Tai nghe LG xboom Buds - cảm hứng tái sinh từ will.i.am

Tính năng

Bộ sưu tập

Thông số

Đánh giá

Nơi bán sản phẩm

Hỗ trợ

Tính năng chính

  • Graphene unit
  • Auracast
  • Kết hợp hoàn hảo cùng LG gram
  • xboom Buds app
Thêm
Will.i.am trong trang phục trắng và kính râm, đang hướng về phía bên phải và chỉ vào chiếc tai nghe của anh ấy bằng ngón trỏ trái.

LG xBoom Buds – Cảm hứng tái sinh từ will.i.am

Khám phá tai nghe xboom Buds thế hệ mới, hợp tác phát triển cùng kiến trúc sư âm thanh will.i.am. Trải nghiệm âm thanh đỉnh cao, tỏa sáng với phong cách riêng biệt của chuyên gia

Hộp sạc xboom Buds được đặt hoàn toàn mở, với hai chiếc tai nghe đang lơ lửng phía trên.

will.i.am – kiến trúc sư tạo nên âm thanh đột phá cho LG xboom Buds

LG hợp tác cùng will.i.am để tái định nghĩa xboom như một thương hiệu nâng tầm trải nghiệm âm thanh với phong cách và âm thanh hoàn toàn mới. Là chủ nhân của 9 giải Grammy, will.i.am chính là một biểu tượng thực sự của văn hóa đại chúng. Anh ấy cũng là người tiên phong trong lĩnh vực AI, từng đảm nhiệm vị trí Giám đốc Sáng tạo Đổi mới tại Intel và là nhà sáng lập nền tảng radio ứng dụng AI – RAiDiO.FYI. Mọi phiên bản ‘xboom by will.i.am’ đều được chính will.i.am tinh chỉnh chuyên nghiệp, mang đến chất âm cân bằng và ấm áp hơn. Kết hợp giữa chuyên môn âm nhạc và công nghệ, will.i.am đã tinh chỉnh xboom Buds để mang đến chất âm và chất lượng đàm thoại vượt trội.

Ở hình trên, will.i.am đang làm việc tại phòng thu, mặc áo ghi lê đỏ và chăm chú nhìn vào màn hình trước mặt. Ở hình dưới, anh tiếp tục làm việc tại studio, tập trung vào màn hình có những cửa sổ trình duyệt màu xanh

xboom Buds thế hệ mới, khoác lên mình phong cách mới.

Bên trái phía trên, hình ảnh phía sau của will.i.am quay mặt về bên trái, đeo kính râm và dùng ngón trỏ chạm vào tai nghe trong tai. Bên phải phía trên, có hai hình ảnh của tai nghe màu trắng. Ở giữa bên trái, chân dung của will.i.am nhìn thẳng về phía trước, đeo tai nghe, đội mũ và kính râm. Ở giữa bên phải, một chân dung khác của will.i.am cũng xuất hiện, vẫn đeo tai nghe, đội mũ và kính râm. Phía dưới, hộp sạc xboom Buds với tai nghe bên trong được đặt trong tay will.i.am.

Âm thanh sống động, rõ nét hơn nhờ kết cấu đột phá.

Mỏng như giấy, nhưng mạnh mẽ như thép. Màng loa graphene đột phá mang đến âm thanh tinh tế, trong trẻo vượt trội không thua kém những loại loa cao cấp.

Video hiển thị quá trình tháo rời một chiếc xboom Buds màu đen, làm nổi bật bộ phận graphene bên trong.

Driver Graphene sử dụng màng loa phủ graphene.

Tâm điểm của âm thanh tuyệt hảo

Khám phá driver Graphene, kết cấu âm thanh tối ưu tuyệt đối

Buds lên tai, ồn ào bay biến.

xboom Buds được trang bị công nghệ chống ồn tiên tiến, đặc biệt hiệu quả với tiếng ồn từ ô tô và ma sát giữa lốp và mặt đường. Trải nghiệm âm thanh tinh khiết, lọc sạch mọi tạp âm.

Một chiếc tai nghe trắng được đặt ở trung tâm, sóng âm đi qua tai nghe từ trái sang phải, thể hiện sự so sánh giữa tiếng ồn môi trường và công nghệ ANC.

Hiệu suất chống ồn vượt trội, lọc bay tiếng ồn tần số thấp

So sánh hiệu suất chống ồn tần số thấp giữa xboom Buds và các thương hiệu khác.

Một biểu đồ cho thấy mức độ giảm tiếng ồn tần số thấp từ 3 thương hiệu khác nhau: LG xboom Buds, Brand A và Brand B.

3 micro tích hợp – đàm thoại sắc nét, bắt trọn từng lời.

Các mic lọc tiếng ồn nền khi bạn đang gọi điện. Hai mic beamforming phát hiện và tập trung vào giọng nói của bạn để đảm bảo âm thanh được truyền đạt rõ ràng.

Một cặp xboom Buds trắng được sử dụng để minh họa cho 3 chiếc mic mà nó có.

Ứng dụng xboom Buds Tối ưu hóa dành riêng cho bạn

Điều chỉnh cài đặt tai nghe của bạn trên ứng dụng độc quyền dành cho xboom Buds. Ứng dụng này được tối ưu để đáp ứng nhu cầu của riêng bạn với nhiều tính năng như cài đặt EQ. Ứng dụng có trên iOS, Android và Windows trên LG gram.

Trên màn hình điện thoại là giao diện chính của ứng dụng xboom Buds. Bên trái là giao diện điều chỉnh hiệu ứng âm thanh của ứng dụng, bên phải là giao diện chức năng cảm ứng và tính năng tìm tai nghe.

Auracast Buds được hỗ trợ Auracast, dẫn đầu trải nghiệm âm thanh dù ở nơi đông người

Trải nghiệm công nghệ Bluetooth thế hệ mới Auracast qua xboom Buds. Lắng nghe âm thanh bạn muốn từ vô số các luồng phát. Tham gia cùng hướng dẫn viên trong một tour tham quan bảo tàng hoặc chọn luồng âm thanh yêu thích của bạn ở những không gian đông đúc như sân bay.

Trong hình ảnh trên, một hướng dẫn viên đang dẫn tour cho 3 người, tất cả đều đang đeo xboom Buds. Trong hình ảnh dưới, tại sân bay, một người đàn ông đang nghe thông tin chuyến bay từ màn hình qua xboom Buds.

Trợ lý Auracast Auracast – Mở ra kết nối trên mọi thiết bị.

xboom Buds cung cấp tính năng trợ lý Auracast - Auracast Assistant. Qua ứng dụng xboom Buds độc quyền, bạn có thể trải nghiệm tính năng Auracast ngay cả trên những thiết bị không hỗ trợ trực tiếp công nghệ này. Tính năng hoạt động trên mọi thương hiệu điện thoại di động,

Từ góc trên bên trái, hộp sạc của xboom Buds mở ra với tai nghe bên trong, phần trên bên trái của xboom Bounces, phần dưới bên phải của xboom Stage 301 và một bên của xboom Grab đều được hiển thị. Mỗi sản phẩm hiện lên mờ ảo, như đang ẩn mình trong bóng tối, chỉ có chút ánh sáng màu nhẹ chiếu vào.

Tính năng kết nối Bộ đôi Buds and Gram, sự kết hợp hoàn hảo đến từng chi tiết

xboom Buds kết nối liền mạch với gram, mang đến sự đồng bộ tuyệt vời. Chỉ cần kết nối hai thiết bị, bạn có thể điều khiển tai nghe trực tiếp từ gram ngay lập tức.

Bộ đôi Buds and Gram, sự kết hợp hoàn hảo đến từng chi tiết

Ở giữa là một chiếc điện thoại di động hiển thị các menu khác nhau của ứng dụng xboom Buds, và bên cạnh điện thoại là hình vẽ của một chiếc máy tính bảng, một chiếc laptop và các thiết bị khác.

Ở giữa là chiếc laptop trắng LG gram đang bật lên, hiển thị màn hình kết nối của ứng dụng xboom Buds ở góc dưới bên phải. Bên cạnh laptop là hộp sạc trắng của xboom Buds với một cặp tai nghe, và biểu tượng 'đã kết nối' được vẽ ở giữa. 

Kết nối liền mạch, làm việc mượt mà

Hiển thị trạng thái kết nối với màn hình pop-up và thông tin sau lần kết nối đầu tiên. Kết nối nhanh chóng, không gián đoạn giúp tăng năng suất công việc.

Kết nối trực tiếp, điều chỉnh tức thì

Điều chỉnh xboom Buds của bạn trên LG gram thật nhanh chóng thông qua ứng dụng dành riêng cho gram. Bạn có thể thay đổi các cài đặt như ANC và EQ trực tiếp trên màn hình mà không làm gián đoạn nội dung bạn đang phát

Thiết kế đồng điệu, nâng tầm phong cách

Nâng tầm phong cách của bạn với thiết kế hài hòa, sử dụng màu đen và trắng kết hợp.

Thiết kế móc tai mới lạ

Phần móc tai giúp tai nghe luôn cố định

Thiết kế móc tai mới lạ đem đến sự vừa vặn chắc chắn mà vẫn đảm bảo tính thoải mái của người dùng. Thoải mái đi bộ hoặc dạo chơi mà không lo tai nghe bị tuột

Một chiếc tai nghe xboom Buds màu trắng trên tai trái của người dùng. Phía trên tai nghe là một mũi tên hai chiều.

Thời lượng pin

Thời lượng nghe nhạc lên đến 30 giờ

Thời lượng pin của xboom Buds sẽ khiến bạn ngạc nhiên. Tận hưởng âm nhạc của bạn liên tục trong tận 10 giờ, và 30 giờ nếu như XBooom Buds được sạc lại trong hộp sạc.

7.5 giờ nghe nhạc liên tục và 24 giờ khi sạc trong hộp sạc với ANC đang bật.

Chống nước

Không lo ẩm ướt

Tận hưởng âm thanh liên tục trong suốt buổi tập luyện hay những ngày thời tiết ẩm ướt. xboom Buds chống mồ hôi và độ ẩm với tiêu chuẩn chống nước IPX4.

In

Tất cả thông số

Mọi người đang nói gì

