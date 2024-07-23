Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
XBOOM
XBOOM Go
Loa di động
Loa thanh
Hình ảnh LG Soundbar với dòng sản phẩm OLED C

LG SoundBar SC9S

Hình ảnh và âm thanh hòa hợp tuyệt hảo

Trải nghiệm âm thanh đắm chìm hơn với thiết kế liền mạch

Hình ảnh và âm thanh hòa hợp tuyệt hảo

LG Soundbars

Hình ảnh Soundbar SC9S phù hợp hoàn hảo với dòng sản phẩm LG OLED C

LG SoundBar SC9S

Nửa kia hoàn hảo cho dòng LG OLED C

Trải nghiệm âm thanh đắm chìm hơn với thiết kế liền mạch

Nửa kia hoàn hảo cho dòng LG OLED C
Hình ảnh chơi game.

WOW orchestra

Tạo nên âm thanh cuốn hút với LG TV và LG Soundbar

Xem video
Hình ảnh TV đang chiếu với LG Soundbar phát nhạc trực tuyến ở chế độ HD

Trải nghiệm âm thanh đắm chìm

Trải nghiệm âm thanh rạp hát đẳng cấp cùng dolby atmos

Hình ảnh LG Soundbar hiển thị kết nối

WOW interface

Điều khiển dễ dàng LG Sound Bar và LG TV từ xa

LG XBOOM

Hình ảnh XL7S trong không gian tiệc tùng

LG XBOOM XL7S

Âm thanh mạnh mẽ, to rõ

Nâng tầm bữa tiệc với LG XBOOM XL7S

âm thanh cực lớn với nhiều lựa chọn giải trí khác nhau

Âm thanh mạnh mẽ, to rõ
Hình ảnh XBOOM để thể hiện âm trầm

Âm thanh mạnh mẽ

Đủ mạnh mẽ để khuếch đại bữa tiệc

Xem video
Hình ảnh XBOOM để thể hiện chế độ Karaoke

Đèn vòng nhiều màu

Lung linh hơn với đèn vòng

Hình ảnh XBOOM với điện thoại thông minh để thể hiện kết nối

Đèn pixel động

Nghệ thuật pixel mang đến những làn sóng thú vị

LG XBOOM Go

Hình ảnh XG7Q sáng đèn

LG XBOOM GO XG7BK

Phát nhạc, chiếu sáng và tăng cường

Phát nhạc, chiếu sáng tâm trạng và cảm nhận âm thanh mạnh mẽ với LG XBOOM Go

Phát nhạc, chiếu sáng và tăng cường
Hình ảnh XBOOM Go để thể hiện ánh sáng

Ánh sáng sân khấu

Làm nổi bật tâm trạng với ánh sáng sân khấu

Xem video
Hình ảnh XBOOM Go để thể hiện đèn nhiều màu

Đèn nhiều màu

Mang màu sắc đến mọi bản nhạc

Hình ảnh XBOOM Go để thể hiện chống nước và bụi IP67

IP67

Yêu thích phiêu lưu ngoài trời

Tìm hiểu thêm về LG Dàn Âm Thanh

Khám phá dàn âm thanh - dàn loa LG thiết kế độc đáo, hệ thống âm thanh mạnh mẽ và nhiều tính năng ưu việt với sứ mệnh mang đến đẳng cấp giải trí tân tiến nhất cho gia đình bạn.

Duyệt Dòng sản phẩm Dàn Âm Thanh của LG
Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 