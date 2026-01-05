We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Multi-Door
Được chế tạo để lưu trữ, linh hoạt
Thiết kế 4 cánh rộng rãi với ngăn lạnh mở hoàn toàn, không chia vách ở trên và ngăn đông bên dưới. Phù hợp cho nhu cầu mua sắm lớn, tiện lợi hàng ngày và gia đình trung bình đến đông người.