giặt cửa trước
FX1412S3KAV
Máy giặt sấy
F2515RNTG
Máy giặt cửa trên
TX2725AT9G
Máy sấy
DVHP50B
Công suất giặt hoặc sấy tối đa (kg)- Giặt: 14 - Sấy: 1012152510.5
Chăm sóc dị ứngKhông
Kích thước600 x 1655 x 660600 x 850 x 565650 x 950 x 645686 x 1092 x 721600 x 850 x 690
Turbowash™ 360KhôngKhông
AI DD™Không
ThinQ™
Mua ngayMua ngayMua ngayMua ngayMua ngay

*Thông số kỹ thuật có thể thay đổi. Vui lòng xem trang sản phẩm riêng để biết thông tin mới nhất.

Khám phá thêm để có lựa chọn sản phẩm phù hợp nhất.

Dòng sản phẩm máy giặt & máy sấy LG đặt trước bức tường màu be, gồm máy sấy, máy giặt cửa trước, máy giặt sấy và WashTower. Khung cảnh rừng ở bên phải mang lại cảm giác hài hòa.

Bạn đang tìm dòng sản phẩm nào?

Tìm hiểu thêm
Cận cảnh bảng điều khiển máy giặt LG khi máy đang tự động nhận diện lượng quần áo.

Bạn cần những tính năng nào?

Tìm hiểu thêm
Máy giặt LG màu đen với thước thủy đặt trên mặt máy để kiểm tra độ cân bằng khi lắp máy — bước này giúp máy vận hành êm hơn.

Bạn cần kiểm tra gì trước khi lắp đặt?

Tìm hiểu thêm

Gợi ý hữu ích, được hỗ trợ bởi LG

Thử áp dụng những mẹo đơn giản hàng ngày để sử dụng thiết bị hiệu quả hơn.

Người phụ nữ chất đồ giặt vào máy giặt LG âm tủ trong khu giặt giũ hiện đại

Hướng dẫn mua máy giặt

Máy sấy màu trắng của LG được lắp đặt trong tủ tích hợp đẹp mắt trong không gian giặt sáng sủa

Hướng dẫn mua máy sấy

Người phụ nữ sử dụng máy giặt và máy sấy LG đặt chồng lên nhau trong phòng giặt hiện đại

Mẹo Giặt ủi: Hướng dẫn sử dụng máy giặt

Câu hỏi thường gặp về máy giặt

Q.

Bộ đôi máy giặt sấy có đáng để đầu tư không?

A.

Bộ đôi máy giặt sấy là giải pháp tuyệt vời cho những người có không gian hạn chế hoặc bất kỳ ai muốn sở hữu chức năng giặt sấy hai trong một thuận tiện. Sản phẩm đặc biệt hữu ích nếu bạn không muốn đợi giữa chu trình giặt và sấy khô, cần chu trình giặt nhanh cho mẻ giặt nhỏ hơn hoặc chỉ thỉnh thoảng mới sử dụng chức năng sấy khô.

Hãy nhớ rằng dung tích sấy thường nhỏ hơn dung tích giặt nên bạn có thể phải chia nhỏ mẻ quần áo lớn ra.

LG cung cấp nhiều loại Máy giặt sấy hiệu suất cao với chu trình giặt nhanh, sấy khô hiệu quả và lắp đặt dễ dàng, lý tưởng cho cuộc sống hiện đại khi không gian và sự thuận tiện đều là yếu tố quan trọng.

Q.

Dùng máy giặt và máy sấy riêng có tốt hơn không?

A.

Máy giặt thông minh của LG sử dụng công nghệ AI để phân tích loại vải và điều chỉnh chu trình giặt cho phù hợp. Sử dụng công nghệ học sâu và Direct Drive 6 chuyển động, thiết bị tạo ra sáu chuyển động lồng giặt riêng biệt, mang đến khả năng chăm sóc cụ thể cho từng loại vải, cải thiện hiệu suất giặt và giúp giảm thiểu hư hỏng.

 

Với kết nối Wi-Fi và ứng dụng LG ThinQ, bạn có thể:

1. Khởi động và giám sát chu trình từ xa

2. Thông báo khi giặt xong

3. Sử dụng Smart Diagnosis™ để khắc phục sự cố nhanh

4. Tải xuống các chu trình tùy chỉnh phù hợp với nhu cầu giặt giũ riêng

 

Sản phẩm có khả năng chăm sóc đồ giặt thông minh và dịch vụ lắp đặt phù hợp với lối sống kết nối của bạn.

Q.

Tính năng Giặt nhanh của Máy giặt LG là gì?

A.

Tính năng Giặt nhanh của LG sử dụng công nghệ TurboWash™ 360° để làm sạch kỹ càng chỉ trong 39 phút, phù hợp với các gia đình bận rộn.

Công nghệ này kết hợp tia nước áp lực cao của Vòi phun đa chiều 3D và Máy bơm biến tần thông minh, tối ưu hóa lưu lượng nước, lượng chất giặt tẩy được dùng và chuyển động của lồng giặt để giặt hiệu quả nhưng nhẹ nhàng.

Chu trình nhanh này giúp tiết kiệm thời gian mà không ảnh hưởng đến hiệu suất làm sạch hoặc khả năng chăm sóc vải. Do đó, sản phẩm này là lựa chọn lý tưởng để giặt hàng ngày khi bạn bận rộn.

