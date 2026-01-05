About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Tủ lạnh LG

Bạn đang tìm kiếm loại nào?

Bốn tủ lạnh LG dưới ánh mặt trời. Tủ lạnh multi-door nằm bên trái, đặt cạnh model side-by-side và hai cánh, một cánh.

Các loại tủ lạnh LG

Khám phá các loại Tủ lạnh khác nhau, bao gồm Multi-door, Side-by-Side, 2 cánh và 1 cánh. Khám phá các lợi ích lưu trữ và tiếp cận độc đáo của từng model.

Khám phá dòng sản phẩm Tủ lạnh LG

Tủ lạnh multi-door màu đen mờ của LG với InstaView Door-in-Door đang mở, cho thấy không gian lưu trữ thực phẩm tươi sống. Ở bên phải, ngăn chứa thức ăn chứa đầy đồ.

Multi-Door

Tủ lạnh 4 cánh với ngăn lạnh mở hoàn toàn ở trên và ngăn đông bên dưới.

Tủ lạnh side-by-side LG màu bạc lắp âm trong bức tường bếp hiện đại. Mặt trước của tủ lạnh có máy lọc nước và máy làm đá tích hợp, đồng nghĩa với dung tích lớn.

Side-by-side

Ngăn đông bên trái và ngăn lạnh bên phải phù hợp cho việc sử dụng thường xuyên.

Tủ lạnh LG cao có cửa kính trong suốt trong nhà bếp tối giản. Bên trong được chiếu sáng với ánh sáng xanh lục, hiển thị rõ ràng thực phẩm tươi sống và đồ uống.

Tủ lạnh 2 cửa

Tủ lạnh mỏng, ngăn lạnh ở trên, ngăn đông ở dưới, lý tưởng cho nhà bếp nhỏ.

Tủ lạnh LG cao 1 cánh ở bên cạnh bức tường tối giản.

Tủ lạnh 1 cửa

Thiết kế nhỏ gọn và tiết kiệm không gian, vận hành êm ái, mạnh mẽ và tiết kiệm năng lượng.

LoạiMàu sắc và vật liệu bề mặtSo sánh sản phẩmGợi ý hữu íchCâu hỏi thường gặp
Loại
Hướng dẫn mua sắm tại nhà
Tủ lạnh LG multi-door màu đen có InstaView Door-in-Door đặt trong nhà bếp tông màu be. Tủ lạnh có thiết kế rộng rãi với không gian lưu trữ dễ quan sát.

Tủ lạnh LG nhỏ gọn với cửa trong suốt chiếu đèn xanh lục, hiển thị chai nước và thực phẩm bên trong. Phía sau tủ lạnh là một căn bếp hiện đại tông màu trắng.

Multi-Door

Được chế tạo để lưu trữ, linh hoạt

Thiết kế 4 cánh rộng rãi với ngăn lạnh mở hoàn toàn, không chia vách ở trên và ngăn đông bên dưới. Phù hợp cho nhu cầu mua sắm lớn, tiện lợi hàng ngày và gia đình trung bình đến đông người.

Được chế tạo để lưu trữ, linh hoạt Xem tất cả Tủ lạnh Multi-Door
Tủ đông LG side-by-side màu bạc với Instaview và máy cấp nước ở trung tâm. Bạn có thể thấy một nhà máy lớn ở bên trái và một nhà bếp hiện đại ở bên phải.

Tủ lạnh LG nhỏ gọn với cửa trong suốt chiếu đèn xanh lục, hiển thị chai nước và thực phẩm bên trong. Phía sau tủ lạnh là một căn bếp hiện đại tông màu trắng.

Side-by-Side

Hai cánh cổ điển mang lại sự thuận tiện hàng ngày

Tủ lạnh Side-by-Side cổ điển với ngăn đông bên trái và ngăn lạnh bên phải. Phù hợp với các gia đình đông người hoặc người dùng ngăn đông thường xuyên.

Hai cánh cổ điển mang lại sự thuận tiện hàng ngày Xem tất cả Tủ lạnh Side-by-Side
Tủ lạnh LG cao với mặt kính phía trước, đặt trong nhà bếp màu be và tông gỗ. Cánh cửa trong suốt hé lộ kệ sáng đèn xanh lục có thực phẩm được sắp xếp gọn gàng. Một cái bàn và cây gần đó.

Tủ lạnh LG nhỏ gọn với cửa trong suốt chiếu đèn xanh lục, hiển thị chai nước và thực phẩm bên trong. Phía sau tủ lạnh là một căn bếp hiện đại tông màu trắng.

2 cánh

Được thiết kế cho
phong cách tối giản và không gian nhỏ gọn

Tủ lạnh với kích thước thon gọn, ngăn lạnh phía trên, ngăn đông ở dưới, phù hợp với không gian hạn chế. Là lựa chọn lý tưởng cho gia đình ít người với thiết kế tinh tế, hợp mọi phong cách sống.

Được thiết kế cho <br>phong cách tối giản và không gian nhỏ gọn Xem tất cả Tủ lạnh 2 cánh
Tủ lạnh LG cao 1 cánh trong nhà bếp tông màu trắng tối giản.

Tủ lạnh LG cao 1 cánh trong nhà bếp tông màu trắng tối giản.

1 cánh

Được thiết kế cho hiệu quả tối ưu trong không gian nhỏ

Tủ lạnh một cánh giúp tiết kiệm không gian trong khi vẫn giữ đồ thiết yếu luôn tươi mới.

Phù hợp cho các căn hộ nhỏ hoặc gia đình có một người muốn có không gian lưu trữ đơn giản, tin cậy.

Được thiết kế cho hiệu quả tối ưu trong không gian nhỏ Xem tất cả Tủ lạnh 1 cánh

*Tình trạng hàng bán và tính năng có thể khác nhau tùy theo model. Vui lòng tham khảo trang sản phẩm riêng để biết thông tin chi tiết.

Màu sắc và vật liệu bề mặt 

Hoàn thiện căn bếp với diện mạo lý tưởng

Tủ lạnh của LG có nhiều màu sắc và vật liệu bề mặt, 

từ tông màu trung tính hiện đại đến tương phản nổi bật, lý tưởng để phối màu 

hoặc tạo điểm nhấn trong bất kỳ nhà bếp nào.

The LG side-by-side fridge freezer close-up with a premium matte black finish integrates seamlessly into a modern kitchen with textured dark cabinets for stylish water and ice dispensers.
Close-up LG refrigerator freezer with a dark graphite finish and seamlessly integrated into a neutral tone modern kitchen.
Close-up of the LG side-by-side fridge freezer with a silver finish to seamlessly integrate it into a bright, modern kitchen to highlight sophisticated water and ice dispensers.
Tủ lạnh side-by-side của LG với vật liệu bề mặt màu đen mờ cao cấp tích hợp trong nhà bếp hiện đại với tủ tối màu có kết cấu cho máy cấp nước và làm đá phong cách.
Cận cảnh tủ lạnh LG với bề mặt xám đậm và tích hợp trong nhà bếp hiện đại có tông màu trung tính.
Cận cảnh tủ lạnh side-by-side của LG với vật liệu bề mặt màu bạc, tích hợp trong một căn bếp sáng sủa, hiện đại để làm nổi bật các máy cấp nước và làm đá tinh tế.

Đen mờ 

Vật liệu bề mặt hiện đại mang lại dấu ấn nổi bật. Màu đen mờ tăng thêm độ tương phản và đẹp mắt trong nhà bếp hiện đại hoặc đơn sắc.

Xám đậm

Với bề mặt xám đậm, phong cách và tinh tế, mẫu tủ lạnh này có diện mạo cao cấp nhưng nhẹ nhàng hơn so với màu đen, lý tưởng cho những căn bếp hiện đại, thanh lịch.

Màu bạc

Một lựa chọn trung tính, vượt thời gian, phù hợp với hầu hết nội thất. Màu bạc hài hòa với các thiết bị bằng thép không gỉ và phong cách nhà bếp cổ điển.

So sánh sản phẩm

So sánh các tính năng quan trọng giữa các dòng sản phẩm của LG để chọn sản phẩm phù hợp với ngôi nhà và phong cách sống.

Table Caption
FeaturesSide-by-SideMulti-Door2 cánhNgăn đá trên1 cánh
Hình ảnh mặt trước của X257BG
X257BG
Hình ảnh mặt trước của LFD58BLMAI
LFD58BLMAI
Hình ảnh mặt trước của LBB33BGMAI
LBB33BGMAI
Hình ảnh mặt trước của LTD46BLM
LTD46BLM
Hình ảnh mặt trước của LOB16BGM
LOB16BGM
null635576576459195
Điện năng tiêu thụ (Số kWh mỗi năm)688695695415320
Loại máy nénMáy nén biến tần thông minh (BLDC)Máy nén biến tần thông minh (BLDC)Máy nén biến tần thông minh (BLDC)Máy nén biến tần thông minh (BLDC)Máy nén Recipro
Thinq™KhôngKhông
Mua ngayMua ngayMua ngayMua ngayMua ngay

*Thông số kỹ thuật có thể thay đổi. Vui lòng xem trang sản phẩm riêng để biết thông tin mới nhất.

Gợi ý hữu ích, được hỗ trợ bởi LG

Thử áp dụng những mẹo đơn giản hàng ngày để sử dụng thiết bị hiệu quả hơn.

Tủ lạnh side-by-side của LG có door-in-door đang mở, cho thấy đồ uống trong một căn bếp hiện đại

Cách chọn tủ lạnh tiết kiệm năng lượng

Tủ lạnh side-by-side của LG có door-in-door đang mở, cho thấy đồ uống trong một căn bếp hiện đại

Lựa chọn tủ lạnh phù hợp nhất cho bếp nhà bạn

Tủ lạnh side-by-side của LG có door-in-door đang mở, cho thấy đồ uống trong một căn bếp hiện đại

Câu hỏi thường gặp về tủ lạnh LG

Q.

Tủ lạnh và tủ đông riêng biệt có phải là lựa chọn tốt hơn không?

A.

Để lưu trữ tối đa, có thể sử dụng các thiết bị riêng biệt. Nhưng đối với hầu hết các gia đình, tủ lạnh tất cả trong một giúp tiết kiệm chi phí, tiết kiệm năng lượng và tận dụng không gian tốt hơn. Tủ lạnh LG kết hợp điều khiển nhiệt độ thông minh với hệ thống làm mát đa luồng không khí, lý tưởng để sử dụng hàng ngày.

Để chọn ra loại tủ lạnh lý tưởng, cần cân nhắc nhu cầu lưu trữ, bố cục nhà bếp và lối sống.

Q.

Tôi nên chú ý đến điều gì khi mua tủ lạnh?

A.

Khi mua tủ lạnh, hãy bắt đầu bằng cách chọn loại phù hợp với không gian và lối sống, chẳng hạn như Tủ lạnh side-by-side, multi-door hoặc 2 cánh.

Tiếp theo, hãy tìm kiếm các công nghệ làm mát tiên tiến giúp giữ thực phẩm tươi ngon lâu hơn, như LINEARCooling™ hoặc DoorCooling+™. 

Các tính năng như Total No Frost, ngăn lấy nước và đá ngoài với tính năng tự làm sạch bằng UVnano và giá đỡ tùy chỉnh hoặc có thể gấp lại giúp tăng thêm sự thuận tiện cho cuộc sống hàng ngày.

Bạn cũng nên xem xét mức hiệu quả năng lượng để giảm chi phí hoạt động trong dài hạn và xem thông tin bảo hành sản phẩm để yên tâm hơn. Với LG, bạn sẽ được tận hưởng thiết kế thông minh và hiệu suất đáng tin cậy trên toàn bộ dòng sản phẩm.

Q.

Thiết kế door-in-door nâng cao chức năng của tủ lạnh như thế nào?

A.

Thiết kế Door-in-Door™ của LG giúp dễ dàng lấy đồ uống và đồ ăn nhẹ mà không cần mở toàn bộ cửa chính của tủ. Điều này không chỉ tiết kiệm thời gian mà còn giảm thất thoát không khí lạnh, tăng hiệu quả năng lượng và giữ thực phẩm tươi lâu hơn. Đây là tính năng thông minh, tiết kiệm không gian được thiết kế để mang lại sự thuận tiện và nâng cao hiệu suất.

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 