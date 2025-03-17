Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Tủ lạnh LG ngăn đá trên 461L màu đen LTD46BLM

Tính năng

Bộ sưu tập

Thông số

Đánh giá

Nơi bán sản phẩm

Hỗ trợ

Tủ lạnh LG ngăn đá trên 461L màu đen LTD46BLM

Tủ lạnh LG ngăn đá trên 461L màu đen LTD46BLM

LTD46BLM
Tính năng chính

  • LinearCooling™ giữ tươi đến 7 ngày
  • DoorCooling+™ làm lạnh nhanh
  • Vòi lấy nước ngoài tiện lợi
  • Dung tích lớn thoải mái trữ thực phẩm
Thêm

LINEAR Cooling™

Thực phẩm tươi ngon lâu hơn

Linear Cooling™ làm giảm biến động nhiệt độ, giữ lại hương vị tươi ngon* lên đến 7 ngày.

*Dựa trên kết quả thử nghiệm của TÜV bằng cách sử dụng phương pháp thử nghiệm nội bộ của LG đo thời gian cần thiết để đạt được tỷ lệ giảm trọng lượng 5% của pak choi trên kệ của ngăn thực phẩm tươi của mẫu máy LGE Linear Cooling. Chỉ với các mẫu máy được áp dụng. Kết quả có thể thay đổi trong sử dụng thực tế.

chức năng làm mát cửa ở bên cạnh có thể bảo quản thực phẩm được giữ tươi ngon.
Làm mát từ cửa Door Cooling+™

Mang lại sự tươi ngonđều hơn và nhanh hơn

Thực phẩm luôn tươi ngon và đồ uống luôn mát lạnh
dù đặt bất cứ đâu với hiệu suất làm lạnh
đồng đều và nhanh hơn.

*Dựa trên kết quả thử nghiệm của TÜV Rheinland sử dụng phương pháp thử nghiệm nội bộ của LG so sánh thời gian giảm nhiệt độ của bình chứa nước được đặt trong khoang trên cùng giữa các mẫu máy có Door Cooling+ và không có Door Cooling+. Chỉ với các mẫu máy được áp dụng. Door Cooling+ sẽ ngừng hoạt động khi cửa mở.
*Các sản phẩm trong video và hình ảnh chỉ nhằm mục đích giải thích và có thể khác với sản phẩm thực tế.

Hygiene Fresh có thể khử mùi hôi và loại bỏ vi khuẩn.
Hygiene Fresh

Giảm thiểu vi khuẩn và mùi hôi, tăng độ tươi ngon lên tối đa

Giữ cho tủ lạnh luôn sạch sẽ với công nghệ Hygiene Fresh, giúp khử mùi và loại bỏ tới 99,999% vi khuẩn.

*Vi khuẩn: Tụ cầu vàng, E. coli, Bacillus cereus, Klebsiellapneumonia.
*Được xác nhận bởi TÜV Rheinland về tất cả quy trình và kết quả, phương pháp thử nghiệm tham khảo quy trình thử nghiệm ASTM E2149.
*Số lượng vi khuẩn được đếm trước và sau phản ứng một giờ (1h) được tạo ra bằng cách đặt các phần (1g) của bộ lọc vào 50ml dung dịch vi khuẩn pha loãng.
*Hiệu quả loại bỏ vi khuẩn là kết quả thử nghiệm trong phòng thí nghiệm, các tác động trực tiếp đã được quan sát. Kết quả thử nghiệm có thể khác nhau trong điều kiện sử dụng thực tế.
*Các sản phẩm trong video và hình ảnh chỉ nhằm mục đích giải thích và có thể khác so với sản phẩm thực tế.

Cleaning Time

Vệ sinh tủ lạnh không báo động hoặc rút phích cắm

Dễ dàng vệ sinh mà không cần rút phích cắm hoặc tắt báo động tủ lạnh

*Nhấn các nút Cleaning Time trong 3 giây sẽ kích hoạt Tự động vệ sinh. Chế độ Vệ sinh sẽ được kích hoạt trong 15 phút.

*Khi Chế độ vệ sinh được kích hoạt, báo động luồng khí lạnh và tiếng còi sẽ tắt, nhưng đèn LED vẫn sáng.

In

